Top 10 Horror Movies of all time..

1.Evil Dead

2.It

3.The conjuring 1&2

4.Anabelle (Creation & Comes Home)

5.Scary stories to tell in the dark

6.Constantine

7.Us

8.The cleansing hour

9.Drag me to Hell

10.The Body keepers

Taja movie kali ya kutisha unadhani sijaitaja na unaikubali...

Saw
Kwangu mimi ni
GHOST SHIP
THIR13EN GHOST
1408
TRIANGLE
MIRROR(1&2)
MISSED CALL




