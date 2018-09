Ubabe wa Israel kwa Urusi, kwanini haina uwezo wa kupigana na Urusi?

Why did the USSR help to create Israel, but then became its foe























A common goal

Dec 15 2017Oleg YegorovJune 1948: Israeli soldiers travel on route 7 to Jerusalem during the War of IndependenceGetty ImagesJoseph Stalin strongly supported the creation of Israel in 1947 because he hoped the Jewish state would be a Soviet ally in the Middle East. But when things didn’t work out between Moscow and Tel Aviv, the Soviet Union became hostile and turned into a staunch Arab ally.In 1947, the situation in the Middle East was very tense, with bombs and violent clashes every week. Great Britain, which had been administrating Palestine since 1920, wanted to terminate the mandate and let the ex-colony go free. Still, it was clear that independence would lead to more bloodshed and war.Tensions were rising between Palestine Arabs (1.2 million people , or 65 percent of the population) and Jewish settlers (608,000 people , or 35 percent of the total). Arabs didn’t want a Jewish state in Palestine and threatened to “throw it into the sea,” if one was created. But the Jews, who had just suffered the horrors of the Holocaust, were ready to fight to establish their homeland.Still, they needed diplomatic and economic support, and one of their main allies in the Independence War of 1948-1949 (Arabs know it as) would be unexpected. Desiring to expand the Soviet sphere of influence after victory in World War II, Stalin was ready to offer support to the Jews.Stalin, however, was not keen on promoting Jewish interests in Palestine. He had already launched several projects to give Soviet Jews national autonomy within the borders of the USSR, but these initiatives failed. As for Israel, Stalin was not going to let Soviet Jewish citizens emigrate there.Joseph Stalin didn't care much about Jewish people but, pursuing his own goals, helpe