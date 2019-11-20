Updated 2024 GDP Projections. Major Economies in the Eastern Africa

Mekatilili
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2011
- Messages
- 1,225
- Points
- 1,500
Mekatilili
JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 16, 2011
1,225 1,500
1: Kenya $159 Billion
2: Ethiopia $146 Billion
3: Tanzania $92 Billion
4: Uganda $50.93 Billion
5: Rwanda $15.81 Billion
Kenya and Ethiopia will continue to expand and compete for supremacy in the region. Kenya appears to hold its own in-spite of the population advantage that Ethiopia holds.
Stunning!
2: Ethiopia $146 Billion
3: Tanzania $92 Billion
4: Uganda $50.93 Billion
5: Rwanda $15.81 Billion
Kenya and Ethiopia will continue to expand and compete for supremacy in the region. Kenya appears to hold its own in-spite of the population advantage that Ethiopia holds.
Stunning!