Uingereza yaruhusu Marekani kutumia kambi zake kuendeleza mashambulizi dhidi ya Iran

Uingereza yaruhusu Marekani kutumia kambi zake kuendeleza mashambulizi dhidi ya Iran

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Richer

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Waziri Mkuu mpya wa Uingereza aliyeapishwa hivi karibuni, Andy Burnham, ameidhinisha Marekani kutumia vituo vya kijeshi vya Uingereza kwa mashambulizi dhidi ya Iran, ikiwa ni mkakati wa kujihami kwa mujibu wa ripoti ya shirika la Bloomberg iliyochapishwa Julai 21, 2o26

Ripoti hiyo pia ilieleza kuwa, kwa mujibu wa vyanzo vya habari, Waziri Mkuu aliyejiuzulu, Starmer aliongoza mkutano na mawaziri pamoja na maafisa wa ngazi za juu siku ya Ijumaa ili kujadili msimamo wa Uingereza kuhusu vita hivyo.

Haya yanajiri huku vita dhidi ya Iran vikizidi kupamba moto, ambapo Rais wa Marekani Donald Trump alitoa onyo siku ya jana Julai 21, 2026 kuwa eneo la nyuklia la Iran lililopo Mlima Pickaxe linaweza kushambuliwa ikiwa suluhu ya kidiplomasia haitapatikana.

Hata hivyo Amiri Jeshi Mkuu wa Iran, Khatem al-Anbia, naye alijibu kuwa rasilimali za Marekani na washirika wake katika eneo lote la Ghuba zitashambuliwa ikiwa Marekani itashambulia vituo vya nyuklia vya nchi hiyo, kwa mujibu wa taarifa ya Televisheni ya serikali Iran

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Waziri Mkuu mpya wa Uingereza, Andy Burnham

===============

Newly sworn-in British Prime Minister Andy Burnham approved the use of British bases for attacks by the United States against Iran, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The decision, which follows a similar policy established by Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, qualifies the strikes as "defensive" rather than an active war, Bloomberg noted.

The report also mentioned that, according to sources, Starmer led a meeting with senior ministers and officials on Friday to discuss the UK's policy towards the war.
No official statement was made by Burnham's office regarding this decision.

This comes as the war with Iran intensifies, with US President Donald Trump warning on Tuesday that the Iranian nuclear site in Pickaxe Mountain could become a target if a diplomatic resolution wasn't reached. Iran threatens US assets as Gulf states fear escalation

Iran threatens US assets as Gulf states fear escalation

Iran’s top military commander, Khatem al-Anbia, on Tuesday threatened that US and allied assets across the region would be targeted if Washington struck the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities, state television reported.

Amid heightened regional tensions, Arab Gulf states are pressuring the US to ensure that Israel does not resume attacks on Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. They fear that an Israeli attack could prompt Tehran to retaliate against their energy infrastructure and make it more difficult for them to intervene if necessary.

Regional mediators have also warned that Israeli involvement would make it significantly more difficult to persuade the IRGC to return to negotiations.




Source: The Jerusalem Post
 
Richer said:
Waziri Mkuu mpya wa Uingereza aliyeapishwa hivi karibuni, Andy Burnham, ameidhinisha Marekani kutumia vituo vya kijeshi vya Uingereza kwa mashambulizi dhidi ya Iran, ikiwa ni mkakati wa kujihami kwa mujibu wa ripoti ya shirika la Bloomberg iliyochapishwa Julai 21, 2o26

Ripoti hiyo pia ilieleza kuwa, kwa mujibu wa vyanzo vya habari, Waziri Mkuu aliyejiuzulu, Starmer aliongoza mkutano na mawaziri pamoja na maafisa wa ngazi za juu siku ya Ijumaa ili kujadili msimamo wa Uingereza kuhusu vita hivyo.

Haya yanajiri huku vita dhidi ya Iran vikizidi kupamba moto, ambapo Rais wa Marekani Donald Trump alitoa onyo siku ya jana Julai 21, 2026 kuwa eneo la nyuklia la Iran lililopo Mlima Pickaxe linaweza kushambuliwa ikiwa suluhu ya kidiplomasia haitapatikana.

Hata hivyo Amiri Jeshi Mkuu wa Iran, Khatem al-Anbia, naye alijibu kuwa rasilimali za Marekani na washirika wake katika eneo lote la Ghuba zitashambuliwa ikiwa Marekani itashambulia vituo vya nyuklia vya nchi hiyo, kwa mujibu wa taarifa ya Televisheni ya serikali Iran

View attachment 3634593
Waziri Mkuu mpya wa Uingereza, Andy Burnham

===============

Newly sworn-in British Prime Minister Andy Burnham approved the use of British bases for attacks by the United States against Iran, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The decision, which follows a similar policy established by Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, qualifies the strikes as "defensive" rather than an active war, Bloomberg noted.

The report also mentioned that, according to sources, Starmer led a meeting with senior ministers and officials on Friday to discuss the UK's policy towards the war.
No official statement was made by Burnham's office regarding this decision.

