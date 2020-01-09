Uraibu wa michezo ya kubahatisha unanipa umasikini, nijitoe vipi?

muhala.jr said:
Habari..bila shaka kuna wana psycology humu naomb msaada namna gani naweza kuacha mchezo huu wa beting mana naliwa kila siku ila sikomi ela zinaisha tuu..kila siku najipa moyo ntapata tuu..namna gani naweza kujizuia hii hali?? View attachment 1317382 View attachment 1317383 View attachment 1317385

Dooh pole sana aisee...Kubeti ni zaidi ya unga!
Anza kwanza kwa kufuta apps zote zinazohusiana na betting kwenye simu yako...

Khaligraph Jordan said:
Wewe mawe mtu kaomba ushauri umekuja na kejeli shida nini?
Ukimpa ushauri hawezi kuacha kama kichwa tu hawezi kukiendesha atafanyia vipi ushauri wako! Bora umkejeli ili achukie afanye maamuzi ya hasira yenye manufaa.

Mkuu hapo inaonekana ushakua addicted Sana ...hatua ya Kwanza inayoweza kukusaidia ni kufuta apps zote za bets na LiveScore pili usipende kuenda sehemu za betting coz inaonekana ww mwenyewe Hali ilipofikia huwez jisimamia ...unapata hasara kubwa Sana kirahisi Sana so take measures soon as possible ....

muhala.jr said:
Habari..bila shaka kuna wana psycology humu naomb msaada namna gani naweza kuacha mchezo huu wa beting mana naliwa kila siku ila sikomi ela zinaisha tuu..kila siku najipa moyo ntapata tuu..namna gani naweza kujizuia hii hali?? View attachment 1317382 View attachment 1317383 View attachment 1317385

Mkuu usikate tamaa..jitahidi hata ukope!

One day yes..

ukikomaa kidogo una win

na ukiacha utapata hasara!

Gambling is a hell of a drug...

Pata ushauri nasaha kwanza. Tatizo liko ubongoni na si vinginevyo. Hata ukifuta hizo apps za gambling, moto ukiwaka kichwani utazidownload tena haraka sana hata kama ni za kulipia.

Wakati nahangaika kuacha porn niliwahi kufuta kila kitu kwenye makabrasha yangu lakini moto ulipowaka nikaanza kuzitafuta tena kwenye sites zile zile. Ni mpaka baadaye sana nilipopata ushauri tena mtandaoni tu nikafuata process hatua kwa hatua ndo niliweza kufuta jumla na kufanikiwa. Ninachojua tu ni kwamba usijaribu kuacha mara moja vu bin vu. Ubongo wako hautakukubalia. Inabidi iwe process kidogo unaenda nayo hatua kwa hatua huku unapunguza pole pole na kuepuka triggers na mazingira yanayokufanya ucheze hiyo michezo. Na kama unaamini katika Mungu basi unaweza kuingiza na mikakati ya kiroho pia. Kama uko totally addicted ni ngumu ila inawezekana mkuu !!
 
Pole mkuu...kubeti inategemeana una beti kistarehe au kwa ajili ya kutafta pesa? Punguza kiwango cha kubeti lipia mkeka kwa waleti ambapo kuanzia jero una beti means ukiwa na buku mbili siku nne zote kwa buku mbili hii n kwa starehe zaidi sio kutafta pesa!!! Na Kama una beti kwa lengo la kutafta pesa weka mzigo mkubwa chambua game zako zisizid tatu unazoziamini tia mzigo,na usizipe win or lose moja moja mpira wa dk 90 hautabiliki.....hpa pendelea kuzipa under yaan magoli yasizid matatu ktk game nzima au over goli kuanzia tatu mechi nzima haijalish nan kafunga au both team will score hii inapunguza kiwango cha kuliwa daily....na Mara zote epuka kubeti kwa tamaa mkuu !!

