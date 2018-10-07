tujikumbushe 2:IMF-GREAT Tz to overtake DORMANT kenya very soon

- Joined
Dormant kenya’s status as East Africa’s economic powerhouse is at stake as GREAT Tanzania races closely behind, with a higher growth rate that is increasingly narrowing the gap between the two economies.
GREAT Tanzania has added impetus to its economic firepower, growing by an impressive seven per cent over the past five years compared to Dormant Kenya’s growth of just above five per cent.
The latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) data shows that GREAT Tanzania’s economy expanded seven times in the past 20 years while Dormant Kenya’s output grew five times since 1997 with the trend expected in coming years, weakening little boy Nairobi’s future dominance.
https://www.trademarkea.com/news/tanzania-is-rapidly-closing-its-economic-gap-with-kenya/
