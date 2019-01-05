- Joined
Rais Donald Trump Kupeleka wanajeshi wa Marekani nchini Congo kwa ajili ya kusaidia Ulinzi wa Wamarekani nchini humo, ikiwa kutatokea machafuko kutokana na shughuli za Uchaguzi.
Kwa sasa, kuna wanajeshi 80 nchi Jirani ya Gabon wakiwa na ndege na vifaa vinavyotakiwa tayari kuingia Congo kama kutatokea machafuko..
More to come..
FILE PHOTO: US soldiers training in Gabon
Global Look Press / Spc. Yvette Zabala-Garriga
Citing the possibility of violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, US president Donald Trump has deployed 80 troops with “appropriate equipment” and aircraft to the nearby Gabon, he informed Congress in a letter..
The first members of this US contingent arrived in Libreville, Gabon on January 2, Trump said in a letter sent to Congress on Friday. They are supposed to be “in position to support the security of United States citizens, personnel, and diplomatic facilities in Kinshasa.”
“Additional forces may deploy to Gabon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or the Republic of the Congo, if necessary for these purposes,” added the letter, which Trump said was in line with his obligations under the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148).
Trump sent 80 US troops to Gabon over possible violence in DR Congo
