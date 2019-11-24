Ukiniunganusha na kazi yoyote 250k, 50K nakupa wewe mwaka mzima

October man
Atakayeniunganisha na kazi inayoanzia mshahara wa 250,000/= kwenda juu 50,000/= nitakuwa nampa yeye mwaka mzima kila mwezi nampa 50,000/= yeye.
Nipo DSM
Bachelor of education, nafundisha Geography na History.
Ujuzi mwengine Computer office programs.
