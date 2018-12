Ufafanuzi wa Diamond kuhusu kilichotokea jana uwanja wa ndege Mwanza

Lack of education , lack of integrity . Diamond Platnum has to be more prudent concerning mambo ya serikali, I have been watching lately , amekua akijifanya mdomo mdomo simply because of his tittle . He has to watch out , he is too young n soft to battle with Jmagufuli



Even though he has encountered such problem at the airport , he was supposed to send the complaints kwa wahusika by writing emails , wangempuuza ndo angekua na haki ya kuongea in public , hyo management yake fucken stupid .