Tunakwenda vizuri, bandari ya Mombasa yavunja rekodi mpya

MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,383
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,383 2,000
Mombasa port performance hits new record

The Port of Mombasa has registered a new performance record of more than 6.24 million metric tonnes throughput in the month of October with containerised cargo taking the largest share of the total cargo handled in the month of September and October this year.

Last month, the port recorded 6,245,960 metric tonnes with goods handled in the week of 17th-23rd recording 3,269,508 metric tonnes of total cargo at the port.
In the same week, the port received 35 vessels that discharged and loaded containerised cargo, while 24 bulk cargo and 21 general cargo vessels were received during the same time.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) weekly report for the month between September and early November indicates that for the last three weeks of October, the port registered the highest number of throughput of more than 1 million tonnes weekly.

The positive performance has been attributed to improved efficiencies at the port with increase of crane moves per second contributing to the easy movement of cargo, thus reducing cargo dwell time.

Improved cargo dwell time is important as it frees up container yard space in the port therefore reducing congestion and increasing port's productivity and profitability.

In the KPA’s two-month report, volume of containerised cargo continued to increase significantly with officials attributing it to security and easy movement of the consignment compared to non-containerized cargo.

“Most of the importers are preferring to use container while transporting their cargo due to security features and it is easy to handle,” said KPA head of container operations Edward Opiyo in an earlier interview.

In the report, in the October week between 17th and 23rd October, KPA dispatched a total of 49 Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight trains to carry the cargo in the week where it hit the over 3 million metric tonnes throughput compared to an average of 35 trains in the previous weeks.

Source: Business Daily
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
15,383
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
15,383 2,000
vulcan said:
with all these problems in Kenya right now, bado twasonga mbele..our people never give up or despair.
KENYA ABOVE ALL
Click to expand...
Here is my best quote ever...............

“It Ain’t How Hard You Hit…It’s How Hard You Can Get Hit and Keep Moving Forward. It's About How Much You Can Take And Keep Moving Forward!”
― Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa
 
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
5,448
Points
2,000
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2015
5,448 2,000
Just imagine there are 52 weeks in a year , The port made a record of 1 million tonnes in a week. If the record of efficiency at the port were to be constant through out the year, the port of Mombasa is capable if handling 52 Million tonnes p.a in its current state.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
MK254 Swali fukunyuzi: Kabudi katuasa vizuri sisi Wakenya, ila mbona huko kwao Tanzania hawazingatii haya haya anayoturai? Kenyan News and Politics 21
joto la jiwe Mbunge wa Kenya atoa ya moyoni, akiri kwamba alikua akidharau Tanzania kwa kutoifahamu vizuri. Kenyan News and Politics 19
joto la jiwe Kenya yaiwakilisha vizuri EA, yashika namba 3 Afrika Kenyan News and Politics 34
MK254 Hongera Jeshi letu na Wanamaji (Navy), haya maonyesho ya manowari ni wazi mko vizuri Kenyan News and Politics 385
Influenza Kenya: Amshona mwanae mdomo kwa kutofanya vizuri shuleni Kenyan News and Politics 6
Similar threads
Swali fukunyuzi: Kabudi katuasa vizuri sisi Wakenya, ila mbona huko kwao Tanzania hawazingatii haya haya anayoturai?
Mbunge wa Kenya atoa ya moyoni, akiri kwamba alikua akidharau Tanzania kwa kutoifahamu vizuri.
Kenya yaiwakilisha vizuri EA, yashika namba 3 Afrika
Hongera Jeshi letu na Wanamaji (Navy), haya maonyesho ya manowari ni wazi mko vizuri
Kenya: Amshona mwanae mdomo kwa kutofanya vizuri shuleni

Forum statistics

Threads 1,360,432
Members 519,833
Posts 33,219,676

FOLLOW US

Top