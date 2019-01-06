Tumejiangusha kidiplomasia sana

- Joined
*PRESIDENT MAGUFULI's STATEMENT OF "TAKING ADVANTAGE OF REFUGEE CRISES" IS INHUMAN AND LIABILITY TO INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY*
A Call to sustain our humanity and solidarity with the war-torn and disastrous countries.
*January 5, 2019*
*For Immediate Release Worldwide*
Yesterday - January 4, 2019 - on the ceremony of signing a contract for our National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to deliver 36,000 metric tonnes of maize to the UN World Food Program (WFP), as held at the State House in the commercial city - Dar es Salaam, the President of United Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli, among other things, urged ministers to take advantage of refugee crises to make money by selling food to international aid organizations like the WFP.
Several media outlets in and outside the country, quoted the President saying:
*It is our responsibility to ensure that all the allocated funds to help refugees in various countries come to our country, that we find a reciprocal process to also benefit with their problems.They fight at home and we get the money*
*Not that I like seeing people in other countries fighting. No, but I want us to benefit with the opportunities that are created*
For mediocres among us, the President's statement sounds so good for our country gains and whoever opposes it is an enemy of the country and a puppet of western countries.
I however take this opportunity, to clearly state to our fellow Tanzanians and International Community at large that President Magufuli's statement is inhuman, irresponsible and a huge liability to international peace and Security. Nor does it represent our Tanzanianship.
Magufuli's thinking of taking advantage of refugee crises has never been a priority focus of Tanzania at any point in the world history. Instead, Tanzania key focus has always been
to assist conflict and disastrous countries to restore peace, stability and tranquility AND NOT to take advantage of their problems.
*While Magufuli think that feeding refugees is a big deal, the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere warned us that Tanzania cannot be safe if others are fighting, so helping neighbouring countries to restore peace and harmony shall be our biggest concern*
Since the era of Mwalimu Nyerere, Tanzania has been well known for being a great ally of finding international peace and security, in particular by taking an active part in conflict reconciliation and peace making missions. We did so for our neighbouring countries in the SADC region and in many other parts of the world.
Love, diginity, humanity and brotherhood are a clear identity of true sons and daughters of our soil. Needless to say that President Magufuli's statement does not fit to be a Tanzanian statement at all.
I hereby on behalf of all Tanzanians call upon President John. Pombe Magufuli to apologize to all war torn and disastrous countries, in particular our neighbours, for the very unfortunate, disgusting, inhuman, undiplomatic and irresponsible statement he made - the statement of taking advantage of friends' problems as clarified herein above.
On the same note I call upon my fellow Tanzanias to restore, strengthen and sustain our spirit of love, diginity, humanity, brotherhood and goodwill with the rest of the world.
To the international community all over the world, please note that Tanzanians are still the same generous people as they used to be since the era of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere.
Count on us in addressing conflicts, wars and disasters occurring anywhere in this world. Forever we shall remain the same true Tanzanians who are truly concerned with others problems.
Issued by:
*Hon. Rev. Peter Simon Msigwa*
*Member of Parliament for Iringa Urban Constituency*
