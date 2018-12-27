US issues Tanzania travel warning , watalii kupungua, Makonda kaharibu nchi, aondolewe


The US state department has issued a travel warning to American wishing or visiting Tanzania over crimes, terrorism and human rights violation.
Dar es Salaam. The US state department has issued a travel warning to American wishing or visiting Tanzania over crimes, terrorism and human rights violation.
“The State Department urges US citizens to "exercise increased caution" while in Tanzania due to concerns over crime, terrorism and official actions targeting people on the basis of their gender or sexual identity,” reads a statement circulated on Thursday December 27, 2018.
The warning statement says US citizens should be cautious against violent crime, such as assault, sexual assault, express kidnapping, mugging, and carjacking, is common.
“Local police may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious crime,” says a statement.
It went on saying terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tanzania. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners.
“Members of the LGBTI community have been arrested, targeted, harassed, and/or charged with unrelated offenses. Individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations,” says a statement posted on Travel.
Those who decide to travel to Tanzania, are called to always carry a copy of your US passport and visa and keep original documents in a secure location, be aware of their surroundings and should not leave your food or drink unattended.
They have also advised to stay alert in all locations, especially those frequented by Westerners, void public displays of affection particularly between same-sex couples and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
 
The warning statement says US citizens should be cautious against violent crime, such as assault, sexual assault, express kidnapping, mugging, and carjacking, is common.
Express kidnapping tena?
 
ningekuwa bashite now ningesha achia cheo

ushoga hatuutaki kweli lkn kwann bashite alopoke vile?

nimeamini jamaa anaupeo finyu wa kufikilia yaani alishindwa ata na watoto wa form four wanajua kabisa wazungu wanamuwinda jiwe

muheshimiwa raisi nitadili na hao wanaopinga kwenye mitandao

haya maendeleo ni miaka mitatu tu je akiongoza miaka 30

kama mtu ni mfupi tusiseme

all in all bashite cheo kimekushinda UWEZO
 
Hizo sifa sasa
Wamezidi nao hao USA
Sisi raia mbona hatuoni hivyo vitu,kwanini walishindwa kutoa hilo tamko enzi za kikwete Makanisa,misikiti na watalii walikuwa wanalipuliwa?
Waseme agenda yao wazi tuwahue.!
 
ningekuwa bashite now ningesha achia cheo

ushoga hatuutaki kweli lkn kwann bashite alopoke vile?

nimeamini jamaa anaupeo finyu wa kufikilia yaani alishindwa ata na watoto wa form four wanajua kabisa wazungu wanamuwinda jiwe

muheshimiwa raisi nitadili na hao wanaopinga kwenye mitandao

haya maendeleo ni miaka mitatu tu je akiongoza miaka 30

kama mtu ni mfupi tusiseme

all in all bashite cheo kimekushinda UWEZO
KIkwete alipoulizwa swali kuhusu ushoga na mwandishi wa habari alitoa jibu simple na lililoeleweka "Jamiiyetu watanzania haijawa tayari kuruhusu jambo hilola ushoga". Baada ya jibu hilo hakukuwa na mjadala wowote kwa kuwa alishaufunga kiakili
 
Beberu time
 
Mahoteli yatafikisika na kupunguza wafanyakazi,Makampuni ya kusafirisha Watalii yatapaki na kupunguza wafanyakazi,Volunteers hawatakuja kabisa.

Sasa tumshauri Mtukufu raisi na Makonda waongee na BAKWATA ili tupate watalii kutoka Yemen Sudan Syria Iraq Iran pamoja Libya Saudi Arabia na Sultanate of Oman waje kula nyama Pori kwa pilau
 
To hell with them, hata wamarekani wote na wazungu wasipokuja, it’s ok, hii warning ni utekelezaji wa mpango huu, hivyo they can just go to hell as long as tuna rafiki wa kweli Mchina, tukimkaribisha Mchina kwa bidii, anatosha
P
unge andika kichina kama kweli una mpango na hao wachina lkn una andika kizungu kuwapinga wazungu ni kichekesho
 
