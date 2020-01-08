Trump is trying to fool Iranian, he is using one of the deadliest military principles

Kizzy Wizzy
- Aug 2, 2013
- 2,898
- 2,000
Kizzy Wizzy
Aug 2, 2013
2,898
War psychological is one of the very crucial concept in Military engineering
What are Trump and US trying to do is to keep an enemy into relaxing situation, the statement provided by US President is a big lie... there are several dozens of US troops died last night and for sure this thing pain him very badly anyone can see it through his eyes during his today's evening announcement.
In fact IRAN has to get prepared for very catastrophic attack from US at any moment.
