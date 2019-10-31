Tuige BOT ya Nairobi Express Road yenye toll fee ili kuondoa foleni za magari

Nimesikiliza sasa hivi KBC-Kenya Broadcasting Corporation ambapo wajumbe wa jiji la Nairobi walikuwa wakipokea ripoti ya ujenzi wa Nairobi Expressway, barabara ya kwenda Mombasa kutoa magari nje ya Jiji la Nairobi.



Barabara hii inajengwa na mkandarasi mchina aliyetafuta mwenyewe fedha za ujenzi.



Na akimaliza ujenzi watumiaji wa barabara hutakiwa kuilipia kila wapitapo ,yaani road toll.



Mkandarasi na financier wanalipwa road toll kwa miaka saba kabla ya mradi kurudishwa Serikalini.



Katika muda huo mkandarasi mchina atafanya matengenezo yote yahitajiwapo.



Hii ni Build Operate and Transfer(BOT) ambayo hata hapa Tanzania imezungumziwa sana.



Kuna miradi inafaa kuigwa.



The Nairobi Expressway is ready for construction with all hurdles on existing infrastructure having been dealt with.

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa has assured that the 27-kilometer expressway will not interfere with Uhuru Park.

Motorists using the road to be completed in the next three years will part with 300 shillings paid directly to the project financier.

After the public debt rose to more than 5.8 trillion shillings, the government has been keen to leverage on the Public Private Partnerships to construct major infrastructural projects including key roads.



