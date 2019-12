Tupeane top 10 ya nyimbo zako kwa mwaka 2019

1. Let me down slowly- Alec benjamin

2. Boy's with luv-BTS

3. Sunflower- post malone,swae lee

4. Badguy- billie elish

5. On my way-Alan walker

6. Entertainer- Zayna malik

7. Do you mean- the chainsmokers

8. Always remember us this way- Lady gaga

9. Money in the grave-Drake

10. Megatron- Minaj