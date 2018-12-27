Urusi ya fanya Jaribio la kombora Jipya


Urusi imefanya jaribio lake kwa kombora jipya lenye uwezo wakusafiri Mile 6138! Kwa saa na lina.speed ya Hypersonic! Na likiwa na uwezo wa kubeba vichwa vya Nyukikia.Na linao uwezo wakutoonwa na mitambo ya aina yoyote yakuzuia makombora



Russia’s New Hypersonic Missile Travels Nearly Two Miles a Second


Russia has tested a new hypersonic anti-ship missile that can travel a blistering 6,138 miles an hour, or 1.7 miles a second. The missile, known as Zircon, will attack ships at sea and land-based targets. It is in all likelihood unstoppable by modern air defenses.

CNBC reports that Russia has tested the Zircon anti-ship missile five times, with the latest test occuring on December 10. The December test hit a top speed of Mach 8, or 6,138 miles an hour. CNBC quoted two anonymous U.S. government officials with direct knowledge of an intelligence report on the test. The latest test proved the Russians were capable of achieving sustained flight—a difficult goal in hypersonic flight research.
The network’s source also said that it was clear Zircon was being diversified away from being a purely anti-ship missile to also strike land targets. It is expected to enter production in 2021 and service with the Russian Navy in 2022.

Not much is known about Zircon. According to Naval Technology, development of the missile goes back to 2011. Under development by NPO Mashinostroeniya Military-Industrial Corporation, it could be a domestic version of the Indian-Russian BrahMos II hypersonic missile system. Naval Technology claims the missile is known internally in Russia as 3K22 (the equivalent of calling a Sidewinder air-to-air missile the AIM-9X).
Naval Technology quotes BrahMos II as having a range of 300 kilometers, or 186 miles. That’s likely a number chosen in order for both countries to adhere to the Missile Control Technology Regime, an international agreement which seeks to slow the spread of nuclear missile technology by limiting the range of exportable missiles capable of carrying one ton warheads to 186 miles. India and Russia are both MCTR signatories. Missiles built by either country for domestic use, however, would have no such range limitation.

According to Russian state media source TASS, Zircon is designed to launch from vertical launch silos on several types of Russian Navy ships, including the Steregushchy-class Corvettes and Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates. The battlecruisers Admiral Nakhimov and Pyotr Velikiy will also get Zircon during scheduled refits. Per Naval Recoginition, both battlecruisers should get the ability to launch up to ten Zircon missiles each.
The real threat, however, is from the Russian Navy’s new Yasen-class submarines. According to TASS the same vertical launch missile launchers that allow the Yasen class to carry up to 40 anti-ship missiles also allow the submarines to carry Zircon. Unlike surface ships, which could be tracked, a Yasen-class submarine could launch them from an unexpected location and direction
 
Ukweli ni kuwa Urusi katika mambo ya silaha yuko vizuri sana duniani hapa, wachina tekinolojia yote waliyonayo wanatoa kwa wanasayansi wa Urusi wanauziwa tekinolojia. Hao marekani na wengine wanajua Propaganda tu za vita ndo mana twawaona wako bora ila wanajua nani ni bora zaidi yao na wanamuogopa
 
Kimsingi hilo kombora linaweza kuonekana ktk radar au satellite lakini kuli intercept kwasasa hakuna air defence system yoyote inayoweza kutungua sababu mmoja ni speed yake kua Mara 17 zaidi ya spidi ya sauti....Hili kombora linaenda mach 27 mpaka mach 30 na mach 1 ni approximately na 1000Km/h sasa hili kombora lina mach 30 apo unaongelea speed roughly 30,000Km/h hii ni speed Kali sana ata ndege vita km Mig yenye speed kubwa ni Mach 3....Intercontinental Ballistic missiles baadhi zina speed ya mach 10 hadi 12 na bado yanapigiwa kelele na mataifa makubwa maana kuyadungua ktk speed hiyo lazima uwe na interceptors missiles zenye speed kubwa kuliko hiyo yani interceptor missiles iwe ni Chui uku Hostile missile iwe ni mbuzi apo mathematically itaweza kukamata...Ebu fikirika km magari ya Formula 1 linaenda Speed mpaka 360Km/h na apo inakua ngumu Ku control vipi hilo kombola la Vanguard hip her sonic missile lenye speed ya 30,000Km/h..... Kwa speed hiyo ya Mach 30 km ni ngede kutoka Dar hadi Vancouver unaweza tumia Dakika 5 tu....Au Bukoba hadi Barcelona Spain ukatukia 3 minutes only

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
M

MURUSI

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Jun 25, 2013
Messages
1,178
Likes
656
Points
280
M

MURUSI

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2013
1,178 656 280
#17
