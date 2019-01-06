Tumejiangusha kidiplomasia sana


DIZZO MTAWALA

DIZZO MTAWALA

Senior Member
#1
Joined
Aug 22, 2015
Messages
141
Likes
256
Points
80
DIZZO MTAWALA

DIZZO MTAWALA

Senior Member
Joined Aug 22, 2015
141 256 80
#1
*PRESIDENT MAGUFULI's STATEMENT OF "TAKING ADVANTAGE OF REFUGEE CRISES" IS INHUMAN AND LIABILITY TO INTERNATIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY*

A Call to sustain our humanity and solidarity with the war-torn and disastrous countries.

*January 5, 2019*
*For Immediate Release Worldwide*

Yesterday - January 4, 2019 - on the ceremony of signing a contract for our National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to deliver 36,000 metric tonnes of maize to the UN World Food Program (WFP), as held at the State House in the commercial city - Dar es Salaam, the President of United Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli, among other things, urged ministers to take advantage of refugee crises to make money by selling food to international aid organizations like the WFP.

Several media outlets in and outside the country, quoted the President saying:

*It is our responsibility to ensure that all the allocated funds to help refugees in various countries come to our country, that we find a reciprocal process to also benefit with their problems.They fight at home and we get the money*

*Not that I like seeing people in other countries fighting. No, but I want us to benefit with the opportunities that are created*

For mediocres among us, the President's statement sounds so good for our country gains and whoever opposes it is an enemy of the country and a puppet of western countries.

I however take this opportunity, to clearly state to our fellow Tanzanians and International Community at large that President Magufuli's statement is inhuman, irresponsible and a huge liability to international peace and Security. Nor does it represent our Tanzanianship.

Magufuli's thinking of taking advantage of refugee crises has never been a priority focus of Tanzania at any point in the world history. Instead, Tanzania key focus has always been
to assist conflict and disastrous countries to restore peace, stability and tranquility AND NOT to take advantage of their problems.

*While Magufuli think that feeding refugees is a big deal, the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere warned us that Tanzania cannot be safe if others are fighting, so helping neighbouring countries to restore peace and harmony shall be our biggest concern*

Since the era of Mwalimu Nyerere, Tanzania has been well known for being a great ally of finding international peace and security, in particular by taking an active part in conflict reconciliation and peace making missions. We did so for our neighbouring countries in the SADC region and in many other parts of the world.

Love, diginity, humanity and brotherhood are a clear identity of true sons and daughters of our soil. Needless to say that President Magufuli's statement does not fit to be a Tanzanian statement at all.

I hereby on behalf of all Tanzanians call upon President John. Pombe Magufuli to apologize to all war torn and disastrous countries, in particular our neighbours, for the very unfortunate, disgusting, inhuman, undiplomatic and irresponsible statement he made - the statement of taking advantage of friends' problems as clarified herein above.

On the same note I call upon my fellow Tanzanias to restore, strengthen and sustain our spirit of love, diginity, humanity, brotherhood and goodwill with the rest of the world.

To the international community all over the world, please note that Tanzanians are still the same generous people as they used to be since the era of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

Count on us in addressing conflicts, wars and disasters occurring anywhere in this world. Forever we shall remain the same true Tanzanians who are truly concerned with others problems.

Issued by:

*Hon. Rev. Peter Simon Msigwa*

*Member of Parliament for Iringa Urban Constituency*

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Alexander The Great

Alexander The Great

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Aug 28, 2018
Messages
1,984
Likes
5,230
Points
280
Alexander The Great

Alexander The Great

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 28, 2018
1,984 5,230 280
#2
Inashangaza sana, kuona Rais anaongea mambo bila kupima uzito wa maneno yake, kinachokuja kichwani yeye anaongea tu bila kuangalia kama ni wakati muafaka wa kuongea hicho anachokitaka kusema.

Inashangaza zaidi, kuona watu wanaomzunguka wanamuacha afanye anachojisikia kufanya na kuongea muda wowote.

