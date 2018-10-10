This is Africa: Bilionea Lawrence Lual Malong Yor akila bata

Huyu ni mtoto wa kambo wa Chief of Defence wa Sudani ya Kusini. Pamoja na kula bata hivi, lakini inadaiwa jamaa anasaidia sana jamii.1. Young Tycoon real name is Lawrence Lual Malong Yor.2. Young Tycoon is a stepson of former Chief of Defence Force, Gen Paul Malong.3. Young Tycoon is not married and has no kids.4. Young Tycoon doesn’t go to bars despite his selfless spendings and donations.5. Young Tycoon attended school in Yei and did not go further with education. He dropped out in Primary 6 due to circumstances yet to be identified.6. He owns 5 mineral refineries for Gold, Silver, Copper Diamonds etc. Two in Kapoeta, South Sudan, another two in Western Uganda and one in Kenya.7. Young Tycoon has spent more than 15 million dollars in one year. Spent over 10 millions last year through Charity donation.8. Young Tycoon doesn’t own a house but lives lavishly in hotels (Serena hotel and local hotels in Kabalagala).9. Young Tycoon was pardoned by Donald Trump over sanctions after praising Trump in a popular Facebook video.10. Young Tycoon loves ladies and can do ‘anything’ for your girlfriend, sister auntie and wife. That’s a common behavior with money bags aka rich men.Bonus: Young Tycoons net worth is 3.3 billion dollars