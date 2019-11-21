The Queen strips her son Prince Andrew of royal duties

Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
39,043
Points
2,000
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
39,043 2,000
The Queen put on a brave face last night after summoning sex scandal-hit Prince Andrew to Buckingham Palace to strip him of all royal duties.
Her Majesty’s extraordinary intervention came after intense lobbying from Prince Charles.

1574364371069.jpeg


========

The Queen summoned Prince Andrew to Buckingham Palace to strip him of royal duties

Her Majesty’s extraordinary intervention this afternoon came following intense lobbying from Prince Charles.

Prince Andrew released a statement saying he had stepped back from public duties

The Duke of York, under fire after claims he bedded a 17-year-old and for his friendship with billionaire US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will conduct no royal or public duties and will step back from all patronages.

He has also pledged to co-operate with authorities investigating Epstein, opening him up to serious criminal risk.

It was a drastic decision for the Queen because Andrew is her favourite son. And he is unlikely to return to a frontline royal role.

Tonight, a friend of Andrew revealed: “The Queen summoned the Duke to Buckingham Palace to tell him her decision.

“It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters.

"It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced.”

'THE QUEEN IS HORRIFIED'

Andrew will no longer receive his Sovereign Grant allowance because that funds expenses for his official duties, such as travel.

But he will receive his income from the Queen’s private funds.

Her Majesty, 93, was seen at a function just 24 minutes after the Palace released the Duke’s bombshell statement on stepping down.

It followed days of media scrutiny after his attempts to defend himself in Saturday’s disastrous Newsnight interview were derided.

A royal source said: “The Queen was privately very disappointed with Prince Andrew, despite the public efforts to rally round.

“It’s wrong to think that she just accepted his version of events, that the interview had gone well and there was nothing to worry about.

The Duke of York was under fire over claims he bedded Virginia Roberts when she was 17Credit: Rex Features

Andrew had also been hit by scandal over his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey EpsteinCredit: Jae Donnelly

Prince Charles made it clear his brother must step down from royal dutiesCredit: Rex Features

“She saw the fallout and was very unhappy. She has spent her whole life protecting the monarchy and in just one week her son’s actions threatened to tear it apart.

"Something had to be done to draw a line under all of this.”

Royal author Penny Junor said: “This is absolutely unprecedented that a fairly senior member of the Royal Family should be forced to retire from public life.”

She added: “I would think the Queen is horrified.”

Andrew’s statement, on his parents’ 72nd wedding anniversary, says the Queen gave permission for him to bow out of royal duties.

He says he is willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency’s investigations into convicted sex offender Epstein, found dead in his jail cell in August.

ROYAL CAREER OVER

And he expresses sympathy for Epstein’s victims, which he had been accused of not showing in his BBC interview.

The Sun can reveal Andrew, 59, held crisis talks on the phone with Charles, 71, who is in New Zealand.

Charles made it clear his brother must step down from royal duties.

A senior Palace source said: “Charles was very involved in the decision as heir to the throne. He knew action had to be taken. The Duke knew he couldn’t fight any more. His royal career is over.”

Andrew’s life will transform overnight. A Palace courtier said: “He is stepping back from all his patronages as well.

"There will be no activity for any charities. No public activities whatsoever.

“But the Queen has told him he remains a member of the Royal Family. He will still appear during Trooping the Colour and on the balcony at major events.”

The monarch was straight back to work tonight as she presented Sir David Attenborough with a prize for his work in highlighting plastic pollutionCredit: AFP

Social historian Professor Judith Rowbotham compared the developments to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII to marry US divorcee Wallis Simpson. She said: “There are plenty of parallels there.

“I’m far from surprised because the Duke of York was ill-advised to undertake the interview.”

Meanwhile, Epstein victim Maria Farmer said today the paedo’s socialite pal Ghislaine Maxwell would recruit girls from New York’s Central Park for her master.

Ms Farmer, who claims Epstein and Maxwell sexually assaulted her in 1996, said: “I saw Ghislaine going to get the women. She went to places like Central Park.

"I was with her sometimes and she would say, ‘Stop the car!’ She would dash out and get a child.”

Maxwell denies all allegations of wrongdoing.


In another development, a letter to The Times from Buckingham Palace has cast doubt on when Andrew first met Epstein.

The 2011 letter, from the Duke of York’s then private secretary, says they met in the early 1990s — not in 1999 as the he said in his Newsnight interview.

The Palace said he stands by his recollection of events.

Frontline royal in disgrace

PRINCE Andrew thought his legacy-defining interview with Emily Maitlis would save his royal career and lavish lifestyle that was already on life support.

