Okay you claim to know a lot about economics but all your threads and comments point to ignorance of the same. If the president decides to cut off his trips by 1/2 we will save only about Kshs 1.2 billion. You start threads to drive an agenda not to inform or to have any objective discourse.

Well here are the facts:-

a) The trip yielded about $1 billion for investment in affordable housing from the saudi arabia fund.

b) The russia trip led to formation of a Russia-Kenya chamber of commerce which will work by end of year to grant Kenyan Fruit and flower farmers preferential access to the russian market worth approximately $4.1 billion.



How much will those two trips bring into the Kenyan economy compared to what he has spent on travel? If you are basing your economic analysis on any Tom, dick or harry, then my friend you are lost and ignorant of economics.