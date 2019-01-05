Tetesi: Trump Kupeleka Wanajeshi Congo Kuondoa Wamarekani


Nalendwa

Nalendwa

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Aug 9, 2016
Messages
7,291
Likes
12,436
Points
280
Nalendwa

Nalendwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 9, 2016
7,291 12,436 280
#1
Rais Donald Trump Kupeleka wanajeshi wa Marekani nchini Congo kwa ajili ya kusaidia Ulinzi wa Wamarekani nchini humo, ikiwa kutatokea machafuko kutokana na shughuli za Uchaguzi.
Kwa sasa, kuna wanajeshi 80 nchi Jirani ya Gabon wakiwa na ndege na vifaa vinavyotakiwa tayari kuingia Congo kama kutatokea machafuko..

More to come..
94019eb0-9919-4371-bd10-15de2fca11b0_cx0_cy1_cw0_w250_r1_s-jpg.986330
5c2ff190fc7e93e51a8b4645-jpg.986331

FILE PHOTO: US soldiers training in Gabon
Global Look Press / Spc. Yvette Zabala-Garriga

Citing the possibility of violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, US president Donald Trump has deployed 80 troops with “appropriate equipment” and aircraft to the nearby Gabon, he informed Congress in a letter..

The first members of this US contingent arrived in Libreville, Gabon on January 2, Trump said in a letter sent to Congress on Friday. They are supposed to be “in position to support the security of United States citizens, personnel, and diplomatic facilities in Kinshasa.”

“Additional forces may deploy to Gabon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or the Republic of the Congo, if necessary for these purposes,” added the letter, which Trump said was in line with his obligations under the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148).

Trump sent 80 US troops to Gabon over possible violence in DR Congo
 
mtu watu

mtu watu

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Dec 10, 2017
Messages
1,727
Likes
1,242
Points
280
mtu watu

mtu watu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 10, 2017
1,727 1,242 280
#4
Tatizo lenu hamjawahi kujiuliza kwa nini vita ya congo kila siku inashamili?

Mshawahi kujiuliza UN na majeshi yake yanafanya kazi gani, kama yanasaidia mbona vita haiishi?

Yupo anayenufaika na vita hii na yupo anayehangamia na vita hii, ndyo maana vita kukoma imekuwa mwiko!

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Nalendwa

Nalendwa

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Aug 9, 2016
Messages
7,291
Likes
12,436
Points
280
Nalendwa

Nalendwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 9, 2016
7,291 12,436 280
#6
Matatizo Makubwa ya Africa.

Umaskini, Maradhi, Uchaguzi..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,245,261
Members 478,869
Posts 29,559,434

FOLLOW US