Urusi ipo tayari kuziondoa huduma za malipo za Visa na MasterCard nchini humo


Influenza

Influenza

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jul 1, 2018
Messages
259
Likes
326
Points
80
Influenza

Influenza

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 1, 2018
259 326 80
#1
Urusi inakabiliwa na matarajio ya kuwekewa vikwazo vikali zaidi ifikapo Januari 2019 wakati Baraza la Congress la Marekani linapotarajiwa kujadili mfuko mpya wa adhabu

Kutokana na hatua hiyo, Mdhibiti wa Serikali amependekeza Taasisi za Fedha kuanza kuchukua hatua za kujihami iwapo Benki walizoingia nazo ubia zitaacha kutoa huduma kwa kutumia mifumo ya malipo inayotumiwa na watu wengi zaidi duniani ya Visa na Mastercard

Benki Kuu ya Urusi imezishauri Benki za nchini humo kuanza kuangalia Wadhamini mbadala ambaye atasababisha mtoa huduma wa sasa wa huduma za Mastercard na Visa kusaini mkataba wa marekebisho

Itakumbukwa mwaka 2015, katika kuitikia vikwazo vya awali Urusi ilitengeneza mfumo wake wa malipo, 'The Mir' baada ya wateja kadhaa wa venki za Urusi kushindwa kutumia Visa na Mastercard
======


Moscow faces prospects of harsher sanctions this coming January as the US Congress is set to discuss a new package of anti-Russian penalties. The Russian central bank has warned the country’s lenders over potential risks.

The regulator has recommended that Russian financial institutions take the necessary preventive steps in case their partner-banks are forced to stop providing connection to services by the world’s two most used payment systems – Visa and Mastercard, reports Russian business daily Vedomosti.

The list of Russia’s banking majors that are currently working as an intermediary include Credit Union “Payment Center,” one of Russia's largest private lenders Uralsib, Rosbank that operates as a Russian subsidiary of the international financial group Societe Generale, Russia’s second biggest bank VTB and privately owned Promsvyazbank

VTB and Promsvyazbank have already been included in the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), approved by US Congress last summer. The legislation allows Washington to introduce penalties against enterprises and individuals that are seen as hostile towards the US or loyal to regimes that are hostile to the US.

The Central Bank of Russia advises that Russian banks should look for an alternative sponsor that will be able substitute a current provider of Visa and MasterCard services, seal a maintenance service contract and test an opportunity of integrating.

In response to sanctions Russia has developed its own national payment system. The Mir payment system was introduced in 2015 after clients of several Russian banks were temporarily unable to use Visa and Mastercard due to US sanctions. Customers found bank issued credit cards linked to Visa and Mastercard systems no longer worked. The country issued 37 million Mir cards as of June 2018.

Earlier this month, Sberbank CEO German Gref said one or two of the Russian lenders are vulnerable to potential US sanctions. However, Gref stressed that none of the banking majors would be sanctioned
 
N

Nyanjomigire

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Jan 28, 2013
Messages
2,529
Likes
1,967
Points
280
Age
55
N

Nyanjomigire

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 28, 2013
2,529 1,967 280
#4
Hiyo lazima itaathiri biashara ya nje ya Russia kwani itabidi wafanye biashara ya kubadilishana bidhaa (Barter Trade) kwani wao tofauti na silaha na labda mafuta/gesi, hawana zaidi ya kuuza nje.
 
L

lee van cliff

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
1,595
Likes
1,363
Points
280
L

lee van cliff

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 5, 2013
1,595 1,363 280
#9
STRUGGLE MAN said:
HAWA JAMAA WANAAKILI NA WANAJUA KUJIHAMI SANA, SASAIVI WANAJUA KUCHEZA NA MMAREKANI KILA KONA YA DUNIA. View attachment 960947
Click to expand...
1544428196515-png.962635



Ndug STRUGGLE MAN, huyu Putin kila sehemu yupo ana Historia ya ajabu sana huyu kiumbe,wadau wanasema hapo ilikua ni Bagamoyo,Mkoa wa Pwani nchini Tanzania.
1544427865042-png.962630




Hapo juu mwenye kamera ni Putin akiwa kikazi pia,huyo mkuu aliyenyoosha mkono ni Reagan, Putin hapo anatafuta nini na kamera yake? je ni mpiga picha? ama ana lake jambo? dhidi ya Reagan?
 
