Tetesi: Ukitaka kujua Uhalisia wa Hali ya wakenya, Enda Twittani😂😂

MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,103
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,103 2,000
Bujibuji

Bujibuji

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 4, 2009
Messages
46,435
Points
2,000
Bujibuji

Bujibuji

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 4, 2009
46,435 2,000
1academ

1academ

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
1,630
Points
2,000
1academ

1academ

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 15, 2016
1,630 2,000
MK254 said:
Sijaitazama ila ndio uhuru wa maoni, unamsema rais na kumwambia yaliyo moyoni, Tanzania mnamkamata msanii kisa kamtakia rais siku njema ya kuzaliwa na kuigiza akitumia picha yake. Yaani huko kwenu mumekua zaidi ya Korea Kaskazini hadi nawahurumia kwa kweli.

www.sde.co.ke

Report to nearest police station- Idris Sultan told for photoshopping Magufuli

“Naona mipaka ya kazi yako huijuwi
www.sde.co.ke www.sde.co.ke
Click to expand...
dah aisee watz wanaumiaa si mchezoo! mwendo ni usifie awamu ama ukanyee ndoo segerea!!😂
 
Naxvegas254

Naxvegas254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 29, 2019
Messages
210
Points
250
Naxvegas254

Naxvegas254

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 29, 2019
210 250
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Mara nyingi nimewaambia Mikenya ilopo hapa JF ni vibonzo tu wanaokuja humu kutoa stress.
Sikia huyu mama hapa👇👇
Click to expand...
Ukitaka kujua Hali halisi ya Tanzania chungulia jukwaa la siasa, usikeshe hapa.
www.jamiiforums.com

Mradi wa Bagamoyo: Hujuma Tanzania na ushindi kwa Kenya na Rwanda

Nasubiri Bandari Kubwa ya Lamu izuie Bandari Ndogo za Dar na Mombasa: Namna Maarifa Madogo Yanavyoiua Bandari ya Bagamoyo na Kuifaidisha Kenya Kumekuwa na mijadala mikali kuhusu Mradi wa Eneo la Kiuchumi la Bagamoyo. Mjadala huo wenye malumbano ya kurushiana shutuma umekuwa mjadala mbovu sana...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com
 
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
784
Points
1,000
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
784 1,000
Okay you claim to know a lot about economics but all your threads and comments point to ignorance of the same. If the president decides to cut off his trips by 1/2 we will save only about Kshs 1.2 billion. You start threads to drive an agenda not to inform or to have any objective discourse.
Well here are the facts:-
a) The trip yielded about $1 billion for investment in affordable housing from the saudi arabia fund.
b) The russia trip led to formation of a Russia-Kenya chamber of commerce which will work by end of year to grant Kenyan Fruit and flower farmers preferential access to the russian market worth approximately $4.1 billion.

How much will those two trips bring into the Kenyan economy compared to what he has spent on travel? If you are basing your economic analysis on any Tom, dick or harry, then my friend you are lost and ignorant of economics.
 
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
784
Points
1,000
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
784 1,000
Naxvegas254 said:
Is it prohibited to be against the president of Tz? You mean there's no freedom of speech?
Click to expand...
None, actually HRW (Human rights watch) has released a report affirming Tanzania is now an authoritarian state. An Orwellian country where you can not think or talk against the official government statements. They have even stopped economists, IMF and the world bank from disputing cooked up government economic figures (You risk jail time).

Want to know the next stage for Tanzania? Read George Orwell 1984
 
thisdayes

thisdayes

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 28, 2016
Messages
3,365
Points
2,000
thisdayes

thisdayes

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 28, 2016
3,365 2,000
Kevin85ify said:
None, actually HRW (Human rights watch) has released a report affirming Tanzania is now an authoritarian state. An Orwellian country where you can not think or talk against the official government statements. They have even stopped economists, IMF and the world bank from disputing cooked up government economic figures (You risk jail time).

Want to know the next stage for Tanzania? Read George Orwell 1984
Click to expand...
Hao WB leo wamesema Tanzania ni ya pili Africa kwakua na takwimu sahihi. Wewe endelea kusema yako huku sisi tunafanya yetu.
 
vulcan

vulcan

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 2, 2012
Messages
1,009
Points
2,000
vulcan

vulcan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 2, 2012
1,009 2,000
Kenyans will speak openly about their problems without fear...Jaribu hivi TZ utapotea kama ule Billionaire.
Just because your mouths are shut does not mean Bongolalas are living in paradise
 
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2019
Messages
784
Points
1,000
Kevin85ify

Kevin85ify

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 6, 2019
784 1,000
thisdayes said:
Hao WB leo wamesema Tanzania ni ya pili Africa kwakua na takwimu sahihi. Wewe endelea kusema yako huku sisi tunafanya yetu.
Click to expand...
www.thecitizen.co.tz

World Bank contradicts Tanzania's economic growth estimates

Dar es Salaam. The World Bank today said Tanzania’s economy grew by 5.2 per cent in 2018, contradicting the 7 per cent growth figure announced by the government of Tanzania in June 2019.
www.thecitizen.co.tz www.thecitizen.co.tz
www.theguardian.com

Tanzania president Magufuli condemned for authoritarian regime

Amnesty and Human Rights Watch raise concerns over rising levels of abuses against activists, opponents and the press
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Tanzania: Shrinking Space and Opposition Protest | Journal of Democracy

Since Tanzania’s 2015 elections, rising repression and opposition protest have displaced an older dynamic of comparatively restrained and unchallenged dominance by the ruling party.
www.journalofdemocracy.org www.journalofdemocracy.org
www.reuters.com

Tanzania law punishing critics of statistics 'deeply concerning': World Bank

The World Bank said it was deeply concerned about new Tanzanian legislation whic...
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Do I look and sound like a Tanzanian? Go and lie to your compatriots not to me.Unlike you I do not parrot talking points of a dictator and an authoritarian. Good luck in your african north korea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,348,455
Members 517,142
Posts 32,944,474

FOLLOW US

Top