Ubabe wa Israel kwa Urusi, kwanini haina uwezo wa kupigana na Urusi?


Kwa kuanzi na mifano ya huko Syria,ni mara nyingi sana Israei imekua ikisumbua ngome za Syria,kwa kushambulia maeneo mbalimbali huku kukiwa na vifaa mahili na askari wa Urusi.
Hali hii imewafanya watu wengi wahoji juu ya nguvu ya Urusi dhidi ya nchi ya Israel,watu wengi wamekenda mbali na kusema ikitoke Urusi ikaishambulia ndege tu ya Israel huko Syria ,Urusi itakiona cha moto,
wengi wanafika hata kusema Israel inaweza kuipiga vibaya sana Urusi.
Moja ya tukio kubwa kabisa ni ndege ya Urusi kuangushwa na Syria baada ya Israel kuifanya kama ngao baada ya kutoka kufanya vurugu Syria.
Mambo hayo machache niliyoandika,nikiacha mengi,yanawaaminisha wadau kuwa Urusi ni dhaifu sana kwa Isarael.
Sasa leo ntatoa sababu zangu kuonesha kuwa Israel ni nchi ndogo sana kwa kila kitu dhidi ya nchi kubwa ya Urusi.
.Israel haina uwezo hata tone wa kuipiga Urusi,achilia mbali kupigana,
kwa sababu,
-Israel inategemea silaha nyingi kali kutoka USA,wao hawana uwezo wa kutengeneza,
-Urusi inatengeneza silaha kali sana hapa duniani,mpinzani wake ni USA tu,Israel hana na wala hawezi
-Urusi in nguvu ya ujasusi kuliko Israel,KGB walipenya sana ndani ya serikali ya Israel hapo zamani,
-Isarel na urusi zina uhusianao wa kindugu, wa mda mrefu,anaye wagombanisha ni USA tu,ndo maana Urusi haiwezagi kuiadhibu Israel pale inapoihujumu huko Syria.
-vita baridi ilichangia Urusi na Israel kuwa mbalimbali,baada ya USA kuwa na Israel ikabidi Urusi iwe upande wa Waarabu,hii ni kutafuta uungwaji mkono,
ndo maana hapa Urusi anakuwa ndumilakuwili,upande yuko na Waarabu upande yuko Israel,hali hii hata USA anayo,yuko pamoja na baadhi ya Waarabu na upande mkubwa na Israel,
Urusi ina jeshi kubwa lenye zana nyingi kali kuliko Israel,
- Kwa takwim za west Urusi ni ya pili kidunia kwa kuwa na jeshi kali na kubwa.



Abstract
In June 1967, the Soviet Union abruptly cut off diplomatic relations with Israel and withdrew its embassy staff from Tel-Aviv, including its large KGB Rezidentura. To develop new sources of intelligence in Israel, the KGB recruited under duress hundreds of Russian Jews to spy in Israel in return for allowing their families to leave the Soviet Union. Most of these ‘recruits’ abandoned their task once they reached Israel, leaving Soviet intelligence with only a small number of agents in Israel who were handled by KGB illegal case officers working out of Russian churches. These agents were able to make careers in Israel and obtain some access to confidential military information, but generally failed to reach Israel's inner circle of political and military decision makers. This inner circle was only breached in 1983 by the treachery of a highly placed former Mossad officer who offered his services to the Soviets and became the KGB's best source for secret information deep inside the Israeli governm




















Shlomo Shpiro

Pages 486-507 | Published online: 23 Dec 2014






Abstract
In June 1967, the Soviet Union abruptly cut off diplomatic relations with Israel and withdrew its embassy staff from Tel-Aviv, including its large KGB Rezidentura. To develop new sources of intelligence in Israel, the KGB recruited under duress hundreds of Russian Jews to spy in Israel in return for allowing their families to leave the Soviet Union. Most of these ‘recruits’ abandoned their task once they reached Israel, leaving Soviet intelligence with only a small number of agents in Israel who were handled by KGB illegal case officers working out of Russian churches. These agents were able to make careers in Israel and obtain some access to confidential military information, but generally failed to reach Israel's inner circle of political and military decision makers. This inner circle was only breached in 1983 by the treachery of a highly placed former Mossad officer who offered his services to the Soviets and became the KGB's best source for secret information deep inside the Israeli government.

