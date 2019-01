Ubelgiji imewapatia wa Congo Rais, Je Historia itajirudia Tanzania Upinzani ukimpitisha Lissu?

Barbarosa said: Unamuingiza Mungu kwenye maswala ya Ubelgiji? Ulishawahi kumsikia Mfalme Leopold na Kongo? Click to expand...

Unataka amwingize Mungu kwenye CCM,?mambo ya Mfalme Leopold that is a past book,it has nothing to act with the present.Sent from my VFD 301 using JamiiForums mobile app