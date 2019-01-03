TOSHIBA bei chee


October man

October man

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Nov 23, 2017
Messages
1,392
Likes
1,072
Points
280
October man

October man

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 23, 2017
1,392 1,072 280
#1
*Toshiba satellite*
Potable pc
*Warranty 12months & Receipt available*
Ram 4gb
*Hard Disk 500gb*
Latest High Speed Processor
*Dual core @ 2.3Ghz*
WiFi, Wireless, 4 USB port, HDMI & VGA available
*PRICE 360,000/= ONLY*
LOC Dodoma
*SOCIAL MADUKAN

exchange is allowed

*PIA NINAZO LAPTOPS NYINGI NZURI.

0716321462
img-20190103-wa0030-jpeg.985123
img-20190103-wa0027-jpeg.985125


Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,244,871
Members 478,706
Posts 29,546,303

FOLLOW US