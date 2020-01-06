Ubalozi wa Marekani Dar es Salaam watoa tahadhari ya kiusalama kwa raia wake kufuatia matishio ya Iran

Kilemakyaaro
Mambo yameanza kufukuta japo nina wasiwasi na hawa jamaa kutumia hii sababu kutuvurugia mambo yetu kama Taifa.
Location: Tanzania
Event: Heightened Middle East Tensions
There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.
The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.
Actions to Take:
- Keep a low profile.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists
- Review your personal security plans.
- Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.
Assistance:
- See the State Department’s travel website for the Worldwide Caution.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Contact the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania, located at 686 Old Bagamoyo Road, Dar es Salaam, via the Consular Section at drsacs@state.gov from Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The after-hours emergency number for U.S. citizens is +255-22-229-4000.
- Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
