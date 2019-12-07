Trump aitaka Benki ya Dunia kuacha kuipa mkopo China, adai ina hela nyingi na kama haina inazitengeneza

Root said: Marekani lini umesikia amekopeshwa?

Yeye anauza bonds za serikali. Anayetaka kununua hata kama ni wewe unaenda nunua Click to expand...

Public debt of the United States 1990-2019by Erin Duffin,last edited Nov 8, 2019[https://cdn]This graph shows the outstanding public debt of the United States of America from 1990 to 2019. In September 2019, the national debt had risen up to 22.72 trillion U.S. dollars. The national debt per capita had risen to 65,600 U.S. dollars in 2018.Public debtAs represented in the statistic above, the public debt of the United States is continuously rising.Public debt, also known as national and governmental debt, is the debt owed by a nations’ central government. A government debt is an indirect debt of the countries’ taxpayers.Japan leads the global ranking of the 20 countries with the highest public debt in 2017. In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Japan had an estimated debt of around 235 percent. Italy was on rank five, with an estimated debt of 131.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.The national debt of the United Kingdom is forecasted to grow from 87 percent in 2014 to 80.3 percent in 2024, in relation to the Gross Domestic Product. These figures include England, Wales, Scotland as well as Northern Ireland.Greece had the highest national debt among EU countries as of 1st quarter 2019 in relation to the Gross Domestic Product. Germany is on rank 14 in the EU, its national debt amounted to 61 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.Russia was one of the 20 countries with the lowest national debt in 2017 in relation to the Gross Domestic Product. Brunei Darussalam had an estimated level of national debt with 2.3 percent, the lowest of any country. The data refer to the debts of the entire state, including the central government, the provinces, municipalities, local authorities and social insurance.Show morePublic debt of the United States from 1990 to 2019 (in billion U.S. dollars)YearNational debt (in billion U.S. dollars)'1922,719.4'1821,516.06'1720,244.9'1619,573.45'1518,150.62'1417,824.07'1316,738.18'1216,066.24'1114,790.34'1013,561.62'0911,909.83'0810,024.72'079,007.65'068,506.97'057,932.71'047,379.05'036,783.23'026,228.24'015,807.46'005,674.18'995,656.27'985,526.19'975,413.15'965,224.81'954,973.98See more dataStatista 2019Download for freeSourceHio inaonyesha marekani inaongoza kwa mikopo