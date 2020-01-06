Ubalozi wa Marekani Dar es Salaam watoa tahadhari ya kiusalama kwa raia wake kufuatia matishio ya Iran

Mambo yameanza kufukuta japo nina wasiwasi na hawa jamaa kutumia hii sababu kutuvurugia mambo yetu kama Taifa.

======

Location: Tanzania

Event: Heightened Middle East Tensions

There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.

The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Actions to Take:

  • Keep a low profile.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.
  • Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists
  • Review your personal security plans.
  • Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

20200106_155619.jpeg


Walianzishe wenyewe, halafu wenyewe waweke watu roho juu kwenye maswala ya security alert. Hawa jamaa wakiona dunia imetulizana, wanachokonoa chokonoa mpaka dunia ichafuke, watu waishi na roho mkononi.

Wagombane huko huko walipochokozana, huku wasije.

Nchi yetu kulinda "LAPTOP ZA DPP" na "MASHINE ZA NIDA" haijaweza, sembuse kutulinda raia Millioni 50 na ushee.
 
Duuh nimecheka sana yaani JF raha sana.
 
