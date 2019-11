This is how my life is going on! Nani mwingine anaishi kama hivi?

Habari..!

Hivi ndivyo maisha yangu ya kila siku nani mwingine anaishi kama mimi..?



I real just living a life.!

I ain't dating, I ain't being a hoe, I don't like nobody and nobody like me! Nobody communicate with me. I never smoked, I ain't take Alcohol, I've never tried to show Off . Nobody care for me. No Best Friend No Girl Friend! Shortly I ain't Give a Fu¢k! I just working, eating, watching movies, Listening Music and Sleeping..



I'm in love with Me + Music & Movies