Chukua hii.
Tanzania hatuna makampuni yanayoshughulika na waraibu wa kamari kabisa, lakini unaweza kujisaidia mwenyewe kwa kufuata hatua hizi
.
1. Kampuni zote za betting ulizojiunga watumie e-mail au wapigie simu waeleze kuhusu nia yako ya kusitisha account (s) zako kwa muda fulani kwa sababu uliyoitaja hapo juu.
.
2. Washirikishe ndugu, jamaa na marafiki wa karibu juu ya hili wanaweza kuwa msaada pia.
.
3. Piga simu ya bure kwa bodi ya michezo ya kubahatisha na uwaeleze unahisi kusitisha maisha yako watakusaidia haraka sana kuliko kuacha au ukaeleza jambo ambalo hawatakusaidia haraka na ukajutia.
.
Mwisho.
Tafuta uraibu mwingine addiction hutibiwa na addiction.
Mimi nilikuwa mraibu kuliko wewe nilikua na Telegram channels za betting, Facebook page na groupz za betting pia WhatsApp groups ila nimeziuza.
Siku hizi nimekuwa mraibu wa bange (SIKUSHAURI)
 
One way to stop gambling is to remove the elements necessary for gambling to occur in your life and replace them with healthier choices. The four elements needed for gambling to continue are:

A decision: For gambling to happen, you need to make the decision to gamble. If you have an urge: stop what you are doing and call someone, think about the consequences to your actions, tell yourself to stop thinking about gambling, and find something else to do immediately.

Money: Gambling cannot occur without money. Get rid of your credit cards, let someone else be in charge of your money, have the bank make automatic payments for you, close online betting accounts, and keep only a limited amount of cash on you.

Time: Even online gambling cannot occur if you don’t have the time. Schedule enjoyable recreational time for yourself that has nothing to do with gambling. If you’re gambling on your smartphone, find other ways to fill the quiet moments during your day.

A game: Without a game or activity to bet on there is no opportunity to gamble. Don’t put yourself in tempting environments. Tell gambling establishments you frequent that you have a gambling problem and ask them to restrict you from entering. Remove gambling apps and block gambling sites on your smartphone and computer.

 
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Chukua hii.
Tanzania hatuna makampuni yanayoshughulika na waraibu wa kamari kabisa, lakini unaweza kujisaidia mwenyewe kwa kufuata hatua hizi
.
1. Kampuni zote za betting ulizojiunga watumie e-mail au wapigie simu waeleze kuhusu nia yako ya kusitisha account (s) zako kwa muda fulani kwa sababu uliyoitaja hapo juu.
.
2. Washirikishe ndugu, jamaa na marafiki wa karibu juu ya hili wanaweza kuwa msaada pia.
.
3. Piga simu ya bure kwa bodi ya michezo ya kubahatisha na uwaeleze unahisi kusitisha maisha yako watakusaidia haraka sana kuliko kuacha au ukaeleza jambo ambalo hawatakusaidia haraka na ukajutia.
.
Mwisho.
Tafuta uraibu mwingine addiction hutibiwa na addiction.
Mimi nilikuwa mraibu kuliko wewe nilikua na Telegram channels za betting, Facebook page na groupz za betting pia WhatsApp groups ila nimeziuza.
Siku hizi nimekuwa mraibu wa bange (SIKUSHAURI)
Uko sahihi sana. Nadhani mimi nilikuwa mkamaria zaidi yako ila ukiwa na kiburi kwenye maamuzi yako unashinda kila kitu ambacho umeamua kushindana nacho.
 
Mbao za Mawe said:
Ukimpa ushauri hawezi kuacha kama kichwa tu hawezi kukiendesha atafanyia vipi ushauri wako! Bora umkejeli ili achukie afanye maamuzi ya hasira yenye manufaa.

Kumbuka ni mtu mzima ambaye anaweza kujiongoza. Kama betting ameshindwa kutoka je punyeto ataweza.?!
Mbao ogopa sana addiction ya kamari nimepoteza vingi mimi kwa hilo jambo imenichukua miaka 4 kupunguza yani sijawahi kuacha completely
 
Ni vizuri kwanza akatuambia mchezo anaobet maana ipo mingi,lakini kwa uzoefu wangu kama huwa anabet Football basi kuliwa huko ni kawaida ni mchezo wa kipuuzi,aje nimfundishe kubet Basketball,hatajutia kamwe,muhimu asiwe na tamaa ya kusuka mkeka mkuuuubwa timu 6 au 8 au 10 NO,timu nyingi ni mbili tu mwisho,wewe unasuka mkeka timu nyiiiingi kwani unacheza wewe??lazima upigwe tu,njoo Basketball ule raha

