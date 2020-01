Trump kakurupuka. Na wamerekani wako njia panda

Barbarosa said: Unamuita D.Trump chizi lkn ana Wamarekani nyuma yake ambao hawataki nwo na ndo maana wakamchagua D.Trump badala ya globalist Clintons, isitoshe Wamarekani wako tayari kuingiia civil war kuliko kukabidhi nchi yao kwa maglobalist ambao ni communist, na ndo maana wanatetea ,,second amendment” ambayo inaruhusu kumiliki silaha na kutetea nchi yao hata kwa Vita kama Serikali ikileta communism ya global elites.



Jiulize kwa nini USA imekataa kuitambua Mahakama ya nwo ICC huko Hague, kwa nini imejitoa Paris Climate agreeement, kwa nini imejitoa unesco na mambo mengine mengi, kwanza hata wanataka kujitoa WTO world trade org. kama wto waipofanya reforms, ... Click to expand...

Trump na hao walioko nyuma yake hawataweza kamwe kuizuia NWO kwakuwa ni mpango mkakati uliosukwa kwa akili kubwa na ni kandarasi ya mabilioni ya dollar..na ya muda mrefu mboNew World Order or NWO is claimed to be an emerging clandestine totalitarian world government by various conspiracy theories.[3][4][5][6][7]The common theme in conspiracy theories about a New World Order is that a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government—which will replace sovereign nation-states—and an all-encompassing propaganda whose ideology hails the establishment of the New World Order as the culmination of history's progress. Many influential historical and contemporary figures have therefore been alleged to be part of a cabal that operates through many front organizations to orchestrate significant political and financial events, ranging from causing systemic crises to pushing through controversial policies, at both national and international levels, as steps in an ongoing plot to achieve world domination.[3][4][5][6][7]Before the early 1990s, New World Order conspiracism was limited to two American countercultures, primarily the militantly anti-government right and secondarily that part of fundamentalist Christianity concerned with the end-time emergence of the Antichrist.[8] Skeptics, such as Michael Barkun and Chip Berlet, observed that right-wing populist conspiracy theories about a New World Order had not only been embraced by many seekers of stigmatized knowledge but had seeped into popular culture, thereby inaugurating a period during the late 20th and early 21st centuries in the United States where people are actively preparing for apocalyptic millenarian scenarios.[4][6] Those political scientists are concerned that mass hysteria over New World Order conspiracy theories could eventually have devastating effects on American political life, ranging from escalating lone-wolf terrorism to the rise to power of authoritarian ultranationalist demagogues.[4][6Jr