Inahuzunisha, kuona sisi wananchi anapotupeleka, bila kutafakari kuna leo na kuna kesho yetu kama nchi (Kuna matatizo yanaweza yakatukumba sisi nchi kama nchi, ambayo hatuna uwezo wa kujisaidia peke yetu bila ya kupewa msaada na hao anaowatukana. Kuna MILIPUKO YA MARADHI **Ebola n.k**, MAJANGA NATURAL **Matetemeko ya ardhi, Mafuriko kama Tsunami, Moto wa mlipuko n.k**, Maswala ya High Velocity Terrorism **Ugaidi wa kisasa**).
 
tatum

tatum

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Jan 16, 2018
Messages
4,649
Likes
3,513
Points
280
tatum

tatum

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 16, 2018
4,649 3,513 280
#3
Wakimbizi wanna faida na hasara zake jamani mbona wabongo vichwa maji Sana wangapi watz walipata ajira kambi za wakimbizi Kigoma na Kagera toka mwaka 1994 Tena wengine waliacha kazi Serikali.Hiyo ilikuwa faida au hasara.

WFP ilinunua sana chakula hasa mahindi na kuanzisha office pale Dodoma kwa ajili ya wakimbizi nchi za maziwa makuu na ofisi nyingine Ngara Kagera.Hiyo ilikuwa faida au hasara.

Naona watu mnamshambulia tu Rais kisa kusema tumieni fursa ya wakimbizi kuuza mahindi mpate Fedha Yuko sahihi kabisa.

Na hiyo ndiyo faida ya ujio wawakimbizi mbona hasara za wakimbizi mnazijadili kwanini faida zake zisijadiliwe.

Rais Magufuli kweli sasa nimeamini amewashika pabaya
 
Erythrocyte

Erythrocyte

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Nov 6, 2012
Messages
55,007
Likes
46,932
Points
280
Erythrocyte

Erythrocyte

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 6, 2012
55,007 46,932 280
#5
tatum said:
Wakimbizi wanna faida na hasara zake jamani mbona wabongo vichwa maji Sana wangapi watz walipata ajira kambi za wakimbizi Kigoma na Kagera toka mwaka 1994 Tena wengine waliacha kazi Serikali.Hiyo ilikuwa faida au hasara.

WFP ilinunua sana chakula hasa mahindi na kuanzisha office pale Dodoma kwa ajili ya wakimbizi nchi za maziwa makuu na ofisi nyingine Ngara Kagera.Hiyo ilikuwa faida au hasara.

Naona watu mnamshambulia tu Rais kisa kusema tumieni fursa ya wakimbizi kuuza mahindi mpate Fedha Yuko sahihi kabisa.

Na hiyo ndiyo faida ya ujio wawakimbizi mbona hasara za wakimbizi mnazijadili kwanini faida zake zisijadiliwe.

Rais Magufuli kweli sasa nimeamini amewashika pabaya
Click to expand...
njaa imekusababisha utetee hadi uchafu , umetia aibu sana !
 
tatum

tatum

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Jan 16, 2018
Messages
4,649
Likes
3,513
Points
280
tatum

tatum

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 16, 2018
4,649 3,513 280
#7
Erythrocyte said:
njaa imekusababisha utetee hadi uchafu , umetia aibu sana !
Click to expand...
Wakimbizi wana faida na hasara ukubaki ukatae ukweli utabaki kuwa ukweli.naona mnamshambilia Rais bila sababu ya msingi na kukuza tu mambo yasiyokuwa na maana.
 
Naby Keita

Naby Keita

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Oct 20, 2011
Messages
2,821
Likes
893
Points
280
Naby Keita

Naby Keita

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 20, 2011
2,821 893 280
#9
tatum said:
Wakimbizi wana faida na hasara ukubaki ukatae ukweli utabaki kuwa ukweli.naona mnamshambilia Rais bila sababu ya msingi na kukuza tu mambo yasiyokuwa na maana.
Click to expand...
Hawa watu wameshadata kwa sasa ni kuwaonea huruma tu
 
tatum

tatum

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Jan 16, 2018
Messages
4,649
Likes
3,513
Points
280
tatum

tatum

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 16, 2018
4,649 3,513 280
#12
Naby Keita said:
Hawa watu wameshadata kwa sasa ni kuwaonea huruma tu
Click to expand...
Kabisa mkuu...WFP wanapata ajira kwasababu ya wakimbizi kwanini Tanzania isifaidike na wakimbizi...yaani siku hizi Kuna watu wanafiata mkumbo tu kumpinga Rais lakini hawana hoja za msingi.Na Rais amesema kabisa hapendi Vita lakini kwasababu wanapigana na huduma zinahitajika basi watu wachangamkie ila tuwaombee na Vita yao iishe.
 