This comes as the war with Iran intensifies, with US President Donald Trump warning on Tuesday that the Iranian nuclear site in Pickaxe Mountain could become a target if a diplomatic resolution wasn't reached. Iran threatens US assets as Gulf states fear escalation

Iran threatens US assets as Gulf states fear escalation

Iran’s top military commander, Khatem al-Anbia, on Tuesday threatened that US and allied assets across the region would be targeted if Washington struck the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities, state television reported.

Amid heightened regional tensions, Arab Gulf states are pressuring the US to ensure that Israel does not resume attacks on Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. They fear that an Israeli attack could prompt Tehran to retaliate against their energy infrastructure and make it more difficult for them to intervene if necessary.

Regional mediators have also warned that Israeli involvement would make it significantly more difficult to persuade the IRGC to return to negotiations.




Source: The Jerusalem Post
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Location ya hizi kambi please
 
Hizo nchi ambazo ndani yake Kuna hizo kambi za Uingereza wakikubali hilo ni wajinga

Maana Irani ataendelea kuzichapa hizo nchi
 
mjingamimi said:
Hapa utaona kwenye hii vita mkubwa ni nani.
Maana Iran Hana msaada wa Moja Kwa Moja anaopewa na Bado trump anateseka.
Click to expand...

Kimedani wakubwa huungana kupiga wadogo.

Ndio maana Simba wao huungana kumkimbiza swala hata kama angekuwa mdogo kama sungura.

Nyerere aliwahi kusema, mataifa makubwa huungana na kuwa kitu kimoja kukabili mataifa madogo. Wakati huo mataifa madogo hufikiria utengano kwa namna ya ukabila na udini.

Watu wenye Akili huelewa umuhimu wa umoja.
Lakini watu wajinga hujitutumua
 
Robert Heriel Mtibeli said:
Kimedani wakubwa huungana kupiga wadogo.

Ndio maana Simba wao huungana kumkimbiza swala hata kama angekuwa mdogo kama sungura.

Nyerere aliwahi kusema, mataifa makubwa huungana na kuwa kitu kimoja kukabili mataifa madogo. Wakati huo mataifa madogo hufikiria utengano kwa namna ya ukabila na udini.

Watu wenye Akili huelewa umuhimu wa umoja.
Lakini watu wajinga hujitutumua
Click to expand...
Pamoja na Irani kupigwa ILA
IRANI IMEVUMBUA MACHO ULIMWENGU KUWA, MAREKANI SI CHOCHOTE KWENYE UWANJA WA VITA.
Propaganda za kujisifia ilizo eneza duniani ni nyiingi kuliko uhalisia.
NAKUMBUKA TRUMP ALIKIMBIA CHINA KUIOMBA ISIJE KUISAIDIA IRANI lakini PIA ALIOMBA NCHI ZA ULAYA ZIMSAIDIE ILI AWEZE KUMALIZA VITA
kama IRANI ingekuwa nyepesi; Trump angemalizana nayo ndani ya muda mfupi ..... Hormuz penyewe Marekani haithubutu kupitisha Meli pamoja na Iran kupigwa kote huko.....
 
Shytown said:
Pamoja na Irani kupigwa ILA
IRANI IMEVUMBUA MACHO ULIMWENGU KUWA, MAREKANI SI CHOCHOTE KWENYE UWANJA WA VITA.
Propaganda za kujisifia ilizo eneza duniani ni nyiingi kuliko uhalisia.
NAKUMBUKA TRUMP ALIKIMBIA CHINA KUIOMBA ISIJE KUISAIDIA IRANI lakini PIA ALIOMBA NCHI ZA ULAYA ZIMSAIDIE ILI AWEZE KUMALIZA VITA
kama IRANI ingekuwa nyepesi; Trump angemalizana nayo ndani ya muda mfupi ..... Hormuz penyewe Marekani haithubutu kupitisha Meli pamoja na Iran kupigwa kote huko.....
Click to expand...

Iran imefanya kwa nafasi yake.
Lakini ukweli unaoumiza ni kuwa Dunia iliacha Marekani amuonee Iran bila kuingilia huku ikitaka Iran ashinde.

Ndio yaleyale ya Nyumbu anashambuliwa na Simba alafu nyumbu wengine wanashangaa
 
Shytown said:
Pamoja na Irani kupigwa ILA
IRANI IMEVUMBUA MACHO ULIMWENGU KUWA, MAREKANI SI CHOCHOTE KWENYE UWANJA WA VITA.
Propaganda za kujisifia ilizo eneza duniani ni nyiingi kuliko uhalisia.
NAKUMBUKA TRUMP ALIKIMBIA CHINA KUIOMBA ISIJE KUISAIDIA IRANI lakini PIA ALIOMBA NCHI ZA ULAYA ZIMSAIDIE ILI AWEZE KUMALIZA VITA
kama IRANI ingekuwa nyepesi; Trump angemalizana nayo ndani ya muda mfupi ..... Hormuz penyewe Marekani haithubutu kupitisha Meli pamoja na Iran kupigwa kote huko.....
Click to expand...
Si chochote kivipi huku wanagawa dozi ya minyoo?Ila mahaba ni kitu cha kuchekesha sana.
 
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