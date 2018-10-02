Tundu Antipas Lissu akikabidhiwa nakala za Sera za Chama na Mwenyekiti wa BAVICHA Taifa Mhe Patrick Sosopi leo nyumbani kwake Tienen, Brussels

Pia ananikumbushia Peter Tosh! Tosh anasema kila mtu analilia amani, lakini hakuna anayelilia haki na usawa...Anasema "I man dont need no peace! I need equal rights and justice"
Everyone is crying out for peace, yes
None is crying out for justice
Everyone is crying out for peace, yes
None is crying out for justice
I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
I need equal rights and justice
I need equal rights and justice
Got to get it, equal rights and justice
Everybody want to go to heaven
But nobody want to die (father of the Jesus)
Everybody want to go up to heaven
But none of them, none of them want to die
I don't want no peace
I man need equal rights and justice
I got to get it, equal rights and justice
I really need it, equal rights and justice
Just give me my share, equal rights and justice
What is due to Caesar
You better give it all to Caesar, yeah, yeah, yeah
And what belong to I and I
You better, you better give it up to I
'Cause I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
I need equal rights and justice
I've got to get it, equal rights and justice
I'm a fighting for it, equal rights and justice
Everyone is heading for the top
But tell me how far is it from the bottom
Nobody knows but everybody fighting to reach the top
How far is it from the bottom
I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
I need equal rights and justice
I've got to get it, equal rights and justice
I really need it, equal rights and justice
Everyone is talking about crime
Tell me who are the criminals
I said everyone is talking about crime, crime
Tell me who, who are the criminals
I really don't see them
I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
We got to get equal rights and justice
And there will be no crime, equal rights and justice
There will be no criminals, equal rights and justice
Everyone is fighting for equal rights and justice
Palestinians are fighting for equal rights and justice
Down in Angola, equal rights and justice
Down in Botswana, equal rights and justice
Down in Zimbabwe, equal rights and justice
Down in Rhodesia, equal rights and justice