Top KGB Spies in Israel Exposed in Secret Soviet Documents

It isn’t always possible to know whether the KGB really did recruit the people who appear in its documents as spies, or whether the agency exaggerated in describing their connection with it.
 
Umenena kweli.Urusi hawezi kumshambulia Israel na Israel hawezi kumshambulia urusi direct.kuna warusi wengi wenye asili ya Jews.pia kuna Wamarekani wengi wanaasili ya Jews.Juna wajews wengi wamejipenyeza kwenye serikali ya USA na kunshika nyazifa kubwa kwenye mashirika makubwa ya binafsi ya Marekani hivyo wamebaki kuwa Wamarekani-wayahudi.Pia hali kadhalika kwa Urusi.Kusubiri ugomvi wa hawa ni ndoto zaidi zaidi ni kutishiana tu kwa maneno.Ndo maana Israel wanajiamini sana.Kutawanyika dunia nzima wao ni advantaje kubwa maana wamejipenyeza kayika serikali za nchi za dunia hii.
 
Top Israeli officials were part of KGB spy ring — report
Soviet records show a number of agents in high Israeli places, including lawmakers, military engineers and a senior general


KGB files reportedly revealed the existence of an extensive Soviet spy ring in Israel, encompassing Knesset members, senior IDF officers, engineers, members of the Israeli intelligence community, and others who worked on classified projects.
Top-secret KGB documents reported on by the Hebrew-language daily Yedioth Ahronoth Wednesday detailed the extent of the network of agents run by the Soviet secret service.
 
Why did the USSR help to create Israel, but then became its foe
History
Dec 15 2017
Oleg Yegorov


June 1948: Israeli soldiers travel on route 7 to Jerusalem during the War of Independence
Getty Images





Joseph Stalin strongly supported the creation of Israel in 1947 because he hoped the Jewish state would be a Soviet ally in the Middle East. But when things didn’t work out between Moscow and Tel Aviv, the Soviet Union became hostile and turned into a staunch Arab ally.
In 1947, the situation in the Middle East was very tense, with bombs and violent clashes every week. Great Britain, which had been administrating Palestine since 1920, wanted to terminate the mandate and let the ex-colony go free. Still, it was clear that independence would lead to more bloodshed and war.
Tensions were rising between Palestine Arabs (1.2 million people, or 65 percent of the population) and Jewish settlers (608,000 people, or 35 percent of the total). Arabs didn’t want a Jewish state in Palestine and threatened to “throw it into the sea,” if one was created. But the Jews, who had just suffered the horrors of the Holocaust, were ready to fight to establish their homeland.
Still, they needed diplomatic and economic support, and one of their main allies in the Independence War of 1948-1949 (Arabs know it as The Catastrophe) would be unexpected. Desiring to expand the Soviet sphere of influence after victory in World War II, Stalin was ready to offer support to the Jews.
A common goal
Stalin, however, was not keen on promoting Jewish interests in Palestine. He had already launched several projects to give Soviet Jews national autonomy within the borders of the USSR, but these initiatives failed. As for Israel, Stalin was not going to let Soviet Jewish citizens emigrate there.

Joseph Stalin didn't care much about Jewish people but, pursuing his own goals, helpe
 
mikedean said:
Umenena kweli.Urusi hawezi kumshambulia Israel na Israel hawezi kumshambulia urusi direct.kuna warusi wengi wenye asili ya Jews.pia kuna Wamarekani wengi wanaasili ya Jews.Juna wajews wengi wamejipenyeza kwenye serikali ya USA na kunshika nyazifa kubwa kwenye mashirika makubwa ya binafsi ya Marekani hivyo wamebaki kuwa Wamarekani-wayahudi.Pia hali kadhalika kwa Urusi.Kusubiri ugomvi wa hawa ni ndoto zaidi zaidi ni kutishiana tu kwa maneno.Ndo maana Israel wanajiamini sana.Kutawanyika dunia nzima wao ni advantaje kubwa maana wamejipenyeza kayika serikali za nchi za dunia hii.
In spy wars, Israel chooses Russia over UK, but Trump could play spoiler
London expects solidarity after Salisbury poisoning, but Jerusalem is unlikely to start antagonizing Moscow — unless Washington gets involved

