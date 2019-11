Time Travel: Je, linaweza kuwa suluhisho la kifo?

na kama time traveling ni suluhisho la kifo,je mtu akiweza kusafiri kwenye past na kuua wazazi wake,je nini kitatokea?

na nukuu kutoka kitabu cha "Brief Answers to the big questions",Stephen hawking anasema

"In conclusion, rapid space travel and travel back in time can’t be ruled out according to our present understanding. They would cause great logical problems, so let’s hope there’s a Chronology Protection Law to prevent people going back and killing their parents. But science-fiction fans need not lose heart. There’s hope in M-theory."