Nasema hivyo maana nimegusa pasipogusika ingawa tukijadili tunaweza kuelimishana maana ndizo nguzo zinazogusa maisha yetu na vizazi vyetu vijavyo!Hakuna kuondoa , iache ijadiliwe
the truToothless Parliament, Powerless Courts, and Omnipotent Incumbents
View attachment 1265284
Just for curiosity is this true? Mods mkiona haifai ondoeni!
The plain truth must be told regardless of mods rules since if you don't speak it confidently no one will speak it for you.Toothless Parliament, Powerless Courts, and Omnipotent Incumbents
View attachment 1265284
Just for curiosity is this true? Mods mkiona haifai ondoeni!
This is below the belt, if you aren't happy, why can't you do us a favour, immigrate to wherever you think is better than us.Toothless Parliament, Powerless Courts, and Omnipotent Incumbents
View attachment 1265284
Just for curiosity is this true? Mods mkiona haifai ondoeni!
Serikali hii ingekuwa hivyo usingekuwa unalialia kama kasuku kuanzia asubuhi, mchana, jioni na usiku.Toothless Parliament, Powerless Courts, and Omnipotent Incumbents
View attachment 1265284
Just for curiosity is this true? Mods mkiona haifai ondoeni!
This is my home! It is my home and I have a right to say a word! You'd better relinquish power if you can not do justice, democracy, abide by our constitution, laws and the like!This is below the belt, if you aren't happy, why can't you do us a favour, immigrate to wherever you think is better than us.
contradiction au hukuelewa nilichokiandika and philosophy behind it!Serikali hii ingekuwa hivyo usingekuwa unalialia kama kasuku kuanzia asubuhi, mchana, jioni na usiku.
Powerful statement, thanks!the tru
The plain truth must be told regardless of mods rules since if you don't speak it confidently no one will speak it for you.
The main problem of having powerless court, toothless parliament in some African countries is that the inept and incompetent one appointed the inept and incompetent ones to rule over those institutions.
I am sorry, I'm not in power, you are asking me things which I cannot do.This is my home! It is my home and I have a right to say a word! You'd better relinquish power if you can not do justice, democracy, abide by our constitution, laws and the like!
Sema hujaelewa sio uongo maana Lumumba wamejaa vilaza tu hasa nyie wa kusifu na kuabudu .Uwongo tu
Then you've got a problem.Stay blessed! I am talking of those three in my thread!
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Q
|Sioni faida ya SADC, is a toothless organ made for Head of States.
|Jukwaa la Siasa
|40
|10 Reasons why the Article 400A of the Companies Act of Tanzania ( as amended by parliament ) will discourage Foreign Direct Investment in Tanzania
|Jukwaa la Siasa
|84
|Dodoma. The government plans to table in Parliament a bill that will pave a way for dispute settling with investors in the country
|Jukwaa la Siasa
|6
|Thousands sign petition to oppose Parliament’s decision against the CAG
|Jukwaa la Siasa
|37
|CHADEMA kwa sasa ni sawa na "toothless dog"
|Jukwaa la Siasa
|54
|Similar threads
|Sioni faida ya SADC, is a toothless organ made for Head of States.
|10 Reasons why the Article 400A of the Companies Act of Tanzania ( as amended by parliament ) will discourage Foreign Direct Investment in Tanzania
|Dodoma. The government plans to table in Parliament a bill that will pave a way for dispute settling with investors in the country
|Thousands sign petition to oppose Parliament’s decision against the CAG
|CHADEMA kwa sasa ni sawa na "toothless dog"