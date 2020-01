Ubalozi wa Marekani Dar es Salaam watoa tahadhari ya kiusalama kwa raia wake kufuatia matishio ya Iran

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists

Review your personal security plans.

Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Mambo yameanza kufukuta japo nina wasiwasi na hawa jamaa kutumia hii sababu kutuvurugia mambo yetu kama Taifa.======: Tanzania: Heightened Middle East TensionsThere is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed.