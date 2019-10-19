Toyota wafungua kiwanda kikubwa mombasa!

Sherlock

Sherlock

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2018
Messages
563
Points
500
Sherlock

Sherlock

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 2, 2018
563 500
Tabutupu

Tabutupu

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2010
Messages
8,092
Points
2,000
Tabutupu

Tabutupu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 26, 2010
8,092 2,000
Rwanda wakifungua kiwanda cha kuunganisha baskeli dunia inachafuka..

Sasa suburi Tanzania ipate kakiwanda hata ka kichemsha uji.. Watazunguka nchi nzima kujimwambafai...
1academ said:
kampuni ya toyota wamezindua bonge la assembly plant hiyo jana huku mombasa....brands kama hilux na fortuner zitaanza huku zingine zikianza mwakani eg probox...hongera mzee kenyatta, kazi yako tunaionaa
View attachment 1237815View attachment 1237816View attachment 1237817View attachment 1237818
Click to expand...
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
8,803
Points
2,000
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
8,803 2,000
Tabutupu said:
Rwanda wakifungua kiwanda cha kuunganisha baskeli dunia inachafuka..

Sasa suburi Tanzania ipate kakiwanda hata ka kichemsha uji.. Watazunguka nchi nzima kujimwambafai...
Click to expand...
Hivi umeelewa mada ni nini hapa!!!?
Ni kwamba Toyota wamefungua tawi la kuunganisha magari Mombasa. Wala si mali au kiwanda cha GoK.
Ni kama vile Tanzania ilivyokuwa na kiwanda cha kuunganisha magari ya Scania cha TAMCO Kibaha. Labda nyie ni vijana wa juzi hamuelewi hili.
 
F

FOCAL

Senior Member
Joined
Jun 25, 2019
Messages
152
Points
250
F

FOCAL

Senior Member
Joined Jun 25, 2019
152 250
eliakeem said:
Hivi umeelewa mada ni nini hapa!!!?
Ni kwamba Toyota wamefungua tawi la kuunganisha magari Mombasa. Wala si mali au kiwanda cha GoK.
Ni kama vile Tanzania ilivyokuwa na kiwanda cha kuunganisha magari ya Scania cha TAMCO Kibaha. Labda nyie ni vijana wa juzi hamuelewi hili.
Click to expand...
Kiwanda kikishakuwa nchini mwako ni fursa kwa wananchi na uchumi wa nchi. Serikali hazijengi viwanda, kazi yake ni kuweka mazingira rafiki ili wadau waweke hivyo viwanda. Sisi hapa maneno na misifa ndo imejaa kuliko mikakati.
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
8,803
Points
2,000
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
8,803 2,000
FOCAL said:
Kiwanda kikishakuwa nchini mwako ni fursa kwa wananchi na uchumi wa nchi. Serikali hazijengi viwanda, kazi yake ni kuweka mazingira rafiki ili wadau waweke hivyo viwanda. Sisi hapa maneno na misifa ndo imejaa kuliko mikakati.
Click to expand...
Kwani mi hapo nimesemaje!!!?
Kuna sehemu nimesema serikali ya Kenya ndiyo imejenga kiwanda?
Uwe unatafakari kabla ya kuandika.
 
M

Mwendo Safi

Member
Joined
Oct 27, 2017
Messages
19
Points
75
M

Mwendo Safi

Member
Joined Oct 27, 2017
19 75
eliakeem said:
Bravo Toyota for having a new subsidiary in the bloc.
Click to expand...
Thats the spirit of East Africa Community...This new plant definitely will also employ people from the EAC, there will be backward and forward linkages...i mean suppliers from Tz or Uganda will also benefit in one way. Kudos to brotherhood of sister states of EAC
 
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 29, 2009
Messages
8,803
Points
2,000
eliakeem

eliakeem

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 29, 2009
8,803 2,000
FOCAL said:
Kiwanda kikishakuwa nchini mwako ni fursa kwa wananchi na uchumi wa nchi. Serikali hazijengi viwanda, kazi yake ni kuweka mazingira rafiki ili wadau waweke hivyo viwanda. Sisi hapa maneno na misifa ndo imejaa kuliko mikakati.
Click to expand...
Kwani mi hapo nimesemaje!!!?
Kuna sehemu nimesema serikali ya Kenya ndiyo imejenga kiwanda?
Uwe unatafakari kabla ya kuandika.
 
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
5,296
Points
2,000
Kafrican

Kafrican

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2015
5,296 2,000
So far the assembly industry directly employees 12,000 people and generates $0.6 Billion annually ... Then next frontier is vehicle parts manufacturing like windows, rubber, electric cables...then after that full tier 1 manufacturing!

___________________

The Head of State said private sector actors should always put the interests of the country first and should adjust their business models to fit into Kenya's development aspirations. “As we implement the “Buy Kenya” agenda, we expect the private sector to reciprocate by investing in full automotive manufacturing; form joint ventures, training and building the capacity of local Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to provide local content inputs,” the President said. The President challenged Toyota to scale up its investments in Kenya from assembling vehicles to tier one component manufacturing and the eventual establishment of a fully integrated vehicle manufacturing plant in the country. He said the government is putting together a National Automotive Policy as part of measures to support local vehicle manufacturers and instructed Trade, Industry and Cooperatives CS Peter Munya to present the policy to Cabinet for approval within three weeks. “The overall objective of the policy is to provide our domestic industry with opportunities to achieve competitiveness in manufacturing of automotive and parts products,” the President said. The policy, will among other provisions, lay down the legal and institutional framework necessary to guarantee regulatory certainty for investors. It will also define the desired knock down kits levels for vehicles and motorcycle assembly as well as articulate the fiscal incentives and other measures needed to stimulate local content development. The policy will also outline the role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the development of the automotive industry. President Kenyatta said Kenya is positioning itself to take advantage of the huge market created by the adoption of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which holds an enormous market potential of 1.27 billion people. Toyota has invested Shs1 billion in the new assembly line designed to assemble the new Hilux 4x4 pick-up trucks. Kenya’s motor vehicle assembly industry registered an annual turnover of 600 million USD (including regional dealerships) last year and employs more than 12,000 people. Volkswagen and Peugeot opened new production lines in Kenya in the last two years while General Motors substantially increased their investment in the local assembly of heavy commercial vehicles. Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Jomvu MP Badi Twalib and the President of the Toyota Tsusho Corporation Mr Ichiro Kashitani also spoke at the launch event attended by hundreds of the motor industry stakeholders.
Latest News

President cautions private sector against sabotaging the “Buy Kenya” agenda | The Presidency

www.president.go.ke www.president.go.ke
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,344,107
Members 515,334
Posts 32,807,857

FOLLOW US

Top