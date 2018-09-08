Unapokuwa out of mood (down) wimbo gani huwa unapenda kusikiliza?

Inategemea sasa upo down kwenye kitu gani binafsi kama nipo down kwenye maswala ya relationship napendelea zaidi hizi.
(A) westlife_Soledad
(B) Benson_Hauzimi
(C) George Michael_Careless whisper
(D) Michael Bolton_How am I supposed to live without you.
(E) chaka khan_Ant nobody
Aisee ngoja niishie hapa zipo nyingi sana aisee.
 
