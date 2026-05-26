Umewahi kufahamu kuwa kuna samaki anaweza kuishi miaka hadi 500?

Umewahi kufahamu kuwa kuna samaki anaweza kuishi miaka hadi 500?

Donnie Charlie

Donnie Charlie

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The Greenland shark can live over 400 years. It was swimming before Shakespeare was born.
The Greenland shark can live over 400 years. It was swimming before Shakespeare was born..jpeg
 
The cockroach can live a week without its head. Sounds like a joke, but it is not.

Not to mention that they can feed on odd things such as concrete. And while a nuclear blast would probably kill them, cockroaches can actually take a lot more radiation than humans and survive (six to 15 times more).
The cockroach can live a week without its head. Sounds like a joke, but it is not..jpeg
 
The crow remembers human faces that have harmed it for years. A neighbor you don't want to bother

Crow have episodic-like memory. This allows them to recall specific past events instead of just reacting by conditioning. Ravens can actually remember people who have cheated them in food-sharing experiences and modify their behavior in future interactions.

Crow also plan ahead, hiding food from competitors and later relocating caches they think were spotted by others. This ability to link past social experiences with future strategy makes ravens some of the most cognitively advanced animals out there.
The crow remembers human faces that have harmed it for years. A neighbor you don't want to bo...jpeg
 
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