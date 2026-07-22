

Waziri Mkuu mpya wa Uingereza, Andy Burnham

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Iran threatens US assets as Gulf states fear escalation ​

Waziri Mkuu mpya wa Uingereza aliyeapishwa hivi karibuni, Andy Burnham, ameidhinisha Marekani kutumia vituo vya kijeshi vya Uingereza kwa mashambulizi dhidi ya Iran, ikiwa ni mkakati wa kujihami kwa mujibu wa ripoti ya shirika la Bloomberg iliyochapishwa Julai 21, 2o26Ripoti hiyo pia ilieleza kuwa, kwa mujibu wa vyanzo vya habari, Waziri Mkuu aliyejiuzulu, Starmer aliongoza mkutano na mawaziri pamoja na maafisa wa ngazi za juu siku ya Ijumaa ili kujadili msimamo wa Uingereza kuhusu vita hivyo.Haya yanajiri huku vita dhidi ya Iran vikizidi kupamba moto, ambapo Rais wa Marekani Donald Trump alitoa onyo siku ya jana Julai 21, 2026 kuwa eneo la nyuklia la Iran lililopo Mlima Pickaxe linaweza kushambuliwa ikiwa suluhu ya kidiplomasia haitapatikana.Hata hivyo Amiri Jeshi Mkuu wa Iran, Khatem al-Anbia, naye alijibu kuwa rasilimali za Marekani na washirika wake katika eneo lote la Ghuba zitashambuliwa ikiwa Marekani itashambulia vituo vya nyuklia vya nchi hiyo, kwa mujibu wa taarifa ya Televisheni ya serikali Iran===============Newly sworn-in British Prime Minister Andy Burnham approved the use of British bases for attacks by the United States against Iran, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.The decision, which follows a similar policy established by Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, qualifies the strikes as "defensive" rather than an active war, Bloomberg noted.The report also mentioned that, according to sources, Starmer led a meeting with senior ministers and officials on Friday to discuss the UK's policy towards the war.No official statement was made by Burnham's office regarding this decision.This comes as the war with Iran intensifies, with US President Donald Trump warning on Tuesday that the Iranian nuclear site in Pickaxe Mountain could become a target if a diplomatic resolution wasn't reached. Iran threatens US assets as Gulf states fear escalationIran’s top military commander, Khatem al-Anbia, on Tuesday threatened that US and allied assets across the region would be targeted if Washington struck the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities, state television reported.Amid heightened regional tensions, Arab Gulf states are pressuring the US to ensure that Israel does not resume attacks on Iran,reported on Wednesday. They fear that an Israeli attack could prompt Tehran to retaliate against their energy infrastructure and make it more difficult for them to intervene if necessary.Regional mediators have also warned that Israeli involvement would make it significantly more difficult to persuade the IRGC to return to negotiations.Source: The Jerusalem Post