In the end it, somewhat inevitably, resulted in the exact opposite. He ends life as a frontline royal in disgrace.

Even the Queen couldn’t save her favourite son.

But in reality this is just the start of Randy Andy’s troubles. Cops, interviews, civil cases and potential new accusations are likely to dominate his immediate future.

And then could his accuser Virginia Roberts have her day in court?

I’m convinced the road back for Andrew to frontline royal duties is impossible.

Charles wants a streamlined monarchy anyway. He knows the PR damage to the institution was untenable and in the end insisted Andrew entered early royal retirement.

Andrew’s fall from grace is a lesson to younger royals about why staying in touch with reality, listening to advisers and, more importantly, the public matters.

There is a reason Andrew has been the public’s least favourite senior royal.

He’s a stuck-up charlatan who has done far more harm to the monarchy than good.

Source: The Sun
 
Malcom Lumumba

Malcom Lumumba

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2012
Messages
14,443
Points
2,000
Malcom Lumumba

Malcom Lumumba

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 26, 2012
14,443 2,000
Jews like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein are a living proof of white mens' canality and debauchery. But look, R.Kelly and Bill Cosby are the only ones to blame for sexual pervesion, whom by comparison to these white elites are nothing but kindergarten babies.
 
M

Missile of the Nation

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 24, 2018
Messages
4,554
Points
2,000
M

Missile of the Nation

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2018
4,554 2,000
Malcom Lumumba said:
Jews like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein are a living proof of white mens' canality and debauchery. But look, R.Kelly and Bill Cosby are the only ones to blame for sexual pervesion, whom by comparison to these white elites are nothing but kindergarten babies.
Click to expand...
Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent working child sex rings to entrap influential figures to have sex with kids and then blackmail them for the benefits of the zionist course.

Dig deeper, Understand how the world work
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
39,043
Points
2,000
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
39,043 2,000
Missile of the Nation said:
Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent working child sex rings to entrapp influential figures to have sex with kids and then blackmail them for the benefits of the zionist course.

Dig deeper, Understand how the world work
Click to expand...
I have been following this story, apparently the prison guards who were supposed to watch him closely in his cell were playing computer games on duty. It has been a coverup all the way through.
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
39,043
Points
2,000
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
39,043 2,000
PRINCE Andrew is considering a SECOND TV appearance "to put right the things he didn't say" in his car crash Newsnight interview, royal sources have said.
It comes as the Duke of York faced a backlash following his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis, where he failed to express any sympathy for the victims of paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in jail in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Several universities, businesses and charities have sought to distance themselves from Andrew and he cancelled a planned visit to flood-hit areas of Yorkshire yesterday as the sex scandal threatened to engulf him.
Royal sources said the embattled Duke was considering another interview, although Buckingham Palace said it was "not aware" of anything in the pipeline.
The Palace told Sun Online: "We wouldn’t comment on speculation."
One source told Vanity Fair: "There are rumours swirling that Andrew wants to do another interview.

Andrew hasn't drawn a line under it. He wants the chance to put right the things he didn't say. Newsnight gave him the chance to show some remorse.
"He was asked if there was anything else he wanted to say. It was an open goal and he didn't grasp it, and I think he sees that now."
Friends say Andrew was initially delighted with the TV interview and he told the Queen on Sunday the Newsnight special had been a "great success".
But yesterday he was said to be unhappy after seeing negative worldwide publicity.

A friend told The Sun: "He accepts he missed a golden opportunity to express sympathy for Epstein's victims and he is kicking himself.
"He was advised the interview was meant for him to clear his name and perhaps he concentrated too much on that and not enough on the damage done by Epstein and his relationship with him."
In the coming weeks the BBC is expected to broadcast a Panorama interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was trafficked and abused by Epstein and claims she was made to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001.
In the Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed he had no recollection of meeting Ms Roberts and said he had been at a party at Pizza Express in Woking on the night they are alleged to have had sex after attending Tramp nightclub in London.
BACKLASH
The prince is a patron of or has official roles with more than 200 charities, 24 of which are primarily concerned with children or young people.
He is said to be "worried sick" that more major sponsors will pull out of his Pitch@Palace entrepreneurs initiative and the whole enterprise could collapse.
Five have now ditched him in the wake of the scandal surrounding his links to convicted sex offender Epstein.
Four Australian universities have also said they would not be continuing their involvement in Pitch@Palace Australia.
Prince Andrew founded Pitch@Palace in 2014 and its website promises contact with CEOs, influencers, and mentors.
Pressure builds after Duke of York's appearance on the BBC on Saturday
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
39,043
Points
2,000
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
39,043 2,000
Sky Eclat said:
PRINCE Andrew is considering a SECOND TV appearance "to put right the things he didn't say" in his car crash Newsnight interview, royal sources have said.
It comes as the Duke of York faced a backlash following his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis, where he failed to express any sympathy for the victims of paedo pal Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in jail in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Several universities, businesses and charities have sought to distance themselves from Andrew and he cancelled a planned visit to flood-hit areas of Yorkshire yesterday as the sex scandal threatened to engulf him.
Royal sources said the embattled Duke was considering another interview, although Buckingham Palace said it was "not aware" of anything in the pipeline.
The Palace told Sun Online: "We wouldn’t comment on speculation."
One source told Vanity Fair: "There are rumours swirling that Andrew wants to do another interview.