Hata haiwezekani kupigana kwa mataifa haya mawili kwa sababu moja ni kubwa na jingine ni dogo kwa maana ya sayansi vifaa,nguvu ya jeshi na wingi wa vifaa,mbinu na wingi warasilimali watu narasilimalivitu eneo na maarifa.
 
mgen said:
Ndicho kijua ni kwamba viwanda silaha vyoooote vya urusi wataalam ni Jews hivyo hawawezi kuisaliti Israen Nina wasi wasi na Putin AKAWA ni Jew tena Mosad
Click to expand...
Aaaah hakuna kitu kitu kama hicho ndugu yangu,hayo ni maneno ya watu tu,viwanda vyote vya silaha vya Russia ni mali ya Warusi na wavumbuzi wa vifaa ni Warusi wenyewe,fuatilia utakuja niambia mkuu.Ila sema kuna Waisrael wanaishi Urusi na Marekani pia,pia viwanda vya silaha ya Marekani ni vya Wamarekani wenyewe, nawavumbuziwengi ni Wamarekani wenyewe.Angalia hata majina ya wagunduzi wa silaha wengi ni Warusi kwa hakika.
 
Israel got rifles, mortars and even several Messerschmitt fighter planes from Czechoslovakia, of course, with Soviet permission and consent. This wasn’t the only source of weapons for the Jewish state. Basically, they were getting arms from around the world any way possible, but the USSR definitely played a major role in Israel’s victory in 1948.
mgen said:
Ndicho kijua ni kwamba viwanda silaha vyoooote vya urusi wataalam ni Jews hivyo hawawezi kuisaliti Israen Nina wasi wasi na Putin AKAWA ni Jew tena Mosad
Click to expand...
 
mgen said:
Ndicho kijua ni kwamba viwanda silaha vyoooote vya urusi wataalam ni Jews hivyo hawawezi kuisaliti Israen Nina wasi wasi na Putin AKAWA ni Jew tena Mosad
Click to expand...
Socialist guns for Zionists
The U.S., which also supported the creation of Israel, officially banned weapon supplies to the Middle East. Unlike the Americans, however, Moscow sent arms to the Zionists, though unofficially and through other countries, such as Czechoslovakia. The USSR used German weapons captured at the end of the war.
 
