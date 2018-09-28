Ubabe wa Israel kwa Urusi, kwanini haina uwezo wa kupigana na Urusi?

Additional information

Kwa kuanzi na mifano ya huko Syria,ni mara nyingi sana Israei imekua ikisumbua ngome za Syria,kwa kushambulia maeneo mbalimbali huku kukiwa na vifaa mahili na askari wa Urusi.Hali hii imewafanya watu wengi wahoji juu ya nguvu ya Urusi dhidi ya nchi ya Israel,watu wengi wamekenda mbali na kusema ikitoke Urusi ikaishambulia ndege tu ya Israel huko Syria ,Urusi itakiona cha moto,wengi wanafika hata kusema Israel inaweza kuipiga vibaya sana Urusi.Moja ya tukio kubwa kabisa ni ndege ya Urusi kuangushwa na Syria baada ya Israel kuifanya kama ngao baada ya kutoka kufanya vurugu Syria.Mambo hayo machache niliyoandika,nikiacha mengi,yanawaaminisha wadau kuwa Urusi ni dhaifu sana kwa Isarael..Israel haina uwezo hata tone wa kuipiga Urusi,achilia mbali kupigana,kwa sababu,-Israel inategemea silaha nyingi kali kutoka USA,wao hawana uwezo wa kutengeneza,-Urusi inatengenezaana hapa duniani,mpinzani wake ni USA tu,Israel hana na wala hawezi-Urusi in nguvu yakuliko Israelsana ndani ya serikali ya Israel hapo zamani,-Isarel na urusi zinawa kindugu, wa mda mrefu,anaye wagombanisha ni USA tu,ndo maana Urusi haiwezagi kuiadhibu Israel pale inapoihujumu huko Syria.-vita baridi ilichangia Urusi na Israel kuwa mbalimbali,baada ya USA kuwa na Israel ikabidi Urusi iwe upande wa Waarabu,hii ni kutafuta uungwaji mkono,ndo maana hapa Urusi anakuwa ndumilakuwili,upande yuko na Waarabu upande yuko Israel,hali hii hata USA anayo,yuko pamoja na baadhi ya Waarabu na upande mkubwa na Israel,Urusi ina jeshi kubwa lenye zana nyingi kali kuliko Israel,- Kwa takwim za west Urusi ni ya pili kidunia kwa kuwa na jeshi kali na kubwa.AbstractIn June 1967, the Soviet Union abruptly cut off diplomatic relations with Israel and withdrew its embassy staff from Tel-Aviv, including its large KGB. To develop new sources of intelligence in Israel, the KGB recruited under duress hundreds of Russian Jews to spy in Israel in return for allowing their families to leave the Soviet Union. Most of these 'recruits' abandoned their task once they reached Israel, leaving Soviet intelligence with only a small number of agents in Israel who were handled by KGB illegal case officers working out of Russian churches. These agents were able to make careers in Israel and obtain some access to confidential military information, but generally failed to reach Israel's inner circle of political and military decision makers. This inner circle was only breached in 1983 by the treachery of a highly placed former Mossad officer who offered his services to the Soviets and became the KGB's best source for secret information deep inside the Israeli government.