Khaligraph Jordan

Khaligraph Jordan

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
2,197
Likes
2,364
Points
280
Khaligraph Jordan

Khaligraph Jordan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 1, 2017
2,197 2,364 280
#10
The mir toka iundwe imeleta impact gani duniani nawashangaa sana pro Russians wa mbwinde.
.
Hawaipendi U.S lakini visa na MasterCard wanatumia waache wakatumie 'The mir" na sijui ni bank gani zinatumia huo mfumo.
 
Khaligraph Jordan

Khaligraph Jordan

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
2,197
Likes
2,364
Points
280
Khaligraph Jordan

Khaligraph Jordan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 1, 2017
2,197 2,364 280
#11
lee van cliff said:
View attachment 962635


Ndug STRUGGLE MAN, huyu Putin kila sehemu yupo ana Historia ya ajabu sana huyu kiumbe,wadau wanasema hapo ilikua ni Bagamoyo,Mkoa wa Pwani nchini Tanzania.
View attachment 962630



Hapo juu mwenye kamera ni Putin akiwa kikazi pia,huyo mkuu aliyenyoosha mkono ni Reagan, Putin hapo anatafuta nini na kamera yake? je ni mpiga picha? ama ana lake jambo? dhidi ya Reagan?
Click to expand...
Kitu gani cha russia unakitumia nyumbani kwako au familia yenu inacho?
 
L

lee van cliff

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
1,595
Likes
1,363
Points
280
L

lee van cliff

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 5, 2013
1,595 1,363 280
#12
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Kitu gani cha russia unakitumia nyumbani kwako au familia yenu inacho?
Click to expand...
JWTZ ina vifaa vingi sana kutoka Russia,askari na majasusi wengi sana wa Tz walijifunza Russia,kuna chuo cha ufundi Mbeya kilijengwa na Russia.Kuna rada moja hazikuzimika pale ndege za obama zilipokuja TZ ilitoka Russia,baada ya kujaribu kuzizima.USSR ilizisaidia nchi nyingi kujikomboa wakati wa ukandamizaji wa wakoloni,na kambi nyingi zikiwa TZ,nikongea mengi nitakua ninatoa siri za nchi.
Ila nakushauri acha ubishi wa kitoto kuna watu duniani wanavutia historia zao hajalishi wanatoka nchi kubwa kiasi gani au ndogo kiasi gani mfano,
Castro
Nyerere
Kim Jon Un
Putin
Chavez
.....
 
Khaligraph Jordan

Khaligraph Jordan

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
2,197
Likes
2,364
Points
280
Khaligraph Jordan

Khaligraph Jordan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 1, 2017
2,197 2,364 280
#13
lee van cliff said:
JWTZ ina vifaa vingi sana kutoka Russia,askari na majasusi wengi sana wa Tz walijifunza Russia,kuna chuo cha ufundi Mbeya kilijengwa na Russia.Kuna rada moja hazikuzimika pale ndege za obama zilipokuja TZ ilitoka Russia,baada ya kujaribu kuzizima.USSR ilizisaidia nchi nyingi kujikomboa wakati wa ukandamizaji wa wakoloni,na kambi nyingi zikiwa TZ,nikongea mengi nitakua ninatoa siri za nchi.
Ila nakushauri acha ubishi wa kitoto kuna watu duniani wanavutia historia zao hajalishi wanatoka nchi kubwa kiasi gani au ndogo kiasi gani mfano,
Castro
Nyerere
Kim Jon Un
Putin
Chavez
.....
Click to expand...
Umesema niache akili za kitoto kwani wewe una akili timamu? Nimemuuliza niliye_mquote ni ktu gani kilichotengenezwa urusi anakitumia kwake au famikia yake wewe unakuja na facts za JWTZ na harakati za ukombozi.
.
Nikikuita tahira nitakuwa nimekukosea?
 
