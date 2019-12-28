The real story of Ermetus.

Chapter One - The beginning of the Universe.

In the beginning of this universe there was a god created called Gertius. Gertius was a son of the Everything also known as the Supreme Consciousness. In some cultures the supreme consciousness is also known as the Grandfather or the Great Spirit. The son of the Supreme Consciousness was the first Ego son within this universe who was named Gertius. Our universe was ruled over by the first ego son Gertius and he was a lazy son. His Father the Supreme Consciousness or the Grandfather was very displeased by his son Gertius and his lazy behavior and wanted to destroy his son for being so lazy in building his own personal universe. Gertius made many mistakes and was very lazy when it came to building galaxies within his own universe. Everything was always half finished and never perfect and the Supreme Consciousness or Grandfather disliked imperfection when it came to building galaxies. For the first year of Gertius there was much forgiveness from the Grandfather for his imperfections but after one year, the first year it was apparent to the Supreme Consciousness that his son was not a good son at building galaxies within his universe and he did not have what it takes to be a creator god.

Gertius who could not be bothered building galaxies within his own universe in turn created his own son to do all his hard work for him, that he was to lazy to do himself. Gertius designed his own son to be perfect in every way. His son Emitus was so perfect that even the Grandfather himself could not fault Emitus. Gertius had designed his son to be the greatest builder within the universe but also in his design he had placed a desire within Emitus his son that he would never desire anything that belonged to his father Gertius. He would build all the galaxies within the universe but never desire to own anything. In that way Gertius could enjoy everything that was created by his hard working son but never have to worry about his son stealing from him. Gertius designed his son to be so perfect that Emitus was so wise that he would give the best counsel. Emitus become the most wisest of all beings within the universe and his father Gertius relied on him in every way possible. Gertius who was so lazy by nature that he became very paranoid that his Father The Great Spirit or Supreme Consciousness would destroy him and throw him into the nothingness that he relied on his son Emitus to save him from this horrible fate. The pressure that Gertius placed on his son Emitus was so great that the greatest rebellion in the universe was about to take place.

