Trump aitaka Benki ya Dunia kuacha kuipa mkopo China, adai ina hela nyingi na kama haina inazitengeneza

Rais wa Marekani Bwana Trump ameitaka Benki ya Dunia kusitisha kuipa mikopo China kwa sababu China ina pesa nyingi ambazo inakopesha nchi nyingine, iweje China anakopesha wengine kupitia mradi wake wa Road lnitiative halafu iseme haina hela iende kukopa Benki ya Dunia?

 
Kuna watu waliona CHINA Kuomba Mkopo Kama Hana Hela Ama Kaisha Anza Kuathiriwa Na VIKWAZO Vya US Kumbe CHINA Hakuangalia Leo Alitazama Kesho kutwa Na Mtondo


Hii Vita US Anaenda Kupigwa CHINI Vibaya Mno Ijapokua Sio Leo Nakesho Ila Ajiandae Kisaikolojia Maana Hakuna Namna ss
 
China alishaweka mrija wa kunyonya katika nchi zenye rasrimali nyingi duniani, USA alisinzia kiss pesa za Waarabu, na Waarabu nao wamestuka wanawekeza kwao maana wanajua mafuta yakiisha hawatapata pesa ya kuchezea. Trump akizichungulia nchi kama za America Kusini zishamwezwa na China, kwa sasa USA anapata tabu mirija mipya ya kunyonya apeleke wapi kababi kuhangaika na ishu za China, na Mchina hataki kubishana na USA yeye anafanya mambo kimyakimya.
Kuna watu waliona CHINA Kuomba Mkopo Kama Hana Hela Ama Kaisha Anza Kuathiriwa Na VIKWAZO Vya US Kumbe CHINA Hakuangalia Leo Alitazama Kesho kutwa Na Mtondo


Hii Vita US Anaenda Kupigwa CHINI Vibaya Mno Ijapokua Sio Leo Nakesho Ila Ajiandae Kisaikolojia Maana Hakuna Namna ss
Ni kweli na USA anadaiwa madeni makubwa na China, na wao China hawataki kuitwa developed Nation wanajua watakosa mikopo, patamu hapo
Hahahahaha Tramp muoga sana aiseee, Super power linailalamikia China kuwa China ina hela nyingi asipewe mkopo , kama us imeshafikia hivi basi yajayo yanafurahisha, tuliwambia humu vimacho hatokuja kuzuilika lakini walipinga
Kuna watu waliona CHINA Kuomba Mkopo Kama Hana Hela Ama Kaisha Anza Kuathiriwa Na VIKWAZO Vya US Kumbe CHINA Hakuangalia Leo Alitazama Kesho kutwa Na Mtondo


Hii Vita US Anaenda Kupigwa CHINI Vibaya Mno Ijapokua Sio Leo Nakesho Ila Ajiandae Kisaikolojia Maana Hakuna Namna ss
Hahahahaha Tramp muoga sana aiseee, Super power linailalamikia China kuwa China ina hela nyingi asipewe mkopo , kama us imeshafikia hivi basi yajayo yanafurahisha, tuliwambia humu vimacho hatokuja kuzuilika lakini walipinga
Tatizo ni kwamba Huo mkopo ni mahususi kwa nchi masikini, sasa china ni nchi masikini?
 
Hahaha yajayo Yanafurahisha
China alishaweka mrija wa kunyonya katika nchi zenye rasrimali nyingi duniani, USA alisinzia kiss pesa za Waarabu, na Waarabu nao wamestuka wanawekeza kwao maana wanajua mafuta yakiisha hawatapata pesa ya kuchezea. Trump akizichungulia nchi kama za America Kusini zishamwezwa na China, kwa sasa USA anapata tabu mirija mipya ya kunyonya apeleke wapi kababi kuhangaika na ishu za China, na Mchina hataki kubishana na USA yeye anafanya mambo kimyakimya.
MKUU
Tatizo ni kwamba Huo mkopo ni mahususi kwa nchi masikini, sasa china ni nchi masikini?
Katika Uwanda Wa Uchumi Kuna NCHI Ambazo Zishaendelea na zinazo endelea

CHINA Inahesabiwa Kama Taifa Linaloendelea Kina US CANADA GER UK Hayo Yalisha Endelea Wanavyojiita Wao


Nakama CHINA Ilikua Haistahiki Huo Mkpo Unahisi Ingekopeshwa ?!


US Anateseka Sana Kwan Si Anavikwazo ss mbna anabweka bweka hovyo aendelee 2 na upuuzi wake wa Meaningless vikwazo
 
Public debt of the United States 1990-2019

by Erin Duffin,last edited Nov 8, 2019

[https://cdn]This graph shows the outstanding public debt of the United States of America from 1990 to 2019. In September 2019, the national debt had risen up to 22.72 trillion U.S. dollars. The national debt per capita had risen to 65,600 U.S. dollars in 2018.
Public debt

As represented in the statistic above, the public debt of the United States is continuously rising.
Public debt, also known as national and governmental debt, is the debt owed by a nations’ central government. A government debt is an indirect debt of the countries’ taxpayers.
Japan leads the global ranking of the 20 countries with the highest public debt in 2017. In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Japan had an estimated debt of around 235 percent. Italy was on rank five, with an estimated debt of 131.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.
The national debt of the United Kingdom is forecasted to grow from 87 percent in 2014 to 80.3 percent in 2024, in relation to the Gross Domestic Product. These figures include England, Wales, Scotland as well as Northern Ireland.
Greece had the highest national debt among EU countries as of 1st quarter 2019 in relation to the Gross Domestic Product. Germany is on rank 14 in the EU, its national debt amounted to 61 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.
Russia was one of the 20 countries with the lowest national debt in 2017 in relation to the Gross Domestic Product. Brunei Darussalam had an estimated level of national debt with 2.3 percent, the lowest of any country. The data refer to the debts of the entire state, including the central government, the provinces, municipalities, local authorities and social insurance.

Public debt of the United States from 1990 to 2019 (in billion U.S. dollars)

YearNational debt (in billion U.S. dollars)'1922,719.4'1821,516.06'1720,244.9'1619,573.45'1518,150.62'1417,824.07'1316,738.18'1216,066.24'1114,790.34'1013,561.62'0911,909.83'0810,024.72'079,007.65'068,506.97'057,932.71'047,379.05'036,783.23'026,228.24'015,807.46'005,674.18'995,656.27'985,526.19'975,413.15'965,224.81'954,973.98

Hio inaonyesha marekani inaongoza kwa mikopo
 
US

Aache Kulia Lia Anavikwazo ambavyo kila siku anamuekea jamaa jamaa halii lii wala nn ss yy analia lia na nn

Kama mwanaume mwambie apambane nae 2


Jamaa walisha jiandaa mda sana maana waliyategemea haya katika miaka yambeleni


US Wanatakiwa watambue kama kwa ss CHINA Sio wakukabiliana nae kwa vitisho muda wa US Kutamba Kama zamani ulishapitwa na wakati ila naona anafosi 2 maana kwakujua anajua wazi kama as hv sio kama miaka ile ya 1960s mpaka 1990s


Mambo yamebadilika MNOOO
 