Andrew hasn't drawn a line under it. He wants the chance to put right the things he didn't say. Newsnight gave him the chance to show some remorse.
"He was asked if there was anything else he wanted to say. It was an open goal and he didn't grasp it, and I think he sees that now."
Friends say Andrew was initially delighted with the TV interview and he told the Queen on Sunday the Newsnight special had been a "great success".
But yesterday he was said to be unhappy after seeing negative worldwide publicity.

A friend told The Sun: "He accepts he missed a golden opportunity to express sympathy for Epstein's victims and he is kicking himself.
"He was advised the interview was meant for him to clear his name and perhaps he concentrated too much on that and not enough on the damage done by Epstein and his relationship with him."
In the coming weeks the BBC is expected to broadcast a Panorama interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was trafficked and abused by Epstein and claims she was made to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001.
In the Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed he had no recollection of meeting Ms Roberts and said he had been at a party at Pizza Express in Woking on the night they are alleged to have had sex after attending Tramp nightclub in London.
BACKLASH
The prince is a patron of or has official roles with more than 200 charities, 24 of which are primarily concerned with children or young people.
He is said to be "worried sick" that more major sponsors will pull out of his Pitch@Palace entrepreneurs initiative and the whole enterprise could collapse.
Five have now ditched him in the wake of the scandal surrounding his links to convicted sex offender Epstein.
Four Australian universities have also said they would not be continuing their involvement in Pitch@Palace Australia.
Prince Andrew founded Pitch@Palace in 2014 and its website promises contact with CEOs, influencers, and mentors.
Pressure builds after Duke of York's appearance on the BBC on Saturday
Click to expand...
If Andrew thinks that interview was great he is not only stupid but a naive too.
 
Kichuguu

Kichuguu

Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 11, 2006
Messages
8,492
Points
2,000
Kichuguu

Kichuguu

Platinum Member
Joined Oct 11, 2006
8,492 2,000
Ndiyo matatizo ya ufalme. Pamoja na mambo ya ufuska (kama ni kweli wa huyu Anderea ambaye mpaka sasa hana mke), ndani ya familia hiyo kuna kudharauliana sana baina ya ndugu na ndugu, na vivyo hivyo kuna kuoneana wivu sana baina ya ndugu na ndugu.Prince Charles kwa vile ndiye mtoto wa kwanza anajiona yeye ni zaidi ya wadogo zake wote, na wala haonekani kuwatetea. Watoto wa prince Andrewe hawana majukumu yoyote kwenye ufalme, wanafanya kazi ua kuuaza kwenye masupermarket. Kuna wakati baba yao aliomba nao wapenwe majukumu kwenye ufalme, wakakataliwa. Mambo yametokea vivyo hivyo sasa baina ya Prince Harry na kaka yake Prince William ambaye anataka kumwondoa mdogo wake nje kabisa ya ufalme.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Sky Eclat Prince of Wales accompanied his mother the Queen in giving a state speech since Prince Phillip has retired from the Royal Engagements International Forum 1
Sky Eclat Melanie Trum meets Queen Elizabeth II International Forum 8
Sky Eclat Ndoa ya Elizabeth Windsor Queen of England International Forum 9
F Drug Queen arrested Nairobi - is she Phoebe? International Forum 10
Mwakamajoka QUEEN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 'COVERED UP' BY NEW ZEALAND FEARING ROYALS WOULD NEVER VISIT AGAIN. International Forum 2
Similar threads
Prince of Wales accompanied his mother the Queen in giving a state speech since Prince Phillip has retired from the Royal Engagements
Melanie Trum meets Queen Elizabeth II
Ndoa ya Elizabeth Windsor Queen of England
Drug Queen arrested Nairobi - is she Phoebe?
QUEEN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 'COVERED UP' BY NEW ZEALAND FEARING ROYALS WOULD NEVER VISIT AGAIN.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,358,066
Members 519,199
Posts 33,159,383

FOLLOW US

Top