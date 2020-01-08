Trump is trying to fool Iranian, he is using one of the deadliest military principles

War psychological is one of the very crucial concept in Military engineering

What are Trump and US trying to do is to keep an enemy into relaxing situation, the statement provided by US President is a big lie... there are several dozens of US troops died last night and for sure this thing pain him very badly anyone can see it through his eyes during his today's evening announcement.

In fact IRAN has to get prepared for very catastrophic attack from US at any moment.


Slowly said:
Mchezo usiuchezee, wajapan waliizamisha Us indiannapolis ambayo ndiyo the worst single Nav disaster in Us history, lost more than 900 sailors , Wamarekani wakaficha ukweli Ila with in two weeks kikaita Hiroshima na Nagasaki , ngoja tuone....
Mkuu ni hatari

The way Trump alipokuwa anaanza kutoa speech usoni alionesha majonzi flani kwa kilichowatokea wanajeshi wao Iraq jana, ila kama utakuwa sio mtu makini hautoweza kujua

Pili, ile statement yake yakwamba hakuna aliepoteza maisha isipokuwa ni minor destruction to si kweli....

Pale amefanya vile kutuliza fukuto la Wamarekani at the same Time kuwafool Wairan

Kuna deadliest attack itatokea very soon, Iran is supposed to be very careful

Ukiichunguza speech ya Trumph, haikuwa na mpangilio mzuri na ilijaa hasira iliyofichwa si kwrli kuwa wanataka hii kitu isuluhishwe bali wanawapumbaza Iran na ghafla watatoa kipigo kichafu
Round hii tutegemee tetemeko litakaloigeuza Iran kama filigisi
 
Hahah Trump alisema Iran ikidhubutu ku-retaliate tutaifanya kitu hakuna.

Wanaume wamelipiza kisasi mmefyata mkia,kimyaaaaaaaa hahah
Ukiona kobe kainama,,hajasinzia jua anatunga sheriaHalafu kwanza mmetuma missiles kulipua michanga??
