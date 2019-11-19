Tottenham yamtimua Pochettino na benchi lote la ufundi

Klabu ya Tottenham Hotspurs imemfuta kazi Kocha wake Mauricio Pochettino mwenye miaka 47, baada ya kuiongoza timu hiyo kwa miaka mitanoTaarifa ya timu inasema matokeo ya mwishoni kwa ligi za ndani msimu uliopita na matokeo ya msimu huu si ya kuridhishaPochettino aliyeiongoza timu hiyo kufika Fainali ya Klabu Bingwa msimu uliopita, ameondoka klabuni hapo pamoja na Msaidizi wake, Jesus Perez huku Wakufunzi wengine, Miguel d'Agostino na Antoni Jimenez nao wakiondoka klabuni hapo******Tottenham have sacked head coach Mauricio Pochettino after five years in charge of the Premier League club.The former Southampton boss, 47, was appointed in May 2014 and led the club to the Champions League final last season, where they lost to LiverpoolBut Spurs have made a disappointing start to the current campaign and are 14th in the Premier League."We were extremely reluctant to make this change," said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy."It is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste. Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing."It falls on the board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the club's best interests."Pochettino's assistant Jesus Perez, and coaches Miguel d'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have also left the club.Tottenham said in a statement that they would provide an update on new coaching staff "in due course".Pochettino guided Tottenham to the League Cup final in his first full season while two third-placed finishes sandwiched a runners-up spot in the Premier League in 2017.