Tshisekedi atangazwa mshindi

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has won theDemocratic Republic of Congo
's (DRC) long-delayed presidential election, according to provisional results announced by the country's electoral commission.
"Having gained ... 38.57 percent of the vote, Felix Tshisekedi is provisionally declared the elected president of the Democratic Republic of Congo," Corneille Nangaa, the head of the Independent National Election Commission (CENI), said late on Wednesday in the capital, Kinshasa.
Nangaa said Tshisekedi had received more than seven million votes, compared to about 6.4 million for opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, who led in polling and warned against manipulation.
Long-time President Joseph Kabila's hand-picked candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, was third with about 4.4 million votes.
The announcement came hours after riot police deployed
at the commission's headquarters in Kinshasa amid fears of violence due to a disputed result.
Election observers reported a number of irregularities
during the December 30 vote and the opposition alleged it was marred by fraud.
The result could lead to the country's first democratic transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960, with Kabila due to leave office this month after 18 years in power - and two years after the official end of his mandate.
Some observers have suggested that Kabila's government sought to make a deal as hopes faded for a win for Shadary.
The result is certain to fuel further suspicion that Tshisekedi struck a power-sharing pact with Kabila. Tshisekedi's camp has acknowledged contacts since the vote with Kabila's representatives but denies there has been any kind of deal.
Losing candidates can contest the results before the country's constitutional court. It is not immediately clear whether Fayulu will do so.
Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa, reporting from outside the commission's headquarters, said Tshisekedi's supporters were taking to the streets to celebrate the result.
"The news came as a surprise," she said. "A lot of people who didn't have much faith in the electoral commission really thought that Shadary, who is backed by Kabila, would win."
Tshisekedi, 55, is the son of the late Etienne Tshisekedi, the face of the DRC's opposition for decades.
Aljazeera.