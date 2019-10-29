US threatens ‘military force’ against ‘any group’ challenging occupation of Syria oil fields.

areafiftyone

areafiftyone

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2017
Messages
6,180
Points
2,000
areafiftyone

areafiftyone

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 4, 2017
6,180 2,000
Tue Oct 29, 2019 07:38AM [Updated: Tue Oct 29, 2019 08:34AM ]
  1. Home
  2. Middle East
  3. Syria
A convoy of US military vehicles, arriving from northern Iraq, drives past an oil pump jack in the countryside of Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli on October 26, 2019. (Photo by AFP)
A convoy of US military vehicles, arriving from northern Iraq, drives past an oil pump jack in the countryside of Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli on October 26, 2019. (Photo by AFP)
The Pentagon has threatened that American forces deployed around Syrian oil fields will use “military force” against any party that may seek to challenge Washington’s control of those sites, even if it is Syrian government forces or their Russian allies.
Speaking at a news briefing on Monday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper referred to “multiple state and non-state” forces vying for control of Syrian territory and resources.
The US military announced last week that it was reinforcing its position in Syria with additional assets, including mechanized forces, on a mission claimed to be aimed at preventing Syrian oil fields from falling to remnants of the Takfiri Daesh terror group in Syria, reversing President Donald Trump’s promise of a full military withdrawal from the Arab state.
Speaking about the mission, Esper said Washington “will retain control of oil fields in northeast Syria,” which provided the bulk of Daesh’s income at the height of its terror campaign. The Takfiri outfit has, however, collapsed after it lost all the territories it had captured in 2014 in Syria and Iraq.
“US troops will remain positioned in this strategic area to deny ISIS (Daesh) access [to] those vital resources. And we will respond with overwhelming military force against any group that threatens the safety of our forces there,” he added.
Click to expand...
Asked whether the US mission included keeping oil fields out of Syrian or Russian control, Esper replied, “The short answer is, yes, it presently does.”
PressTV-Satellite images prove US smuggling Syrian oil: Russia 
PressTV-Satellite images prove US smuggling Syrian oil: Russia 
Russia, citing satellite images, says the United States has been smuggling Syrian oil to other countries under the protection of its troops before and after the defeat of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region.
He added that the American deployment will allow the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to use the oil revenues to fund its militants, who Washington calls allies in the so-called fight against Daesh.
“We want to make sure that SDF does have access to resources in order to guard the prisons, in order to arm their own troops, in order to assist us with the defeat-ISIS mission,” he said.
The Pentagon chief further confirmed that American forces in Syria would remain in “close contact” with Kurdish-backed militants.
The claims come just weeks after Washington shocked the entire world by abruptly abandoning its longtime Kurdish allies in northeastern Syrian and announcing a troop pullout in the face of a Turkish offensive against the Kurds.
The Kurdish militants called Washington’s move “backstabbing” and quickly reached out to the Damascus government for support against the Turkish military.
Esper further said, “Turkey continues to bear responsibility for the consequences of their unwarranted incursion, which has brought further instability to the region.”
Click to expand...
The defense secretary was speaking days after Washington claimed that it had killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib Province.
While detailing the military operation that Washington says led to Baghdadi’s death, Trump said American troops would remain in Syria to “secure” oil reserves and even put up “a hell of a fight” against any force that tried to take them.
PressTV-Russia: US move to control Syrian oil fields 'banditry'
PressTV-Russia: US move to control Syrian oil fields 'banditry'
Russia says the US plan to deploy forces into Syria in order to allegedly protect the country's oil fields amounts to "banditry" and exposes Washington's intentions to take over Syrian oil.
“We’re keeping the oil,” Trump said. “I’ve always said that — keep the oil. We want to keep the oil, $45 million a month. Keep the oil. We’ve secured the oil.”
“We should be able to take some also, and what I intend to do, perhaps, is make a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly,” he added.
Legal experts, however, say if US forces or firms take any oil without the consent of Syria’s legal government, that would amount to pillaging, a technical term meaning theft during wartime. Pillaging is illegal under both US and international law. It is explicitly prohibited by the Fourth Geneva Convention.
Click to expand...
Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov has blasted Washington’s oilfield operation as “state-sponsored banditry,” saying the US was stationing its troops in northeastern Syria to pave the way for smugglers to pillage Syrian resources.
The ministry published aerial images on Saturday which it said show crude oil being smuggled out of Syria “under the strong protection of the US.”