Omary Ndama

Omary Ndama

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
2,685
Likes
2,844
Points
280
Omary Ndama

Omary Ndama

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 16, 2017
2,685 2,844 280
#14
lee van cliff said:
JWTZ ina vifaa vingi sana kutoka Russia,askari na majasusi wengi sana wa Tz walijifunza Russia,kuna chuo cha ufundi Mbeya kilijengwa na Russia.Kuna rada moja hazikuzimika pale ndege za obama zilipokuja TZ ilitoka Russia,baada ya kujaribu kuzizima.USSR ilizisaidia nchi nyingi kujikomboa wakati wa ukandamizaji wa wakoloni,na kambi nyingi zikiwa TZ,nikongea mengi nitakua ninatoa siri za nchi.
Ila nakushauri acha ubishi wa kitoto kuna watu duniani wanavutia historia zao hajalishi wanatoka nchi kubwa kiasi gani au ndogo kiasi gani mfano,
Castro
Nyerere
Kim Jon Un
Putin
Chavez
.....
Click to expand...
Mkuu unaumiza vidole vyako bure kwa Pro-US wanafikir Russia Ni Kama Washington akikuletea hata pasi ya mkaa dunia nzima mpaka wajue Washington kaisaidia pasi ya mkaa nchi ya Tanzania, Kama alivyo US kila ulipo Putin kidume yupo.....
 
L

lee van cliff

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
1,595
Likes
1,363
Points
280
L

lee van cliff

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 5, 2013
1,595 1,363 280
#15
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Umesema niache akili za kitoto kwani wewe una akili timamu? Nimemuuliza niliye_mquote ni ktu gani kilichotengenezwa urusi anakitumia kwake au famikia yake wewe unakuja na facts za JWTZ na harakati za ukombozi.
.
Nikikuita tahira nitakuwa nimekukosea?
Click to expand...
Umequote komenti no 9 kunijibu.
 
L

lee van cliff

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
1,595
Likes
1,363
Points
280
L

lee van cliff

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 5, 2013
1,595 1,363 280
#16
Omary Ndama said:
Mkuu unaumiza vidole vyako bure kwa Pro-US wanafikir Russia Ni Kama Washington akikuletea hata pasi ya mkaa dunia nzima mpaka wajue Washington kaisaidia pasi ya mkaa nchi ya Tanzania, Kama alivyo US kila ulipo Putin kidume yupo.....
Click to expand...
ha ha haa safi sana
 
hearly

hearly

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Jun 19, 2014
Messages
21,340
Likes
27,771
Points
280
hearly

hearly

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 19, 2014
21,340 27,771 280
#17
Omary Ndama said:
Mkuu unaumiza vidole vyako bure kwa Pro-US wanafikir Russia Ni Kama Washington akikuletea hata pasi ya mkaa dunia nzima mpaka wajue Washington kaisaidia pasi ya mkaa nchi ya Tanzania, Kama alivyo US kila ulipo Putin kidume yupo.....
Click to expand...
Hahaa
 
Sexer

Sexer

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Oct 22, 2014
Messages
4,234
Likes
2,540
Points
280
Sexer

Sexer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 22, 2014
4,234 2,540 280
#18
Hutakuwa umekosea mkuu
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Umesema niache akili za kitoto kwani wewe una akili timamu? Nimemuuliza niliye_mquote ni ktu gani kilichotengenezwa urusi anakitumia kwake au famikia yake wewe unakuja na facts za JWTZ na harakati za ukombozi.
.
Nikikuita tahira nitakuwa nimekukosea?
Click to expand...
 
Sexer

Sexer

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Oct 22, 2014
Messages
4,234
Likes
2,540
Points
280
Sexer

Sexer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 22, 2014
4,234 2,540 280
#19
Omary Ndama said:
Mkuu unaumiza vidole vyako bure kwa Pro-US wanafikir Russia Ni Kama Washington akikuletea hata pasi ya mkaa dunia nzima mpaka wajue Washington kaisaidia pasi ya mkaa nchi ya Tanzania, Kama alivyo US kila ulipo Putin kidume yupo.....
Click to expand...
Ww una visa ama master card?
 
Tangawizi

Tangawizi

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Jun 25, 2009
Messages
2,969
Likes
1,024
Points
280
Tangawizi

Tangawizi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2009
2,969 1,024 280
#20
idawa said:
Urusi wanavyozidi kukutana na vikwazo ndio wanazidi kuumiza vichwa zaidi...

Sisi ambao hatujapewa kikwazo hata kimoja ndio tunazidi kuwa maskini zaidi..
Click to expand...
Tukiacha kufikiria mambo ya bongo tambarale na kuishi kwa kuuza mkaa tutawapita warusi na wamarekani
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,244,664
Members 478,643
Posts 29,539,439

FOLLOW US