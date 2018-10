Tuamke, tuwaamshe mizimu wetu, katika nyakati za hatari watusaidie

I will refer to the power behind the music industry as the machine. Those that operate and control the machine are like ghosts to the masses, but those that have an open third eye are able to see these ghosts. As I have stated in other blogs, if one doesn’t have a thorough knowledge of the occult, they will never fully understand the secret society within the music industry. Some call this secret society the Illuminati and others refer to them as the elite. Whatever name you call them by doesn’t matter, but what does matter is their silent control that they have over the masses without ever being seen.