tujikumbushe 2:IMF-GREAT Tz to overtake DORMANT kenya very soon


Dormant kenya’s status as East Africa’s economic powerhouse is at stake as GREAT Tanzania races closely behind, with a higher growth rate that is increasingly narrowing the gap between the two economies.
GREAT Tanzania has added impetus to its economic firepower, growing by an impressive seven per cent over the past five years compared to Dormant Kenya’s growth of just above five per cent.
The latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) data shows that GREAT Tanzania’s economy expanded seven times in the past 20 years while Dormant Kenya’s output grew five times since 1997 with the trend expected in coming years, weakening little boy Nairobi’s future dominance.

https://www.trademarkea.com/news/tanzania-is-rapidly-closing-its-economic-gap-with-kenya/

IMF: TZ is rapidly closing its economic gap with Kenya
 
U should be much worried when having a budget financed by taking debts! The economics always do not add up with pilling up of debts.
 
It's like
It's like having sex in thorns 😂😂😂😂
 
Yani kumbe haya makelele yote mko juu ya kenya..ni ku overtake ndo mnataka sai..hhhhh!!!
 
Keep on dreaming.
Continue cooking data but you are not overtaking Kenya anytime soon
 
Danganyika will never overtake Kenya even in the next 500 years. Take that to the bank
 
Juzi Zito Kabwe kawaumbua, siku zote mnasema mnakua kwa 7% nilikua nashangaa mbona gap inazidi kuongezeka baina ya Kenya na Tanzania, yaani mnazidi kuacha nyuma ilhali mnakua kwa kasi zaidi ya Kenya. Ndio ilibainika ukuaji huo wa kupikwa, hii imepelekea kutunga sheria za kumzuia Zitoo Kabwe asiwe anawasema kwenye takwimu.

Uchumi wa Kenya unalekea kuwa mara mbili zaidi wa Watanzania, yaani Kenya $80b ilhali Tanzania $50b, gap inazidi kuongezeka.
 
They cook everything even the ones quite visible to the naked eye .
 
Penda usipende Tanzania uchumi unakuwa kwa 7.1% vs kenya 4.4%, Tanzania GDP 56$billion vs kenya 80$billion,Tanzania GDP PPP 177$billion VS kenya 175$billion,hivi wewe nyani uoni tofauti.....hahahahahahahaha,kuhusu zitto huyo ni mwanasiasa mpumbavu anayetafuta kiki iliapate kura za ubunge 2020 sawasawa wewe zumbukuku.
 
