Trump: Iran acheni utapeli, ulaghai na kujikweza Hamna silaha za nyukilia hata moja na hamtakuja kuwa nazo

IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!

Washington (AFP) - Rais Donald Trump Jumatatu alirudia usisitizo wake kwamba Iran haitaruhusiwa kupata silaha ya nyuklia, huku kukiwa na mvutano juu ya mauaji ya Merika wa kamanda wa juu wa Irani.

Kuandika kwa herufi kubwa zote, kiongozi huyo wa Marekani ali-Tweet: "KAMWE IRAN HAITAKUWA NA SILAHA ZA KINYUKLIA"

Trump aliondoa Marekani kutoka mpango wa 2015 ulijadiliwa chini ya mtangulizi wake Barack Obama. Mwaka jana, Iran ilianza tena utajiri wa madini ya uranium, ikiripoti kuongezeka mara kumi katika uzalishaji.

Mvutano kati ya nchi hizo mbili uligonga wiki iliyopita baada ya mashambulizi ya Marekani kule Baghdad kumuua Qasem Soleimani, mkuu wa Kikosi cha Quds cha Walinzi wa Mapinduzi ya Irani.

Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, amid mounting tension over the US killing of a top Iranian commander.

Writing in all-caps, the US leader tweeted: "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama. Last year, Iran resumed uranium enrichment, reporting a tenfold increase in production.

Tensions between the two countries spiked last week when a US drone strike in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

While Iran has threatened retaliation for the killing, Trump has warned that the US will strike "very hard and very fast" at as many as 52 Iranian targets if the Islamic republic does attack US personnel or assets.

Huge crowds turned out Monday in Iran for the 62-year-old commander's funeral, while in neighboring Iraq, parliament has voted to expel some 5,200 US troops stationed in the country.

Trump's tweet did not add any details about steps he was considering to prevent Iran from reviving its nuclear program. Iran has always denied any military dimension to its nuclear project.

Chanzo: AFP
 
britanicca said:
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!

Siku zote mtu muoga atahakikisha anatamba na kujitangaza ana uwezo, juzi trump kaja na mbwembwe za kuwa anatumia trillion 2 kwenye vifaa vya jeshi (who cares?)

Leo kaja na mbwembwe ingine Iran hana silaha za nuclear.

Hizi ni dalili za mtu muoga na mwenye wasi wasi.

Trump unateseka? Mbona Trump anaogopa sana Iran?

Kaa mkao wa kula Iran si mtu wa kuchezea.

Kwa hiyo kumuua General nazo ni mbwembe.
Upepo wa Pesa said:
Siku zote mtu muoga atahakikisha anatamba na kujitangaza ana uwezo, juzi trump kaja na mbwembwe za kuwa anatumia trillion 2 kwenye vifaa vya jeshi (who cares?)

Leo kaja na mbwembwe ingine Iran hana silaha za nuclear.

Hizi ni dalili za mtu muoga na mwenye wasi wasi.

Trump unateseka? Mbona Trump anaogopa sana Iran?

Kaa mkao wa kula Iran si mtu wa kuchezea.

Kama Trump ni mkweli je Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ilikua ya nini na kwanini Iran alikua kwenye hiyo agreement.

Iran imeshatangaza kuwa haitafuata tena hiyo agreement na hakuna atakaewawekea restrictions katika aina au kiasi cha urutubishaji wa uranium. Full stop.

Trump is lying.
 
Upepo wa Pesa said:
Siku zote mtu muoga atahakikisha anatamba na kujitangaza ana uwezo, juzi trump kaja na mbwembwe za kuwa anatumia trillion 2 kwenye vifaa vya jeshi (who cares?)

Leo kaja na mbwembwe ingine Iran hana silaha za nuclear.

Hizi ni dalili za mtu muoga na mwenye wasi wasi.

Trump unateseka? Mbona Trump anaogopa sana Iran?

Kaa mkao wa kula Iran si mtu wa kuchezea.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
We jamaa bhana
britanicca said:
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!

Since Day One IRAN Wanasema Kama Wanamitambo Yanyuklia Kwaajili Yamatumizi Ya Kiraia Kama Umeme Dawa N.k

Lini IRAN Walisema Wana Atomic Bomb Ama Wanataka Kua Nayo Kila Leo IRAN Wanasema Hawana Nia Na Silaha Za Maangamizi Sababu Ni Kinyume Na Matakwa Ya Sera Zataifa Lao

Trump Anakwamia Wapi

Halaf Hv JCPOA US Alijiunga Yanini Kabla Yakujitoa

Kwasasa Donald Awaache Watu Wadili Na Mambo Ya Maana Kumstiri Gen Soleiman Yeye Kaisha Ambiwa Kama Damu Ya Soleiman Haitapita Hv Hv So Chamsingi Anatakiwa Psychological Wakae Sawa Tuuh

Kukesha Twitani Hakutamsaidia


IRAN Walitangaza Wanatangaza Na Wataendelea Kutangaza Hawana Nahawakuwahi Kua na Mipango Ya ATOMIC BOMB Ila Kujibu Kuuwawa Kwa Soleiman Lazma Wajibu Yaani Lazma Kama KUFA

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
