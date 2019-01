Ushauri kwa F.Mbowe siku ukiwa huru!

Barbarosa said: Ok, kama unaamini hivyo siwezi kukuaminisha vinginevyo, sina huo uwezo, isitoshe being a female is good thing so am cool with that, Mungu kawabariki Wanawake! Click to expand...

Definetely wanawake ni mama zetu, I am not despising, downgrading them, NO, a big NO. Nawaheshimu zana. I have 2 baby girls of which I have used a lot of my resources to educate then with best education, so I give preference to the welfare of girls may be more than boys! BUT wana mapungufu yao yanakera kuliko ya wanaume!