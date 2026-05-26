Umewahi kufahamu kuwa kuna samaki anaweza kuishi miaka hadi 500?

The crow remembers human faces that have harmed it for years. A neighbor you don't want to botherCrow have episodic-like memory. This allows them to recall specific past events instead of just reacting by conditioning. Ravens can actually remember people who have cheated them in food-sharing experiences and modify their behavior in future interactions.Crow also plan ahead, hiding food from competitors and later relocating caches they think were spotted by others. This ability to link past social experiences with future strategy makes ravens some of the most cognitively advanced animals out there.