TUNISIA: Maandamano Yatanda Baada Ya Mwandishi Wa Habari Kujichoma Moto

Maandamano yatanda nchini Tunisia baada ya Mwandishi wa Habari kujichoma moto

Tunisia protests spread after journalist sets himself on fire

Mapigano kati ya waandamanaji nchini Tunisia na vikosi vya usalama walienea kutoka mji wenye maskini usiku mzima, mamlaka alisema hayo siku ya Jumatano, huku hasira ikiwa ni juu ya kifo cha mwandishi wa habari aliyejichoma moto sababu ya hali ya kiuchumi.Katika jiji la magharibi, polisi wawalitupa mabomu ya machozi kwa vijana waliokuwa wakirusha mawe wakati wa usiku wa pili wa machafuko hayo.Mapigano hayo pia yalitokea katika mji wa mashariki wa, ambapo askari polisi mmoja alijeruhiwa, na huko, kaskazini, ambako watu watano walikamatwa, alisema Walid Hkima, msemaji wa usalama wa taifa.Machafuko yanafuatia baada ya kifo cha mwandishi wa habari, mwenye umri wa miaka 32, Jumatatu baada ya kujichoma moto huko Kasserine.Chanzo: The GuardianClashes between Tunisian protesters and security forces spread from an impoverished city overnight, the authorities said on Wednesday, as anger grew over the death of a journalist who set himself on fire over economic conditions.In the western city ofpolice fired tear gas at youths throwing stones during a second night of unrest.Clashes also broke out in the eastern town of, where a police officer was injured, and in, in the north, where at least five people were arrested, said Walid Hkima, a national security spokesman.The unrest follows the death of the journalist, 32, on Monday after he set himself ablaze in Kasserine.The interior ministry said one person had been arrested for alleged involvement in the desperate act of protest, which triggered an outpouring of anger in the city with protesters setting tyres on fire and blocking roads. Thirteen people were arrested in Kasserine for “acts of destruction” during the unrest, said Hichem Fourati, an interior ministry spokesman.In a video before his death Zorgui saidThe self-immolation of a street vendor in Tunisia, late 2010, in protest at police harassment sparked Tunisia’s revolution and the Arab Spring uprisings across the rest of the region the next year.Kasserine was one of the first cities to rise up after the death of the vendor – Mohammed Bouazizi – in protests where police killed demonstrators. The unrest spread across the country and led to the overthrow of the long-time dictator, Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.Despite the country’s democratic transition since then, authorities are still struggling to improve poor living conditions in the face of rampant inflation and persistent unemployment.said Messaoud, president of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.In recent months, political life in Tunisia has been paralysed by power struggles ahead of presidential elections set for 2019. Tunisia’s national union of journalists called for a general strike on 14 January to mark the eighth anniversary of the revolution.Zorgui’s self-immolation was, said the Tunisian newspaper Le Quotidien.Source: The Guardian