K

kingabdiel

Member
#14
Joined
Mar 7, 2008
Messages
31
Likes
2
Points
15
K

kingabdiel

Member
Joined Mar 7, 2008
31 2 15
#14
Kudumisha ushirikiano wa nchi za kusini ( south-south cooperation ) ni muhimu sana ,ukiwa na tatizo lolote nenda kwanza kwa nchi za kusini kabla hujaenda kwingine na kukiwa na fursa zitumie.
Ushirikiano wa shida na raha. - Huu ndio ulikuwa Msimamo wa Mwl. Nyerere
Tuache unafiki , wakati ndio wa kwanza kukimbiza CV kwenye mashirika ya wakimbizi
Unataka mahindi yatoke Mexico?
 
Ndumbula Ndema

Ndumbula Ndema

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Jan 12, 2018
Messages
3,896
Likes
3,006
Points
280
Age
51
Ndumbula Ndema

Ndumbula Ndema

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 12, 2018
3,896 3,006 280
#15
Sioni sababu ya kulitumia jambo hil kama advantagei kisiasa na hata kama Rais alisema ivyo haiwezi kukusaidia,nadhani tunamambo mengi sana ya kuichallenge gvt,tukiwa tunaishi kwa matukio ya kuvizia hatuwezi kufika mbali
 
Mnyanyembe wa Mboka

Mnyanyembe wa Mboka

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Feb 10, 2017
Messages
871
Likes
1,081
Points
180
Mnyanyembe wa Mboka

Mnyanyembe wa Mboka

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 10, 2017
871 1,081 180
#16
Suala sio kukomaa nakauli ... Hapa issue nikupaisha sauti ili ajue kuwa kuna kauli za utu dhidi ya watu ... Na sio kuropoka hovyo hovyo tu ...

Kama ambavyo kila siku anaomba aombewe kwa Mungu ... Vivyo hivyo na yeye anapaswa kuwaombea anaowaomba ...

Neno "amani" ni maombi tosha bila ya kuongeza herufi nyingine yeyote ...

Kwa kauli hii Magu ameshafeli sanaaaaa ...

Naby Keita said:
Komaeni na hii mada January nzima labda itawaboost kidogo
Click to expand...
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Magonjwa Mtambuka

Magonjwa Mtambuka

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Aug 2, 2016
Messages
16,607
Likes
9,782
Points
280
Magonjwa Mtambuka

Magonjwa Mtambuka

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 2, 2016
16,607 9,782 280
#17
Ndumbula Ndema said:
Sioni sababu ya kulitumia jambo hil kama advantagei kisiasa na hata kama Rais alisema ivyo haiwezi kukusaidia,nadhani tunamambo mengi sana ya kuichallenge gvt,tukiwa tunaishi kwa matukio ya kuvizia hatuwezi kufika mbali
Click to expand...
Yaani mpaka makamanda wanaona aibu kujadili huu utumbo ulioandikwa na wa waziri wao kivuli, duh.
 
black sniper

black sniper

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Dec 10, 2013
Messages
9,772
Likes
6,881
Points
280
black sniper

black sniper

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 10, 2013
9,772 6,881 280
#18
Nimemkumbuka Dick Cheney ghafla

Sent from my SM using Tapatalk
 
Rebeca 83

Rebeca 83

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Jun 4, 2016
Messages
6,395
Likes
10,456
Points
280
Rebeca 83

Rebeca 83

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 4, 2016
6,395 10,456 280
#19
Jamani this is sad,nyie mnaochekelea hamjui effects zinaweza kwenda hadi kwa vitukuu vyenu!...Rais inabidi apigishwe msasa what not to say in public..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,245,862
Members 479,008
Posts 29,572,080

FOLLOW US