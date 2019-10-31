Tuige BOT ya Nairobi Express Road yenye toll fee ili kuondoa foleni za magari

Nimesikiliza sasa hivi KBC-Kenya Broadcasting Corporation ambapo wajumbe wa jiji la Nairobi walikuwa wakipokea ripoti ya ujenzi wa Nairobi Expressway, barabara ya kwenda Mombasa kutoa magari nje ya Jiji la Nairobi.

Barabara hii inajengwa na mkandarasi mchina aliyetafuta mwenyewe fedha za ujenzi.

Na akimaliza ujenzi watumiaji wa barabara hutakiwa kuilipia kila wapitapo ,yaani road toll.

Mkandarasi na financier wanalipwa road toll kwa miaka saba kabla ya mradi kurudishwa Serikalini.

Katika muda huo mkandarasi mchina atafanya matengenezo yote yahitajiwapo.

Hii ni Build Operate and Transfer(BOT) ambayo hata hapa Tanzania imezungumziwa sana.

Kuna miradi inafaa kuigwa.

The Nairobi Expressway is ready for construction with all hurdles on existing infrastructure having been dealt with.
Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa has assured that the 27-kilometer expressway will not interfere with Uhuru Park.
Motorists using the road to be completed in the next three years will part with 300 shillings paid directly to the project financier.
After the public debt rose to more than 5.8 trillion shillings, the government has been keen to leverage on the Public Private Partnerships to construct major infrastructural projects including key roads.

Ref: KBC web page
 
Jidu La Mabambasi said:
Nimesikiliza sasa hivi KBC-Kenya Broadcasting Corporation ambapo wajumbe wa jiji la Nairobi walikuwa wakipokea ripoti ya ujenzi wa Nairobi Expressway, barabara ya kuenda Mombasa kutoa magari nje ya Jiji la Nairobi.

Barabara hii inajengwa na mkandarasi mchina aliyetafuta mwenyewe fedha za ujenzi.
Na akimaliza ujenzi watumiaji wa barabara hutakiwa kuilipia kila wapitapo ,yaani road toll.
Mkandarasi na financier wanalipwa road toll kwa miaka saba kablaya mradi kurudishwa serikalini.
Katika muda huo mkandarasi mchina atafanya matengenezoyote yahitajiwapo.
Hii ni Build Operate and Transfer(BOT) ambayo hatzhapa Tz imezungumziwa sana.

Kuna miradi inafaa kuigwa.

Tag: Kamwelwe, Mfugale
Haya mawazo mazuri sana. Nimeshuhudia Malaysia na Singapore mfumo wa barabara hizi. Nadhani kwetu hapa kama sijakosea ina apply kwa daraja la Nyerere lile Kigamboni ambalo mwekezaji ni NSSF.

Hii mifumo inaiwezesha nchi kuepukana na mikopo kutoka mabenki ya nje, hivyo basi kujielekeza vyanzo vyake cha fedha katika kuimarisha huduma za jamii zingine kama afya, elimu nk
 
Kawe Alumni said:
Hatuwezi kumuuzia Nchi mchina sisi


Serkali itajenga barabara hiyo na itatoza kodi

Ni upumbavu wa hali ya juu kuruhusu beberu kukusanya kodi kwenye Nchi huru
Mkuu hizo sehemu si za kusukuma guta au kupanga nyanya na mitumba.

Sehemu yako ya mtaa wa Kongo bado itakuwepo.
 
Ondoa upuuzi wako, nchi ilivyo na kodi kama vile sisi sio raia, halafu bado waongeze mengine ya kutozana "TOLL" kupita barabarani. Nyie ndio wale itafikia hatua mtaomba hata mtu akijamba atozwe ushuru.

Waambie washushe kwanza bei ya "SUKARI" kama wanaweza.

Usitutafutie ban.
 
Hizi toll road payments ni nzuri kama usumbufu unatokana na kuwa na miundo mbinu ya kisasa ambayo haikidhi mahitaji ya jamii. Kwa hivi sasa Tanzania hatujafika hapo, tujipe muda. Ukiangalia kwaa undani zaidi utaona miundo mbinu yetu bado sio kivile, tunahitaji kuangalia zaidi standards kwa wenzetu hususan UK. Nimeona Tanzania tunafuata standards nyingi kutoka Japan kama sikosei na nimegundua mapungufu makubwa. Bado tuna muda wa kurekebisha sehemu ndogo ndogo.

Huwezi kuanzisha tu road toll payments bila kufanya utafiti kiutaalam. Mfano cost benefit analysis na mambo mengineyo.
 
Stuxnet said:
Haya mawazo mazuri sana. Nimeshuhudia Malaysia na Singapore mfumo wa barabara hizi. Nadhani kwetu hapa kama sijakosea ina apply kwa daraja la Nyerere lile Kigamboni ambalo mwekezaji ni NSSF.

Hii mifumo inaiwezesha nchi kuepukana na mikopo kutoka mabenki ya nje, hivyo basi kujielekeza vyanzo vyake cha fedha katika kuimarisha huduma za jamii zingine kama afya, elimu nk
China Japan Indonesia German America South Africa hizo barabara za zipo nyingi na wanatengeneza pesa nyingi sana kwani watumiaji wa barabara za haraka wapo wengi sana, mfano kama Goungzhou na Hongkong hizo barabara zipo juu flyover ndefu za km kibao ukitoka ukalipia unakwenda mpaka Airport pasipo kusimama popote
 
