Toothless Parliament, Powerless Courts, and Omnipotent Incumbents

R

RAYAN THE DON

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2019
Messages
246
Points
250
R

RAYAN THE DON

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 21, 2019
246 250
Retired said:
Toothless Parliament, Powerless Courts, and Omnipotent Incumbents

View attachment 1265284

Just for curiosity is this true? Mods mkiona haifai ondoeni!
Click to expand...
the tru
Retired said:
Toothless Parliament, Powerless Courts, and Omnipotent Incumbents

View attachment 1265284

Just for curiosity is this true? Mods mkiona haifai ondoeni!
Click to expand...
The plain truth must be told regardless of mods rules since if you don't speak it confidently no one will speak it for you.
The main problem of having powerless court, toothless parliament in some African countries is that the inept and incompetent one appointed the inept and incompetent ones to rule over those institutions.
 
K

KIBST

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2017
Messages
511
Points
1,000
K

KIBST

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 22, 2017
511 1,000
Vijana wa Chadema hoja yenu ingekuwa na mashiko iwapo tu mmngeonesha uhalisia wa haya mnayo yapigia kelele huku JF ndani ya Chadema Kwa Viongozi wenu kuonyesha Demokrasia wanayoipigia kelele huku nje...kwa kuonyesha matumizi sahihi ya pesa za walipa kodi....kuachana na Ukanda...udikteta wa Mbowe
 
Ole

Ole

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
973
Points
1,250
Ole

Ole

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 16, 2006
973 1,250
I like the double standards of JF when the thread are pro opposition parties, they will never be removed but other threads are moved even if they are political.
 
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2016
Messages
19,753
Points
2,000
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 22, 2016
19,753 2,000
Ole said:
This is below the belt, if you aren't happy, why can't you do us a favour, immigrate to wherever you think is better than us.
Click to expand...
This is my home! It is my home and I have a right to say a word! You'd better relinquish power if you can not do justice, democracy, abide by our constitution, laws and the like!
 
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2016
Messages
19,753
Points
2,000
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 22, 2016
19,753 2,000
RAYAN THE DON said:
the tru

The plain truth must be told regardless of mods rules since if you don't speak it confidently no one will speak it for you.
The main problem of having powerless court, toothless parliament in some African countries is that the inept and incompetent one appointed the inept and incompetent ones to rule over those institutions.
Click to expand...
Powerful statement, thanks!
 
Ole

Ole

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 16, 2006
Messages
973
Points
1,250
Ole

Ole

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 16, 2006
973 1,250
Retired said:
This is my home! It is my home and I have a right to say a word! You'd better relinquish power if you can not do justice, democracy, abide by our constitution, laws and the like!
Click to expand...
I am sorry, I'm not in power, you are asking me things which I cannot do.
 
britanicca

britanicca

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 20, 2015
Messages
12,487
Points
2,000
britanicca

britanicca

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 20, 2015
12,487 2,000
MATAGA think that after all The Government will be Strong, to be honest this Magufuli's government is weak

This government is a contentious one. It is generally a state that is weak in its core functions of providing security to its citizens (security gap)

Britannica
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Q Sioni faida ya SADC, is a toothless organ made for Head of States. Jukwaa la Siasa 40
Zitto 10 Reasons why the Article 400A of the Companies Act of Tanzania ( as amended by parliament ) will discourage Foreign Direct Investment in Tanzania Jukwaa la Siasa 84
Tumbo Tumbo Dodoma. The government plans to table in Parliament a bill that will pave a way for dispute settling with investors in the country Jukwaa la Siasa 6
BAK Thousands sign petition to oppose Parliament’s decision against the CAG Jukwaa la Siasa 37
MeinKempf CHADEMA kwa sasa ni sawa na "toothless dog" Jukwaa la Siasa 54
Similar threads
Sioni faida ya SADC, is a toothless organ made for Head of States.
10 Reasons why the Article 400A of the Companies Act of Tanzania ( as amended by parliament ) will discourage Foreign Direct Investment in Tanzania
Dodoma. The government plans to table in Parliament a bill that will pave a way for dispute settling with investors in the country
Thousands sign petition to oppose Parliament’s decision against the CAG
CHADEMA kwa sasa ni sawa na "toothless dog"

Forum statistics

Threads 1,355,756
Members 518,755
Posts 33,118,267

FOLLOW US

Top