They are nuts! just started B787 operations outside of Tanzania a few months back, now receiving their 2nd and ordering their third? I am sorry, but it smells of corruption, $US 248.3 million list price per B787-8, probably around $US 133 million (-45% off), but where do they think they can make money flying from Dar es Saalam (DAR) with 3 x B787-8 when DAR is well served by the likes and might of airlines like Qatar, Turkish, Emirates, KLM, SAA, Oman Air, and has competition from neighbouring Kenya Airways, Air Uganda II from their hubs at Nairobi and Entebbe. They are dreaming in Tanzania, and burning taxpayers money that should be going to better medical facilities, education, infrastructure, SAA has lost $US 2 billion in the past 13 years, Kenya Airways is so bad it is being nationalized again, Air Namibia might be closed any day having lost hundreds of millions on long haul! I have seen this play out before, aircraft are a great way to make BIG money for a lot of politicians on state-run airlines. Major RED FLAG for Tanzania, donors should be looking at this and asking why western states should be helping Tanzania when their government is burning cash a on "fantasy" national airline that will end up it shit like SAA, Air Nambia, Air Zimbabwe, Kenya Airways, etc.