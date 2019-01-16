Theresa May ashindwa kung'oka kwa kura ya kutokuwa na imani naye


JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 25, 2011
Messages
5,703
Likes
6,414
Points
280
JF-Expert Member
Joined May 25, 2011
5,703 6,414 280
#1
  • Kiongozi wa chama cha Labour, Jeremy Corbyn ameshindwa kumng'oa Waziri Mkuu wa Uingereza kwa kura ya kutokuwa na imani naye
  • Jeremy Corbyn's bid to oust Theresa May dramatically backfired today as she comfortably saw off a no-confidence vote.

The Prime Minister coasted to victory after the DUP and Tory Brexiteers came back into the fold despite dealing her a vicious humiliation on her EU deal last night.

A jubilant PM pledged to deliver on the 'solemn promise we made to the people of the UK' to deliver Brexit, and said she was inviting other party leaders individually for talks.
'I want to start this tonight,' she told MPs. 'The House has put its confidence in this government.'

Mr Corbyn had dodged staging the vote for weeks - but finally called it for today after the government suffered a 118-strong rebellion by Conservative MPs last night.

However, Mrs May was boosted when a former Labour MP declared that Mr Corbyn was 'not fit for high office'. In the end the margin was bigger than the government's effective majority of 13.
It was the first time a confidence vote has been held in the Commons since 1993, when John Major was PM.

Mrs May struck a bullish tone as she returned to Parliament today, warning that allowing Mr Corbyn to seize power would send the economy into a tailspin and ridiculing his chaotic EU policy.
But she is still scrambling to find a way forward on Brexit as ministers clashed openly over the shape of the government's 'Plan B'.

Mrs May has said she will 'open discussions' with senior MPs from other parties as she tries to forge a Parliamentary majority on the way forward. Her effective deputy David Lidington has been put in charge of the charm offensive.

The PM held talks with DUP leader Arlene Foster in Westminster this evening, with Mrs Foster describing the meeting as 'useful'. 'The issue of the backstop needs to be dealt and we will continue to work to that end,' she said.
 
Senior Member
#2
Joined
Jul 29, 2018
Messages
111
Likes
75
Points
45
Senior Member
Joined Jul 29, 2018
111 75 45
#2
Wanasiasia dunia nzima hawana tofauti. Jana walipinga kwamba hawakubaliani nae anakoipeleka nchi. Leo wanasema kwamba wanaimani nae kama waziri mkuu Why?

Wanalinda vibarua vyao. Wakimuondoa na wao kazi imekwisha.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Ricecooker

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Aug 9, 2017
Messages
389
Likes
517
Points
180
JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 9, 2017
389 517 180
#3
Mccarrick said:
Wanasiasia dunia nzima hawana tofauti. Jana walipinga kwamba hawakubaliani nae anakoipeleka nchi. Leo wanasema kwamba wanaimani nae kama waziri mkuu Why?

Wanalinda vibarua vyao. Wakimuondoa na wao kazi imekwisha.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Wanaogopa kurudi majimboni kupalangana,wameamua bora kusubiri muda ufike.
 
JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Aug 8, 2015
Messages
11,964
Likes
14,571
Points
280
JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 8, 2015
11,964 14,571 280
#7
