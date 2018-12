Man City 1 - 0 Wolverhampton

By Phil McNulty



Emmanuel Adebayor was on the mark again as Manchester City continued their winning start to the new season against Wolves at Eastlands.

Adebayor may have been the match-winner with a crisp 17th-minute strike to follow on from his opening day goal at Blackburn Rovers, but there is no disputing Carlos Tevez is the new darling of City's fans after switching allegiance from Manchester United.