Israel hounds the Jew who spied for the KGB

Israel and the Middle East: special report

Suzanne Goldenberg in Tel Aviv
Wed 28 Jun 2000 01.41 BST
At 8am precisely, a stooped man with a halo of white hair emerged with his walking stick from an unremarkable block of flats in central Tel Aviv and mingled with the crowd.
He is Israel's walking nightmare: a Jew who spied for the former Soviet Union for nearly 20 years, and from an exceedingly privileged vantage point: deputy director of the top-secret institute that is reported to be the hub of Israel's chemical and biological warfare programme.
Dr Marcus Klingberg was released from prison nearly two years ago, after serving 16 years of a life term, but he remains under constant surveillance because, at the age of 81, and two decades after his days as a KGB agent, Israel still considers him a threat to its security.
A burly minder with a pistol at his hip followed his every move as he tapped his way to a nearby clinic yesterday. Dr Klingberg is locked into his flat at night, and allowed contact with only a handful of people.
Today his lawyers await a ruling from a court in the southern city of Beer Sheva which could finally free the man blamed for inflicting the most serious damage ever to Israel's clandestine weapons programme. It would also release him from the financial burden of a surveillance apparatus for which Dr Klingberg is forced to pay more than £2,000 a month.
That prospect is being fiercely contested by the Israeli government, which accuses Dr Klingberg of compounding his crimes by writing a book about his experiences with the KGB. His lawyer denies the claim.
Most Israelis can barely remember Dr Klingberg, so great are the government's efforts to expunge his name from living memory.
His trial in 1983 was held in camera; even Dr Klingberg's late wife was banned from attending the case of State of Israel vs "X", and even from telling friends of his arrest.
He was held at Ashqelon prison under the false name of Abraham Greenberg and for 10 years military censors forbade Israeli newspapers from printing his name. In effect, the doctor with an international reputation for his research on congenital abnormalities had ceased to exist.
For the security establishment, Dr Klingberg's betrayal is enormous. As deputy director of the Israel Institute for Biological Research, he was essential to a chemical and biological weapons programme that Israel has refused to acknowledge.
Even after his release, his punishment continues. He lives a lonely existence, confined to a fourth floor flat with barred windows. He is allowed out for only a few hours a day, and his every contact with the outside world is vetted by a special branch of the intelligence services.
He is banned from owning a computer or fax machine, or dialling his own phone. A few months ago, he was barred from speaking Yiddish to an old friend because his minder could not understand.
His only child, Sylvia, argues that her father has paid for his crime, and that requiring him to shoulder the costs of his security is vindictive.
"For me, it is rather odd that he should remain under house arrest because it is 10 years since the Soviet Union ceased to exist," she said from Paris, where she now lives. "It is an old story of an old world. It really is a part of history, and of a particular generation."
In the hazy realms of anti-Israeli espionage, Dr Klingberg has little in common with Mordechai Vanunu, who was jailed for 18 years in 1986 for revealing Israeli nuclear secrets to a British newspaper.
Unlike Vanunu, Klingberg divulged his secrets to the KGB in a calculated manner. According to his daughter, he admitted at his trial to spying, and is believed to have met his controllers regularly from 1957 to 1975. But by the time of his arrest, on his way to a scientific conference in Switzerland, he had broken off contact with the KGB for seven years.
He also occupied a much more privileged position in Israeli society. He rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel in the army medical corps and still receives a military pension. He had many academic publications to his credit, and spent a sabbatical at Oxford.
But as a Polish-born Jew who lost his family in the Holocaust, he always believed he owed a debt to the Soviet Union, and to the Red Army in which he served, for allowing him a chance to avenge that loss, his daughter says.
For others, the passage of time has done nothing to erase Dr Klingberg's betrayal.
"I never thought a Jew could do such a thing to our state," said a woman who has lived downstairs from Dr Klingberg for 25 years. "You can't be sympathetic to a man like this. You can't forgive him."

lee van cliff said:
Israel got rifles, mortars and even several Messerschmitt fighter planes from Czechoslovakia, of course, with Soviet permission and consent. This wasn’t the only source of weapons for the Jewish state. Basically, they were getting arms from around the world any way possible, but the USSR definitely played a major role in Israel’s victory in 1948.
Click to expand...
lee van cliff said:
Aaaah hakuna kitu kitu kama hicho ndugu yangu,hayo ni maneno ya watu tu,viwanda vyote vya silaha vya Russia ni mali ya Warusi na wavumbuzi wa vifaa ni Warusi wenyewe,fuatilia utakuja niambia mkuu.Ila sema kuna Waisrael wanaishi Urusi na Marekani pia,pia viwanda vya silaha ya Marekani ni vya Wamarekani wenyewe, nawavumbuziwengi ni Wamarekani wenyewe.Angalia hata majina ya wagunduzi wa silaha wengi ni Warusi kwa hakika.
Click to expand...
lee van cliff said:
Socialist guns for Zionists
The U.S., which also supported the creation of Israel, officially banned weapon supplies to the Middle East. Unlike the Americans, however, Moscow sent arms to the Zionists, though unofficially and through other countries, such as Czechoslovakia. The USSR used German weapons captured at the end of the war.
Click to expand...
Si LAZIMA uamini
 
Mkuu naona umefanya uchambuzi wa kweli hapo.Ila tu naona kama unalinganisha nchi ambazo haziendani kabisa. Israel ukubwa wake ni kama Selous game reserve kwa mfano rahisi na ukubwa wa Russia unajulikana.
Kwa upande wa nguvu za kijeshi sioni uwezekano wowote wa Russia na Israel kutwangana directly bila kupitia third country. Tukiweka virtual confrontation kati ya hizi nchi mbili zipambane directly nadhani ni ndani ya muda mfupi Israel itakuwa kwenye tabu kubwa sana ingawaje haiwezekani kwa nchi hizo mbili kupigana directly.
Kitu ambacho realistically huwa inatokea katika vita nyingi au karibu zote za middle east,ni mpambano wa USA na Russia indirectly. Na nafikiri kwa jinsi ulivyoandika una kumbu kumbu nzuri sana katika hayo mapambano ya hizo nchi Israel(USA) na Arab Countries(Russia) nani huwa anabondwa left and right.
 
