These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right now

Seychelles, Mauritius and South Africa are the most powerful passports in Africa, according to a new research by Henley Passport Index.The index compiled by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners Citizens, Seychelles now has the most powerful passport on the continent.In the world ranking, Singapore takes the top place as 127 jurisdictions will welcome its holder to cross their borders free.The report ranked passports of the world by their total visa-free score.These are the most powerful passports in Africa:1. SeychellesWorld ranking: 21Seychelles passport (Seychelles News Agency)It holder can enter 104 jurisdictions on visa-free31 Visa on arrival63 required visa2. MauritiusWorld ranking: 25(CGTN Africa)Visa free: 99Visa on Arrival: 32Visa required: 673. South AfricaWorld ranking: 44South Africa passport (Intergate Immigration)Visa free: 64Visa on Arrival: 33Visa required: 1014. BotswanaWorld ranking: 58Visa free: 49Visa on Arrival: 28Visa required: 1215. LesothoWorld ranking: 59Lesotho passportVisa free: 47Visa on Arrival: 29Visa required: 1226. SwazilandWorld ranking: 60Visa free: 46Visa on Arrival: 29Visa required: 1237. MalawiWorld ranking: 61Visa free: 44Visa on Arrival: 29Visa required: 1258. KenyaWorld ranking: 62Kenya passport (The Standard)Visa free: 39Visa on Arrival: 33Visa required: 1269. NamibiaWorld ranking: 63Namibia passport (Lakeside Travel and Tour's Blog)Visa free: 99Visa on Arrival: 42Visa required: 12710. GambiaWorld ranking: 64Visa free: 45Visa on Arrival: 25Visa required: 128Ghana is ranked on 15th on the list, while Cameroon and Nigeria are ranked 45th in Africa. Ghana holder can enter 39 countries on visa-free.Nigeria and Cameroon are ranked 81 in the world. Nigerian holder can enter 23 jurisdictions on visa-free, 27 visa on arrival and 147 required a visa. For Cameroon, a holder can enter 19 nations on visa-free, 31 on visa on arrival and 148 required a visa from the country's holder.In the world, the top 10 are:1. Singapore2. Germany3. Denmark4. Sweden5. Finland6. Luxembourg7. Italy8. France9. Norway10. Netherlands