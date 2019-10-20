Ushindi kote kote - Kenya Morans stun South Africa to lift Safari 7s title

Kenya Morans fans entertain fans with dances after winning this year's Tusker Safari Sevens title at RFUEA grounds on October 20, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |

Kenya Morans fans entertain fans with dances after winning this year's Tusker Safari Sevens title at RFUEA grounds on October 20, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI | NATION MEDIA GROUP


Kenya's second string side Morans Sunday stunned three-time World Rugby Seven Series champions South Africa Blitzebokke 19-14 to lift this year's Safari Sevens title on Sunday at RFUEA grounds.
First half tries from skipper Jeff Oluoch, Geoffrey Okwatch and Alvin Otieno were enough for Morans who led 19-0 at the break to shock Blitzebokke. Johnstone Olindi made two conservations.
South Africa who faced Morans lethal defence opened up in the second half to score through Mngadi Sandiso and Hufke Cameroon but all was in vain for South Africa as Morans recaptured the title they won last in 2000 for their second Cup success.
For many, the final came too early for them when Blitzebokke beat Kenya Shujaa 19-5 in a tense and tight semi-final match.
Morans, that is Kenya's second side, gave Russia Academy little time to breath to lead 19-0 at the break before winning 24-10 to set up the South Africans in the final.
More to follow...

Kenya Morans lift Safari 7s title

Morans who led 19-0 at the break.
What a fete! S.A's Blitzboks were the favourites to lift the title this year, alongside Samurai International. Although I personaly was closely following Russia's Narvskaya Zastava and the Red Wailers from UK. Congrats to the Morans! Its Kenya all the way!
 
Gooood stufff..... I have never doubted Kenya sevens
Shujaa missed it but atleast The Morans were there and KCB Rugby too! I missed all the fun at Safari 7s this year, first tournament am missing out of the last five! The last one being last year when Safari 7s came back after a long hiatus, courtesy of the suckers Safaricom. Glad to see that Tusker is bringing back all the glory.
 
We are
are talking of dominance. while you celebrate for having beaten Kenya in Chan qualification, Kenya raped you hard on the continental platform in AFCON. Truth be told, we can easily beat you in football, but there is no pint of a possibility of you beating us in rugby maybe till kingdom come! 🤣🤣
 
We are
are talking of dominance. while you celebrate for having beaten Kenya in Chan qualification, Kenya raped you hard on the continental platform in AFCON. Truth be told, we can easily beat you in football, but there is no pint of a possibility of you beating us in rugby maybe till kingdom come! 🤣🤣
 
MK254, Naona umeanza kunogewa na 'The Gentleman's Game'. Vuka daraja rasmi uungane na sisi huu upande wa pili, wa raga. Nakumbuka hiyo line ya kuvuka daraja na sakafu kwenye mijadala shuleni. Huu mchezo ndio wenyewe jombaa, ndani na nje ya uwanja, kutoka kwa wachezaji hadi kwa mashabik, and the ladies offcourse. You are missing out! Meanwile... happening at the Tusker Safari 7s After Party... party after party after party after.....
 
MK254, Naona umeanza kunogewa na 'The Gentleman's Game'. Vuka daraja rasmi uungane na sisi huu upande wa pili, wa raga. Nakumbuka hiyo line ya kuvuka daraja na sakafu kwenye mijadala shuleni. Huu mchezo ndio wenyewe jombaa, ndani na nje ya uwanja, kutoka kwa wachezaji hadi kwa mashabik, and the ladies offcourse. You are missing out! Meanwile... happening at the Tusker Safari 7s After Party... party after party after party after.....
Nimecheka asubuhi hii....yeah raga huwa naifuatilia kiaina japo sio sana, ila yeah ndio mchezo wa midume ya kweli.
 
Let me get this right, yanii Shujaz (team A) ilishindwa na SA kwa semi-final alafu Morans (team B) ikashinda SA kwa Finals?
Huyu kocha was Morans si ndo akue kocha wa Kenya 7s kule international rugby series ?
Wachezaji wa 'second string team', The Morans, wamethibitisha pia kwamba wanaweza. Tayari selection ya wachezaji kwenye qualifiers za Tokyo Olympics na World Rugby Series imekuwa kizungumkuti kwa kocha Feeney. Ila ni jambo la kujivunia kuona timu mbili za Kenya zikiwa kwenye nafasi tatu za kwanza. Shujaa walijinyakulia medali ya shaba.
mobile.nation.co.ke

Victorious Morans leave Feeney with selection dilemma

Morans beat South Africa Blitzebokke 19-14 in the Safari 7s final.
mobile.nation.co.ke mobile.nation.co.ke
 
Do you prefer 7s under Eabl ama Safcom?
MK254, Naona umeanza kunogewa na 'The Gentleman's Game'. Vuka daraja rasmi uungane na sisi huu upande wa pili, wa raga. Nakumbuka hiyo line ya kuvuka daraja na sakafu kwenye mijadala shuleni. Huu mchezo ndio wenyewe jombaa, ndani na nje ya uwanja, kutoka kwa wachezaji hadi kwa mashabik, and the ladies offcourse. You are missing out! Meanwile... happening at the Tusker Safari 7s After Party... party after party after party after.....
hahaa ni sheeedah mazeee....huyu binti wa ki pare ss hivi ni mja mzito mapacha wa kijaluooo !! chezea kenya ohoo :D
 