Please follow the following link to get more of the US banditry.

www.jamiiforums.com

Illuminati agenda for Africa,Obama the face of deception?

Obama was not wrongly put in the Oval Office,there is an agenda,yes an agenda for Africa.By putting a colored,the U.S conceals its military strategy and attempts to avoid the antagonistic contradiction of capital and labor which lead to the inevitable crash in the U.S economy.European capitalism...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com
 
N

Nyanjomigire

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 28, 2013
Messages
4,227
Points
2,000
N

Nyanjomigire

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 28, 2013
4,227 2,000
Sasa hao jamaa Russia na Iran si wanajifanya wababe wamtoe basi kama wana huo ubavu.

Tena jamaa wanatamba kabisa kuwa mtu asisogeze pua hapo atakayepuuza atakiona kilichomnyoa kanga manyoya. Russia na mpambe wake Iran wanabaki kulalamika tu. Leo wale warusi na wairan wa Mbagala Mission wako wapi.
 
Elungata

Elungata

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 28, 2011
Messages
32,178
Points
2,000
Elungata

Elungata

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 28, 2011
32,178 2,000
US Mid-East forces
relocate out of Iranian
cruise missile range. The
IDF begins overhaul
Oct 29, 2019 @ 7:38 Binyamin
Netanyahu, Iranian cruise missiles,
Steven Mnuchin, Yemen
The US like Israel has no adequate
answer for Iran’s cruise missile and
drone warfare. This was the subtext of
PM Binyamin Netanyahu’s warning on
Monday, Oct. 28, that Tehran is
deploying those missiles against Israel
in Yemen, as well as Iraq, Syria and
Lebanon, at a joint news conference
with visiting US Secretary Treasury
Steven Mnunchin.
This alarming gap in US and Israeli
defenses shot into sight in the Sept.
14, Iranian attack on Saudi oil
infrastructure. It has galvanized the US
armed forces into starting to remove
sensitive elements out of range,
DEBKAfile’s military sources report.
The Saudi operation revealed both
Iran’s audacity in going for a major
Saudi oil center but also the
unexpected accuracy of its weapons,
the hitherto unknown ability to strike
targets with the precision of 5-10 m,
as Netanyahu stressed on Monday.
Iran’s newfound capabilities
provided the context for the US Navy’s
announcement on Oct. 25 that the USS
Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
had been moved out of the Gulf into
the Arabian Sea. This move reduced
the ability of the F/A-18 fighter-
bombers on its decks to barely fly
there and back for reaching an Iranian
coast target only 800km away. The
threat to the mighty US strike group
was considered real enough for the US
military command to forego keeping all
parts of Iran within its sights.
The same rationale has spurred US
CENTCOM to start emptying out its air
force command posts at the Al-Udeid
Air Base in Qatar for relocation at a
base in central Saudi Arabia. A direct
Iranian hit could cripple US command
and intelligence centers in Qatar.
The soothing IDF statement on
Monday night that Israel’s counter-
missile defense systems were being
overhauled for meeting the new
menaces was timely. It was also
meaningless in as far as providing any
assurance that an answer had been
found for Iran’s cruise missiles, either
by Israel or indeed the United States.
After intense cooperation with the US
Missile Defense Agency for decades
and spending tens of billions of dollars
to develop Israel’s four-tier missile
defense system, both are suddenly
caught short by their vulnerability to
Iran’s newest tools of war.
Netanyahu’s comments on Monday
connected to his earlier disclosure that
Israel will have to urgently spend
several billion more dollars to meet the
new capabilities developed by Tehran.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,347,584
Members 516,909
Posts 32,921,973

FOLLOW US

Top