These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now


Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.

The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, Seychelles now has the most powerful passport on the continent.

In the world ranking, Singapore takes the top place as 127 jurisdictions will welcome its holder to cross their borders free.

The report ranked passports of the world by their total visa-free score.

These are the most powerful passports in Africa:

1. Seychelles

World ranking: 21

[http://img2]

Seychelles passport (Seychelles News Agency)

It holder can enter 104 jurisdictions on visa-free
31 Visa on arrival
63 required visa

2. Mauritius

World ranking: 25

[http://img2]

(CGTN Africa)

Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 32
Visa required: 67

3. South Africa

World ranking: 44

[https://static]

South Africa passport (Intergate Immigration)

Visa free: 64
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 101

4. Botswana

World ranking: 58

Visa free: 49
Visa on Arrival: 28
Visa required: 121

5. Lesotho

World ranking: 59

[https://static]

Lesotho passport

Visa free: 47
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 122

6. Swaziland

World ranking: 60

Visa free: 46
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 123

7. Malawi

World ranking: 61

[https://static]


Visa free: 44
Visa on Arrival: 29
Visa required: 125

8. Kenya

World ranking: 62

[https://static]

Kenya passport (The Standard)

Visa free: 39
Visa on Arrival: 33
Visa required: 126

9. Namibia

World ranking: 63

[https://static]

Namibia passport (Lakeside Travel and Tour's Blog)

Visa free: 99
Visa on Arrival: 42
Visa required: 127

10. Gambia

World ranking: 64

Visa free: 45
Visa on Arrival: 25
Visa required: 128

Ghana is ranked on 15th on the list, while Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 45th in Africa. Ghana holder can enter 39 countries on visa-free.

Nigeria and Cameroon are ranked 81 in the world. Nigerian holder can enter 23 jurisdictions on visa-free, 27 visa on arrival and 147 required a visa. For Cameroon, a holder can enter 19 nations on visa-free, 31 on visa on arrival and 148 required a visa from the country's holder.

In the world, the top 10 are:

1. Singapore

2. Germany

3. Denmark

4. Sweden

5. Finland

6. Luxembourg

7. Italy

8. France

9. Norway

10. Netherlands

screenshot_20181013-105847-jpeg.896423
 
MK254 said:
Safi sana, kuna watu kila kitu kwao ni madafu, sio hela sio pasipoti, sio michezo, sio elimu yaani hawaskiki kwa chochote. Nimetupa jiwe gizani, povu yoyote ina maana limemkuta.
Click to expand...
Hahahaaa!. Wamekutwa humo humo gizani ila kilio ni cha chini kwa chini wasisikike wakiomboleza!..... Unajua mabomu ya gizani huwa hayaonekani, hukulipukia hadi kwa mboni za macho!....
 
Naona sababu kuu ni visa free countries.

Sasa Kenya mnazo 70 ngapi hadi mtuizidi tanzania wakati tuna zaidi ya 74.?
 
Singapore amepitwa na Japan
Kwa sasa japan ndio inaongoza 2018

Mine is on.....
 
Tz husikika JF pekee... Wengi wanafikiri Tz ni kijiji Fulani KENYA.
 
MK254 said:
Safi sana, kuna watu kila kitu kwao ni madafu, sio hela sio pasipoti, sio michezo, sio elimu yaani hawaskiki kwa chochote. Nimetupa jiwe gizani, povu yoyote ina maana limemkuta.
Click to expand...
umesahau hawa jamaa ujitetea vile walisaidia nchi zingine kupata Uhuru.... Ungethani wanafree entry all countries in Africa
 
