The high profile government official was in Nairobi for an unknown visit, he's smart and social and he serves a certain crucial ministry and it seems behind the drape he's also a TISS agent.

On his way back to Dar es salaam, he met a Kenyan businessman at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, I don't know whether those two are long standing friends or probably their friendship began in order to have the mission done by the TISS agent.

As they shared a light moment before the flight time hadn't got, the TISS agent (high profile government official) learnt that, the wealth of the Kenyan businessman was being increasingly accumulated by illegal Gold business from Tanzania.

During their talks,I still do not understand why did the Kenyan businessman carry out the secret of his grotesque deal to a person which he doesn't know more about him.

But my upright source has told me how the TISS agent managed to conceal his real identity.

The TISS agent posed as an ordinary person who also runs such a business, so he flew back to Dar with all details of the Gold theft network.

After a week, 6 ACACIA workers were arrested and a certain businessman in Nyamongo allegedly for taking part in the economy sabotage.

For it was said that ,Gold was being crooked from North Mara mining to Kenya.

The theft master managed to escape whilst under arrest and handcuffed and he sneaked into Kenya.