The winner between USA battles against Iran is China and Russia

"I am not a conspiracy theorist but recall that on December 27th, China, Iran, and Russia began an unprecedented exercise in naval war games and training in the waters around Iran.



Clearly big winners in any US vs Iran military conflict are the Russians and the Chinese. They may have taken advantage of an inexperienced President and a shockingly inexperienced foreign policy team to manipulate a crisis, and done it with few fingerprints.



These countries, with ruthless, experienced leaders know that they cannot win a direct military confrontation with the US, but they understand that great harm would come to America from a conflict with Iran.



At the same time the war games were going on, hundreds of Iranian-led Shia militias in Iraq attacked, for two days, the US Embassy in Bagdad.



Trump, predictably tweeted, that Iran "will pay a very BIG PRICE" for any damage. "This is not a warning, it is a threat," he said.



Almost as if scripted by Putin's psychological war teams, the next move came from Iran. Manipulating Trump's known character weaknesses, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded to Trump's manhood by saying the US was under siege, that Trump "can't do a damn thing". Anti-American sentiment was widespread in Iraq, he added.



Trump's ego on the line, he responded with the attack on Soleimani. Perhaps the assassination was the right move. Or, perhaps a was a predictable trap.



Either way, with the US domestic political division widened by Trump's actions--and the possibility of great loss of American's people and treasure, the geopolitical lottery winners in an ensuing crisis are Russia and China.



Without firing a shot. Russia will get higher oil prices and the mighty US military may be absorbed in a conflict in the Middle East. America's might and influence will be distracted from Putin's military adventures in Ukraine and other countries.



China is a big winner as well. It will leave Beijing free to pursue its outrageous Spratly Islands claims that give China virtually the entire South China Sea. The US Navy, tied up with Iran, will be unlikely to continue its 'show the flag' visits in the Spratlys. With the US tied up in the Gulf of Hormuz, Beijing also gets a free card to deal with a recalcitrant Hong Kong and remind Taiwan that it is part of China and not the 51st state. Without interference from the distracted US, China will feel confident to be belligerent.



And finally, as the grip of world power begins to sway, Trump has alienated many of our traditional allies in the Middle East and Asia, so America stands pretty much alone.



The world smells the power shift and will continue to make adjustments away from America---and toward the east."