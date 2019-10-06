Tundu Lissu huyu utadhani sio yule aliepitia magumu na ya kutisha

Ameaandika Tausi Likokola kupitia twitter:

Happy indeed to see these smiling faces! We all prayed for you Kaka Lissu...it is a miracle from God to see you walking, laughing & talking after 16 bullets removed from your body. My kids and myself were happy to meet you in person. Let Love Lead

 
Awalipe kisasi wale anaohisi walimfanyia ule unyama. Ataje tu majina yao ili Mungu atende kazi
 
Kuna watu watanunaa, ila ukweli ni kwamba huwezi shindana na mipango ya Mungu. Uliyetaka awe kaburini leo ana smile...
 
Msitarajie eti atarudi tena bongo labda mwakanii uchaguzi mkuu ukikaribia
 