mgen said:
Ndicho kijua ni kwamba viwanda silaha vyoooote vya urusi wataalam ni Jews hivyo hawawezi kuisaliti Israen Nina wasi wasi na Putin AKAWA ni Jew tena Mosad
Click to expand...
Tatizo la kuamini kila anachosema Gwajima
 
mikedean said:
Umenena kweli.Urusi hawezi kumshambulia Israel na Israel hawezi kumshambulia urusi direct.kuna warusi wengi wenye asili ya Jews.pia kuna Wamarekani wengi wanaasili ya Jews.Juna wajews wengi wamejipenyeza kwenye serikali ya USA na kunshika nyazifa kubwa kwenye mashirika makubwa ya binafsi ya Marekani hivyo wamebaki kuwa Wamarekani-wayahudi.Pia hali kadhalika kwa Urusi.Kusubiri ugomvi wa hawa ni ndoto zaidi zaidi ni kutishiana tu kwa maneno.Ndo maana Israel wanajiamini sana.Kutawanyika dunia nzima wao ni advantaje kubwa maana wamejipenyeza kayika serikali za nchi za dunia hii.
Click to expand...
U.S ni koloni la Israel
 
unapotaja taifa la Israel watu huwa wanafikiria kwa pande mbili
ki Imani
ki Dunia
katika swala la ki imani wengi wanaamini kuwa hakuna taifa la kuipiga Israeli
na ukiwa unatazama ki Dunia
wengi utambua kuwa kuna mataifa ya kuipiga Israel
lakini nachotaka kusema
Vita ni mbinu na Wala SIYO ukubwa wa jeshi Wala technology
Tanzania aliipiga Uganda ingawa kwa wakati huo Uganda alikuwa na technology nzuri kutoka kwa marafikizake eg (Gaddafi)
lakini kutokana na mbinu madhubuti za jwtz walifanikisha kumfurusha nduli.
mf.mwingine hata marekani alifurushwa na Vietnam japo Vietnam alikuwa na silaha duni.
Ali kadhalika kusema Kati ya mu Israel na mrussi Nani atapigwa hapo jibu ni kuwa mwenye mbinu nzuri ndiyo ataibuka mshindi.
hata Barcelona inakikosi kizuri lakini kuna kipindi inaweza pigwa/fungwa na Granada na ilihali Messi yupo Ndani.
 
na katika Nyanja za kimataifa watu wengi humu jukwaani wamekuwa wakienda kwa mihemko ya
ki Russia vs USA
Ki Arabic vs Israel
Bila kutazama fact mbali mbali...
nipende kukiri WAZi pasipo
UNAFIKI
taifa la Israel wapo VIZURI Sanaa kuanzia kwenye mbinu mpaka kwenye maisha yao yaani wapo smart
nilianza kuwa appreciate baada ya Vita ya 6 days war
hebu assume zaid ya mataifa ma5 yanajipanga kulipiga taifa m1 na hawafanikiwi hiyo SIYO mchezo
sasa kama alishinda Vita Ndani ya mataifa ZAIDI ya ma5 sembuse kumgaragaza mrussi ??????????????
 
The Greater Man said:
na katika Nyanja za kimataifa watu wengi humu jukwaani wamekuwa wakienda kwa mihemko ya
ki Russia vs USA
Ki Arabic vs Israel
Bila kutazama fact mbali mbali...
nipende kukiri WAZi pasipo
UNAFIKI
taifa la Israel wapo VIZURI Sanaa kuanzia kwenye mbinu mpaka kwenye maisha yao yaani wapo smart
nilianza kuwa appreciate baada ya Vita ya 6 days war
hebu assume zaid ya mataifa ma5 yanajipanga kulipiga taifa m1 na hawafanikiwi hiyo SIYO mchezo
sasa kama alishinda Vita Ndani ya mataifa ZAIDI ya ma5 sembuse kumgaragaza mrussi ??????????????
Click to expand...
Hata kama ni mihemuko ila si kwa level hii
 
