Uganda: Mwanafunzi afariki wakati akipigana na mwenzake

Mwanafunzi wa darasa la tatu ya Shule ya Msingi Lukolo wilayani Jinja amekufa kufuatia mapigano na mwanafunzi mwenzake.



Mwanafunzi huyo mwenye umri wa miaka 12, aliripotiwa kuanguka sakafuni wakati wa mapigano na akajeruhi kichwa chake na kupoteza maisha.



Mwalimu wa shule hiyo amesema kwamba wanafunzi hao wawili walikuwa marafiki na pia walikaa dawati moja.



"Nashangaa kuwa tukio hili la bahati mbaya lilitokea wakati kwa sababu ya wavulana hawa wawili wamekuwa pamoja darasani na pia wamekaa pamoja," alisema.



Salima Nabirye, Mlezi wa marehemu, anasema shule hiyo ilikabidhi mwili wake bila maelezo yoyote.



"Nimekuwa nikimlea mvulana huyu tangu utotoni mwake na amekuwa mzima kiafya kote. Nashangaa kwamba uongozi wa shule haukutoa ufafanuzi wowote, "alisema.



Mary Nyangoma, afisa anayesimamia kituo cha Polisi cha Mutai, amesema uchunguzi wa mwili wa marehemu ulifanyika kaba ya kukabidhiwa kwa wazazi, ingawa pi hakuelezea kilichosababisha kifo cha mtoto huyo.



Imeelezwa mtoto aliyekuwa akipigana na marehemu atakabidhiwa kwa kituo cha Polisi cha mkoa wa Kiira kwa mahojiano zaidi.



A primary three pupil of Lukolo Primary School in Jinja district has died following a fight with his classmate.



The deceased, a 12-year-old, reportedly fell on the floor during the fight and bruised his head before he breathed his last on Wednesday.



URN reports that efforts by their reporter to get a comment from the school administration were futile, but spoke to a teacher on condition of anonymity.



The teacher told URN that the two pupils were close friends and even shared a desk.



“I am surprised that this unfortunate incident happened at such a time because these two boys have been so close in class and even sat together,” he said.



Salima Nabirye, a guardian of the deceased, says the school handed over his body without offering her any explanation on the circumstances surrounding his death.



“I have looked after this boy since his childhood and he has been healthy throughout. I am surprised that he passed away under unclear circumstances and the school didn’t offer any explanation,” she said.



Arajab Kakande, the LC I Chairperson Lukolo Village, says he was invited at the school after the incident occurred.



“We got the shocking news regarding the death of a pupil of Lukolo Primary School who fell to the ground after her was punched by his classmate during a fight. We condemn the act, but we ask God to forgive,” kakande said.



Mary Nyangoma, the officer in charge of Mutai Police station, says a post mortem was carried out before the deceased’s body was handed over to the relatives for burial.



She however, didn’t explain what could have caused the minor’s death.



Nyangoma says the boy who was involved in the fight with the deceased will be handed over to Kiira regional police station for further interrogation.



