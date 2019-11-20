Updated 2024 GDP Projections. Major Economies in the Eastern Africa

1: Kenya $159 Billion
2: Ethiopia $146 Billion
3: Tanzania $92 Billion
4: Uganda $50.93 Billion
5: Rwanda $15.81 Billion

Kenya and Ethiopia will continue to expand and compete for supremacy in the region. Kenya appears to hold its own in-spite of the population advantage that Ethiopia holds.

Stunning!

exp-2019-11-20_17_09_46.png

 
Geza Ulole said:
2024 right? Then at GDP of $65-70 bln Kenya will have to grow at over 15%! The funny thing at the moment Kenya is finding it difficult to even attain 5 % growth!
Have you forgotten that Kenyans are good on papers when it comes to reality they are 0.
Kuna article nimesoma kuwa wanataka kuanza kuuza uraia na passport kwa wageni ili wapate pesa za kupinguza deni
 
Fursakibao said:
Have you forgotten that Kenyans are good on papers when it comes to reality they are 0.
Kuna article nimesoma kuwa wanataka kuanza kuuza uraia na passport kwa wageni ili wapate pesa za kupinguza deni
Kwani hiyo article ni wakenya waliandika? Hiyo link imewekwa hapo chini huoni kama imeandikwa IMF?
 
