Toyota Kluger L na Kluger V zinatofautiana vitu gani?


Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Aug 21, 2014
Messages
977
Likes
348
Points
80
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 21, 2014
977 348 80
#1
Msaada tafadhal kwa mtu mwenye ufahamu wa kutosha kuhusu gari tajwa hapo juu.
Tofauti yake nini hizo gari, pia ungenisaidia na mapungufu na ubora wake Kwa ujumla kwa gari izo zote mbili. Au chochote unachoona kinafaa kuongezea ufahamu kuhusu gari izo

Natanguliza shkran.
 
Aldonae

Aldonae

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jan 4, 2015
Messages
255
Likes
60
Points
45
Aldonae

Aldonae

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 4, 2015
255 60 45
#5
Last edited by a moderator:
K

kallist

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Feb 26, 2015
Messages
214
Likes
90
Points
45
K

kallist

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 26, 2015
214 90 45
#6
mwelimisheni jamani acheni tabia za matusi....ila sometimes vitu vingine you can just google
 
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Aug 21, 2014
Messages
977
Likes
348
Points
80
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 21, 2014
977 348 80
#7
Aldonae said:
kwa hiyo mkuu Jembemtaji unamaanisha Saint Ivuga hajui kuchamba!!!!!!!!!teh teh teh!!!!jf bhana!!!!
Click to expand...
Soma alichocommet utajua tu ni mtu mwenye akili ya namna gan.
Mi nimeomba kwa watu wenye ufahamu kwa gari izo nina maana kubwa, ye anakuja kujambisha apa.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Aug 21, 2014
Messages
977
Likes
348
Points
80
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 21, 2014
977 348 80
#8
kallist said:
mwelimisheni jamani acheni tabia za matusi....ila sometimes vitu vingine you can just google
Click to expand...
Ivi kuna ulazima gani kuchangia kila uzi wakati unajua kinajadiliwa haukielewi.
 
Savimbi Jr

Savimbi Jr

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Sep 23, 2011
Messages
2,018
Likes
498
Points
180
Savimbi Jr

Savimbi Jr

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 23, 2011
2,018 498 180
#9
Difference between Kluger V and L
Manufacture
V : 2000/11 to 2005/11
L : 2003/8 to 2007/5
Dealers
V : Netz
L : Toyota
Shapes, mechanics, types are same
 
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Aug 21, 2014
Messages
977
Likes
348
Points
80
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 21, 2014
977 348 80
#10
Savimbi Jr said:
Difference between Kluger V and L
Manufacture
V : 2000/11 to 2005/11
L : 2003/8 to 2007/5
Dealers
V : Netz
L : Toyota
Shapes, mechanics, types are same
Click to expand...
Ahsante tumekuelewa vizur mkuu.
 
The Intelligent

The Intelligent

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Dec 27, 2013
Messages
2,485
Likes
259
Points
180
The Intelligent

The Intelligent

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 27, 2013
2,485 259 180
#12
Wekeni picha zake.
 
kambagasa

kambagasa

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Aug 18, 2014
Messages
2,012
Likes
925
Points
280
kambagasa

kambagasa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 18, 2014
2,012 925 280
#13
Jembemtaji said:
Msaada tafadhal kwa mtu mwenye ufahamu wa kutosha kuhusu gari tajwa hapo juu.
Tofauti yake nini hizo gari, pia ungenisaidia na mapungufu na ubora wake Kwa ujumla kwa gari izo zote mbili. Au chochote unachoona kinafaa kuongezea ufahamu kuhusu gari izo

Natanguliza shkran.
Click to expand...
Mimi ninachofahamu kuhusu hizo gari ni kuwa zinataa kali sana. Yaani unaweza mulika toka Dar hadi Chato kwa Magufuri. Samahani lakini.
 
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Aug 21, 2014
Messages
977
Likes
348
Points
80
Jembemtaji

Jembemtaji

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 21, 2014
977 348 80
#14
kambagasa said:
Mimi ninachofahamu kuhusu hizo gari ni kuwa zinataa kali sana. Yaani unaweza mulika toka Dar hadi Chato kwa Magufuri. Samahani lakini.
Click to expand...
Ndio nyie machokoraa mliopoteza hadhi ya JF na vitecno vyenu.
 
kambagasa

kambagasa

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Aug 18, 2014
Messages
2,012
Likes
925
Points
280
kambagasa

kambagasa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 18, 2014
2,012 925 280
#15
Last edited by a moderator:
Sibonike

Sibonike

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Dec 23, 2010
Messages
11,144
Likes
6,047
Points
280
Sibonike

Sibonike

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 23, 2010
11,144 6,047 280
#16
Klugger V ni toleo la mwanzo na ni modification ya Harrier lakini ina space kubwa zaidi ndani. Spare parts nyingi ndiyo hizo hizo.
 
R

Reginald Mlacha

New Member
#17
Joined
Feb 6, 2017
Messages
2
Likes
3
Points
5
R

Reginald Mlacha

New Member
Joined Feb 6, 2017
2 3 5
#17
Jembemtaji said:
Msaada tafadhal kwa mtu mwenye ufahamu wa kutosha kuhusu gari tajwa hapo juu.
Tofauti yake nini hizo gari, pia ungenisaidia na mapungufu na ubora wake Kwa ujumla kwa gari izo zote mbili. Au chochote unachoona kinafaa kuongezea ufahamu kuhusu gari izo

Natanguliza shkran.
Click to expand...
The TOYOTA KLUGER (KLUGER V) was developed based on the TOYOTA HARRIER and released in November 2000 as a new model SUV. Though they shared the same chassis, in contrast to the HARRIER with its urban design and strong city-use style, the KLUGER boasted a strong exterior design well fit for a SUV. Moreover, the length and height of the car body were expanded in comparison to those of the HARRIER, thus achieving greater interior space and improved riding comfort.


For the interior, genuine leather seats were included as an option. In the luxury G package vehicles, a light color scheme was utilized for the upholstery to heighten an air of quality and luxury. Furthermore, the S package, which boasted a sporty design, took up a dark color scheme, allowing for the two different lines to have different character; as such, the KLUGER appealed to a wide variety of needs and preferences.


As for the equipment, the self-luminous meter was installed in all vehicles. Moreover, vehicles with electro multi-vision were compatible with VICS, allowing users to confirm traffic conditions on-screen.


Efforts were made to secure various storage space throughout the interior. One feature was the installment of a DC12V accessory power socket next to the trunk space.


The engine lineup consisted of the V-type 2,994cc six-cylinder gasoline engine with 220 horsepower and the 2,362c inline four-cylinder gasoline engine with 160 horsepower.

The transmission that could be combined was the 4-speed automatic only.


Grade development at the time included the two engines and an option of FF or 4WD; in addition, users could choose from the G package or the S package, making for a total of 8 variations in the lineup.


The riding capacity was 5 people in 2 rows of seats.


In 2003, the first round of minor changes was implemented. The exterior design, particularly in the front area, was changed. In terms of the interior, black upholstery was newly introduced. Furthermore, the “KLUGER L” meant for sale at the Corolla store was added.

At this time, a third row of storable seats was installed, and when in use, this allowed for an improved riding capacity of seven people.


As for the minor changes made in 2005, the discharge headlamp was added to some grades. Furthermore, the KLUGER V was discontinued and consolidated to the KLUGER L.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,208,972
Members 459,736
Posts 28,321,797

FOLLOW US